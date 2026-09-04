Siam Yacht Club launches a new à la carte menu that tells Bangkok’s river story through food

The Chao Phraya has always been Bangkok’s most storied stretch of water. For centuries it was the artery through which goods, traders and cultures moved in and out of the city, shaping the neighbourhoods along its banks and the food that came from them. Siam Yacht Club, the riverside restaurant and bar at Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok, has built its entire identity around that history, and its new à la carte menu makes that connection more explicit than ever.

The restaurant sits on the riverbank at 2 Charoen Krung Road, open from 5pm to 1am, and was designed to evoke Bangkok’s era as a bustling inland port. Captain John Bush, the nineteenth-century figure whose work transformed the Chao Phraya into an international trade hub, is one of the inspirations behind the restaurant’s nautical direction.

The new menu follows the same logic, drawing on the spice routes of Yaowarat, the flavours of Chinatown and the premium produce that once arrived by boat along the river.

What the menu is doing

The kitchen under Chef Natchayapong Homsombutchoti works at the intersection of modern Asian flavour and European cooking technique. Charcoal grilling, confit and classical French methods are applied to ingredients that carry strong regional identity. The result is a menu designed for sharing rather than individual courses, which fits the social energy the restaurant pitches at.

The Charcoal-Grilled Beef and Prawns Kushiyaki (698 baht) pairs Japanese Wagyu beef shoulder with prawns grilled over charcoal, finished with yakiniku sauce, shishito pepper and girolle mushrooms. It is one of the clearest examples of the kitchen’s cross-cultural approach: a Japanese grilling technique applied to premium proteins with a Bangkok sensibility behind the seasoning.

The Crab Cannelloni (468 baht) puts blue crab inside a delicate pasta cylinder with ikura, lemongrass, yuzu and smoky adobo-chipotle mayonnaise. Lemongrass and yuzu alongside chipotle is an unusual combination that works because each element earns its place rather than competing for attention.

The Grilled Octopus (488 baht) is a giant octopus tentacle cooked with Thai herbs and white wine, paired with smoked chimichurri, saffron tuile and Parmesan foam. The combination of Thai aromatics and Spanish sauce technique over a Mediterranean-style preparation is the kind of dish that rewards ordering before you think too hard about it.

The Tiger Prawns (1,098 baht for 300g) are large and firm, finished with tom yum BBQ butter, pickled red radish and a rich prawn sauce. The tom yum butter is the detail that ties the dish back to the Yaowarat and river-trade narrative running through the menu.

The Black Cod Confit (1,298 baht) is the most technically considered item on the menu. Slow-cooked in herb oil to preserve its characteristic moisture, the cod arrives with baked Japanese rice, ginger-soy cream, shiitake, edamame and a thread of chilli oil. The European confit method applied to a fish with strong Japanese cultural associations, served over rice rather than potatoes, illustrates what the kitchen is attempting throughout.

The Alaskan King Crab Linguine (998 baht) leans more toward the European side: king crab with fresh tomato, anchovy, capers, basil, Espelette pepper, ikura and a white wine and dill sauce. The ikura and the Espelette pepper keep it from being a straightforward pasta dish.

For groups, the Meat Sharing Platter for Two (2,998 baht) brings together Australian Wagyu tenderloin, lamb rack and striploin with creamed spinach, mashed potato and a choice of peppercorn, red wine or mushroom cream sauce. It is the anchor dish for a table that wants to eat generously across the evening.

On the sides, Truffle Mashed Potatoes (168 baht) deliver exactly what the name suggests: creamy mashed potato lifted with earthy truffle, and one of the better value additions to a shared table. Roasted Asparagus (128 baht) is finished with cheese and aged balsamic for a savoury-sweet contrast that pairs cleanly with the seafood dishes.

Beyond the food

The bar programme at Siam Yacht Club was developed alongside the kitchen rather than as an afterthought. Its cocktail list draws on the spices and ingredients associated with the Chao Phraya and Yaowarat, using Asian-made liquors and an approach that mirrors the menu’s interest in combining familiar formats with less expected ingredients.

Siam Yacht Club also produces its own private-label wine, available alongside an extensive wine list.

The dining room seats a relaxed riverside crowd, while a private dining room accommodates groups of 12 to 16 for more intimate occasions. For larger events, the venue can host up to 400 guests.

Live entertainment runs through the evening, which means the experience moves naturally from an early dinner to something more social as the night continues.

The Royal Orchid Sheraton’s riverside position directly across from ICONSIAM gives Siam Yacht Club one of the better views of the river in Bangkok, and the new menu gives that setting a culinary programme worth spending the evening exploring.

For reservations or enquiries, the restaurant can be reached at 02 266 0123 or by email at siamyachtclub@sheraton.com.

Full menus, events and booking details are available through the Siam Yacht Club website.

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