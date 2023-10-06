Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ: Where Memphis meets Bangkok

PHOTO: Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ Bangkok

Bringing the hearty taste of Memphis all the way to Silom, Bangkok, Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ adds a uniquely American flavour to the capital’s rich dining scene. This charming gem, part of Le Méridien’s dining collection, provides an opportunity to savour exquisite ribs, cooked so gently they simply fall off the bone. It’s a haven for curious foodies ready for a different culinary journey and Americans craving a taste of nostalgia in the heart of Bangkok.

An array of dishes that will leave you smokin’ with delight

Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ’s menu showcases American Memphis-style BBQ, celebrated across the globe for its distinctive dry rubs and slow smoking techniques. The restaurant faithfully recreates the authentic recipes in Bangkok, putting on display an impressive variety of dishes.

Pulling-off-the-bone tender meats

The star of the show on their menu is the Smoked Glazed Pork Spareribs, which undergoes 24 hours of smoking! This extensive slow-cooking and smoke treatment results in an aesthetically pleasing caramelised exterior that packs a satisfying crunch, while the interior retains a juicy succulence. Slathered in Rolling Rib’s homemade sauce, get ready for a burst of flavour with every bite.

Do you prefer something other than pork but still want to try their signature menu? Don’t worry, the restaurant also has a delightful selection of beef and chicken to choose from. Take their Smoky BBQ Chicken, for example. This dish is every bit as delicious and meticulously prepared. They brine the chicken in a blend of water, salt, beet, coffee, and Memphis-style spicy dry rub, smoked over hickory wood, and generously coated in the restaurant’s unique sauce. So, expect a plate of irresistible smoky chicken that’s ideally moist, tender, and juicy.

Alongside their standout dishes, this charming restaurant in Silom, Bangkok also tempts diners with a variety of side dishes, salads, and sausages that can effortlessly turn a meal into a feast. Dishes like Memphis-style Spiced Chicken Wings and BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos are rapidly gaining a reputation as must-try items; the perfect complement to any main.

Vegetarians are welcome!

Despite being a hub for BBQ meats, Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ doesn’t exclude non-meat eaters. They leave no one behind by offering an equally delightful selection to choose from. Their tangy Memphis-style coleslaw with cornbread, or their homemade potato fries coupled with cheese dip are carefully made to cater to vegetarians, creating an enjoyable dining experience for all.

The sweet finale

Every memorable meal deserves an equally memorable close, and Rolling Ribs offers a sweet finale to your dine-in experience with a selection of homemade desserts. Their banana parfait with caramelised banana and peanut butter cheesecake brings a touch of American diner-style sugary satisfaction to Bangkok’s Silom neighbourhood.

Extensive drinks selection to complete your meal

A meal at Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ is more than just a meal; it’s an experience, and an essential part of that experience is the drink that accompanies your food. With a selection of refreshing beverages ranging from signature cocktails to whiskeys selected from across the globe and a variety of international and local craft beers, they tend to your thirst with as much thought and care as your appetite.

Rustic yet modern with an inspiring ambiance

Walking into Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ in Silom is a pleasure not just for the taste buds but also for the eyes. This boutique-style restaurant in Bangkok is designed with an innovative blend of vibrant red bricks, sleek black steel and rustic wooden tables, under a canopy of artistically arranged ceiling fans. The semi-open concept, coupled with a background score of the ever-relaxing blues and rock, ensures a harmonious blend of indoor comfort and street-side flair. Therefore, it provides a dining experience that extends beyond the plate.

Conveniently located in Silom

Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ is situated inside Le Méridien Bangkok in Silom, which means it’s easy to find for both locals and tourists Open from 17:00 to 23:00 every day, it’s perfect for early evening meals or late-night bites. Whether you’re looking for a place to unwind after work or a new spot to try in the city’s vibrant nightlife, Rolling Ribs’ extensive BBQ and craft beer menu is ready to serve.

So, gather all your friends and experience the joy of American BBQ in the heart of Thailand. After all, nothing beats relishing bite after bite of smoked meats, sipping beers, and sharing laughter in good company, does it?

To stay updated with the latest news and information, don’t forget to follow Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow us on :













Address: Le Méridien Bangkok, 40, 5 Thanon Surawong, Khwaeng Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Sponsored