Phuket’s must-try dishes: what to try and where to find them

Phuket, a beautiful island paradise in Thailand, is not only known for its stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife but also for its delectable cuisine. With an array of mouth-watering dishes, Phuket offers a gastronomic experience that will leave your taste buds craving more. Here, we explore Phuket’s top 10 must-try dishes and the best places to relish them.

Top 10 must-try dishes in Phuket

1. Mee Hokkien Noodle

Starting off our list is the Mee Hokkien Noodle, a savory and flavorful noodle dish made with yellow noodles, pork, squid, and fish balls. The dish is stir-fried with soy sauce and garnished with bean sprouts and crispy pork skin. Don’t miss trying this dish at Mee Ton Poe, located near the Clock Tower in Phuket Town.

2. Tom Yam Goong

This iconic Thai dish is a spicy and sour soup made with prawns, lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves. A perfect blend of flavors, it can be found in almost every Thai restaurant. However, for an unforgettable experience, visit Mor Mu Dong in Chalong, where they serve a delightful and authentic version of Tom Yam Goong.

3. Som Tam

A refreshing and tangy green papaya salad, Som Tam is a classic Thai dish that should not be missed. Prepared with a mixture of green papaya, chili, lime, fish sauce, and peanuts, this dish is as satisfying as it is flavorful. Head to the popular Somtum Yum Pao in Patong for a taste of this salad sensation.

4. Massaman Curry

A delicious and mildly spicy curry, Massaman Curry is a delightful combination of Thai and Indian flavors. Made with chicken, beef, or pork, this rich and savory curry is best enjoyed with steamed rice. Make sure to try this dish at the acclaimed Blue Elephant in Phuket Town, known for its impeccable Thai cuisine.

5. Kanom Jeen

A noodle dish with a unique twist, Kanom Jeen is made of rice noodles served with a variety of savory and spicy curries. The most popular choices include green curry, fish curry, and crab curry. Stop by the Kanom Jeen Pa Mai restaurant in Talat Nuea, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000 to savor this local favorite.

6. Larb Moo

A popular Thai salad, Larb Moo is made with minced pork, lime juice, chili, and fresh herbs. This dish is a perfect balance of spicy, sour, and savory flavors. Satisfy your craving for Larb Moo at the well-known Dibuk Restaurant located at 69 Dibuk Rd, Tambon Talat Nuea, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000.

7. Oh Tao

A unique Phuket specialty, Oh Tao is a scrumptious oyster omelet made with crispy rice flour, taro, and eggs. It is served with a tangy and spicy chili sauce. Get a taste of this local delight at Lock Tien- Phuket Local Food Center, a popular food court located at 173 Yaowarad Rd, Tambon Talat Nuea, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000.

8. Satay

A popular street food, Satay consists of grilled skewers of marinated meat, usually chicken or pork, served with a delectable peanut sauce and a side of cucumber salad. Try this delicious dish at the Satay Night Market on Thaweewong Road in Patong Beach.

9. Roti

A Thai adaptation of the Indian flatbread, Roti is a sweet and satisfying dessert made by frying the dough and slathering it with sweetened condensed milk, sugar, and sometimes banana or chocolate. Sample this sweet treat at the Aroon Restaurant located at 3, Se Yeak Teaw Nam 4 Building , Thalang Road, Talat Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000 Thailand

10. Mango Sticky Rice

Ending on a sweet note, Mango Sticky Rice is a classic Thai dessert that combines ripe mangoes with glutinous rice and coconut milk. This heavenly dessert can be found in many local eateries, but for a truly delightful experience, visit Torry’s Ice cream at 16 Soi Rommani, Tumbon Talad Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000.

With this list of must-try dishes and their recommended eateries, your culinary journey through Phuket is bound to be an unforgettable one. So, when you find yourself in this beautiful island paradise, make sure to indulge in these gastronomic delights and savor the true essence of Thai cuisine.

