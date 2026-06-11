Rossini’s introduces the aperitivo escape an intimate Italian wine journey through 10 iconic classics

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 11, 2026, 3:00 PM
50 2 minutes read
Rossini’s introduces the aperitivo escape an intimate Italian wine journey through 10 iconic classics | Thaiger

At a time when aperitivo culture has grown familiar across Bangkok’s dining scene, Rossini’s invites guests to rediscover its original spirit, unhurried, intentional, and rooted in the authenticity that has defined one of the city’s most celebrated Italian restaurants for three decades.

Launching Friday, 19 June, and held every third Friday through November, Rossini’s Aperitivo Escape is a seated, immersive journey through Italy’s most legendary wine regions, hosted within the restaurant’s elegant private dining room at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

A different kind of aperitivo

Rossini's introduces the aperitivo escape an intimate Italian wine journey through 10 iconic classics | News by Thaiger

Where conventional aperitivo concepts prioritise volume and variety, Rossini’s Aperitivo Escape is built on curation and intimacy. Each edition is conceived as a chapter, exploring a distinct region, character, and winemaking tradition of Italy. Every wine is introduced with context and intention, paired alongside handcrafted Italian specialities by Chef Stefano and his culinary team.

The result is less an event than a ritual: a space where conversation is unhurried, glasses are refilled thoughtfully, and guests find themselves, if only for an evening, transported to Italy.

The opening chapter: 10 Italian Classics — 19 June

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Rossini's introduces the aperitivo escape an intimate Italian wine journey through 10 iconic classics | News by Thaiger

The inaugural edition celebrates the breadth and depth of Italian winemaking through ten distinguished bottles, each representing the soul of its region.

Guests may expect:

  • Barolo DOCG, Piedmont — The king of Italian wines; structured and complex, with rose petal, dark cherry, and truffle depth
  • Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany — Velvety and age-worthy, layered with wild berry, leather, and spice
  • Franciacorta DOCG — Italy’s finest sparkling wine; refined mousse, green apple, and toasted brioche
  • Vermentino di Sardegna — Bright coastal whites with citrus minerality and a whisper of sea breeze
  • Nero d’Avola Sicilia DOC — Bold yet silky, with ripe plum, dark chocolate, and Mediterranean herb

Each wine is accompanied by an elegant selection of artisan Italian cheeses and charcuterie, classic pasta creations, and traditional Italian desserts — a full expression of Italy’s convivial dining culture.

2025 journey calendar

Date Theme
Friday, 19 June 10 Italian Classics
Friday, 17 July Italian Islands — Sicily & Sardinia
Friday, 21 August Coastal Vineyards
Friday, 18 September Tuscany
Friday, 16 October Piedmont
Friday, 20 November The Apennines

Experience details

Venue: Rossini’s Private Dining Room, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Schedule: Every third Friday, June through November

Pricing (per person):

Package Price (Thai baht)
Food Only 1,500++
10 Italian Wines Only 1,500++
Food + 10 Wines 3,000++
Food + 10 Wines + Digestive 3,500++

Seating is limited. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Rossini's introduces the aperitivo escape an intimate Italian wine journey through 10 iconic classics | News by Thaiger

For reservations and enquiries,

please call 02 649 8888 or email BKKLC-Dining@marriott.com.

https://sheratongrandesukhumvit.info/AperitivoEscape

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