Sip and savour this festive season with Occa’s Bangkok special menu

Everyone’s favourite holiday season is in full swing! And although you won’t find snow in Bangkok, you can get a taste of winter at Occa’s. This year, the restaurant is bringing a dash of wintry European magic to Bangkok with its delectable festive menu featuring seafood pasta, striploin steak, and much more. Available from 1 December 2023 to 31 January 2024, it’s the perfect opportunity to welcome Christmas and New Year with a joyful holiday feast.

A sprinkle of European winter on a plate

Chef Golf, Occa’s Bangkok head chef, and his team have curated 7 standout dishes that even Santa and his elves would be proud of.

Warm up your taste buds with the starters and pasta

Kick off your holiday merriments with a bang – or rather, a slurp. One of Occa’s special starters, The Jerusalem Artichoke Soup, is like a hug from the inside with its velvety texture, the warmth of chestnuts, and the aromatic smell of truffle oil. The Winter Salad is also a great way to begin your gourmet affair. It’s a refreshing dance of endive leaves, mixed candied nuts, pear, and a zesty orange honey dressing.

Another option that steals the spotlight is the Sausage and White Bean. Featuring two style grilled sausages with sauteed white beans and Brussels sprouts, it’s a burst of flavour that will immediately whet your appetite. And if that’s not enough, the Meatball Tomato Sauce, which consists of Wagyu meatballs in a sweet basil and tomato sauce topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese, will leave your taste buds longing for more.

The fun continues with the Crab Pasta. It’s like a seaside holiday in your mouth! This dish combines conchiglie pasta, blue swimmer crab, sweet peas, chilli, and garlic butter for a taste of the ocean that’ll have you singing carols.

Taste the holidays in the main course

For the main course, choose from the Orange-Spotted Black Grouper or 200g Striploin Steak. The Orange-Spotted Black Grouper is wickedly decadent. Perfectly seared, the outer layer gently crisped to golden perfection, while the flesh is tender and succulent. The grouper is then put on top of a mouthwatering bergamot beurre blanc, making it taste all luxurious and special.

But if you’re looking for something meaty, Occa’s 200g Striploin Steak is an absolute must-try. Chef Golf’s skills really shine through in this dish. He keeps the presentation simple, letting the food speak for itself. The ebony striploin, grilled to perfection, offers a melt-in-your-mouth experience that’s hard to beat. And to add a delightful depth to the dish, the striploin is served with mustard-red wine sauce and sauteed maitake mushroom.

Santa-approved desserts

The sweet palate-cleansing desserts aren’t easily overlooked either. One of the highlights of Occa’s festive dessert selection is the Log Cake. With its Black Forest cake that consists of chocolate, Dark Cherry, and Sherry Brandy, it certainly brings nostalgia back. We also recommend the mind-blowing Santa’s Belly. Its blend of smoked vanilla and strawberry offers the perfect transition from the main course.

For something truly unique, try the Snowman. The frosty appearance will take you straight into a winter wonderland, but once you take a bite, you’ll taste a mix of refreshing mango, yuzu, and orange flavours. Green tea lovers aren’t left out either. You’re covered with X’mas Tree, where the earthy richness of green tea meets the vibrant taste of raspberry, the nutty warmth of almond, and a refreshing touch of mint.

Toasty drinks and festive sips

No holiday feast is ever complete without festive drinks. And Occa’s has prepared 4 delightful beverages that taste almost like winter in Bangkok. Those seeking a cheery choice can opt for the Koko Hokkaido or Snow Latte. The Koko Hokkaido is the epitome of a winter beverage dream: cocoa and Hokkaido milk topped with fresh cream and marshmallow. The Snow latte, on the other hand, is perfect for anyone in need of a caffeine fix as it features espresso, vanilla, and smooth milk.

Want a drink that’s a little bit more festive? Toast to the festive season with the Celebrate cocktail. It’s a mix of strawberry, lime, apple juice, white rum, and sparkling wine – the perfect drink for your end-of-year celebrations. For a non-alcoholic option, the Wonder Berry mocktail combines mulberry, strawberry, cranberry, honey, and sparkling water. It’s a burst of festive flavours in every sip.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Occa’s Bangkok special festive menu sure elevates it. Whether for brunch to please those waking up early in search of delicious food or to gather for a splendid dinner, Occa’s is ready to serve you festivity on a plate!

For more information about Occa’s festive menu, be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

