MiVana launches SHOT DRINK made from organic coffee cherry

MiVana Company Limited, part of the Premier Group, has launched MiVana SHOT DRINK, a ready-to-drink wellness beverage made from organic coffee cherry pulp sourced from Chiang Rai’s watershed forests.

The launch marks MiVana’s expansion beyond organic coffee into the wellness market, with a sales target of 100 million baht in the first 12 months.

The new product builds on MiVana’s work with farmers and local communities to conserve and restore watershed forests through organic, shade-grown coffee cultivation.

Made from the fruit surrounding the coffee bean, MiVana SHOT DRINK uses a part of the harvest that has previously been underused in the company’s production process. Its ingredients are traceable to their source and grown through organic farming practices without synthetic agricultural chemicals.

The launch comes as health plays a stronger role in Thai consumers’ purchasing decisions.

PwC Thailand’s Thailand Voice of the Consumer Survey 2026 found that 80% of Thai respondents had purchased health-focused food and beverages in the previous 12 months, compared with 35% globally. The survey also found that 91% of respondents were concerned about pesticides in food.

The findings point to rising demand for products that provide clear information about safety, ingredients and origins.

Creating new value from sustainability

Vichien Phongsathorn, chairman of Premier Group, said business growth should be measured not only by economic performance, but also by its contribution to people, society and the environment.

Sustainability therefore informs every stage of operations, from resource use, community partnerships and supply chain traceability to new product development.

“MiVana puts this approach into practice through the MiVana Process, working with farmers and communities at every stage.

“That starts with supporting organic coffee cultivation beneath the canopy of watershed forests and establishing fair trading arrangements. It also means working with communities, government agencies and other partners to conserve and restore the forests and their ecosystems.

“Our aim is to create a lasting balance between people’s livelihoods and the health of the forest.

“To support farmers, MiVana pays an Organic Premium on top of the purchase price for organic coffee beans that meet our standards. We also provide a Shade-Grown Premium to individual farmers for maintaining the health of their coffee-growing areas, assessed by the number and height of trees, including commercially valuable species, on their farms.

“In addition, we contribute to community development funds for community enterprises in all seven villages. Contributions are calculated according to the total harvest purchased each year and allocated to communal funds for improvements to local infrastructure, based on each community’s needs.

“This means that our commitment to sustainability extends throughout the value chain, from farmers, forests and communities to consumers.”

Vichien said MiVana SHOT DRINK was developed from the question of how the company could make better use of natural resources already available through its coffee production.

“For us, sustainability runs through the whole business, connecting farmers, forests, communities and consumers.

“With MiVana SHOT DRINK, we asked how we could make better use of the natural resources already available to us. By combining organic ingredients with research and innovation, we can develop products for health-conscious consumers while adding value at the source.

“We see opportunities to apply this approach to a broader range of products in the future. It offers a business model that makes fuller use of natural resources to develop products that benefit consumers and society, while supporting business growth.”

Exploring coffee cherry through research

Suphavat Khamijoun, managing director at Mivana Organic Forest Coffee, said the product began with a question about what remained after coffee beans were harvested for processing and roasting.

“We found that coffee cherry pulp contains naturally occurring compounds of interest in nutrition and health research.

“These include polyphenols, plant compounds with antioxidant properties; chlorogenic acids, which have been studied for their potential roles in metabolism and blood sugar regulation; and natural caffeine.

“We explored these compounds and reviewed the research before developing MiVana SHOT DRINK, with the aim of bringing the qualities of coffee cherry to consumers in a convenient, ready-to-drink format.”

The organic coffee cherry pulp is processed using OPP, or Organic Polyphenols Press, a proprietary method designed to retain its naturally occurring compounds without chemical processing.

It is then developed into a ready-to-drink shot that is easy to carry and convenient to include in a daily wellness routine.

“Our goal is to add value to the ingredient from its source and carry that value through to the consumer.

“Through research and innovation, we have developed a functional wellness shot for people who value both health and convenience.

“The product also reflects our commitment to using resources responsibly. By making better use of coffee cherry pulp, we can connect the benefits of product development with the farmers and communities who grow the coffee, as well as consumers and the environment.”

Making wellness part of daily life

Dr Angsvara Teeratanthikanon said consumers are increasingly moving from treating health problems after they arise towards taking care of themselves consistently through nutrition, exercise, rest and lifestyle choices.

People are paying closer attention to what they consume, reading labels and ingredient lists, checking where ingredients come from and consulting credible scientific information before deciding what is right for them.

Stress, air pollution and ultraviolet radiation from sunlight can contribute to damage in the body, she explained. Learning about antioxidants can help people better understand these processes and recognise the importance of looking after their health as a whole.

Polyphenols are among the compounds with antioxidant properties found in everyday foods. This broad group includes chlorogenic acids, with different polyphenols occurring in plant foods such as colourful vegetables, berries, tea and cocoa.

Preventive health should begin with understanding and improving daily habits, including eating a varied and balanced diet, exercising, getting enough rest and maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

Reliable health information also helps people make appropriate choices for their individual needs over the long term.

Expanding beyond organic coffee

As part of its business strategy, MiVana is positioning MiVana SHOT DRINK as one of its new products beyond coffee, extending its reach from organic coffee drinkers to a wider base of health-conscious consumers.

The company also aims to build awareness of coffee cherry as a natural ingredient with potential for further use in wellness products.

The launch marks another step in MiVana’s development from an organic, shade-grown forest coffee brand into a business that also develops wellness products.

It builds on the company’s existing strengths in forest conservation, farmer partnerships, organic ingredients and research to make fuller use of the harvest and bring new products to consumers.

MiVana SHOT DRINK is available in a 40 millilitre Original formula and a 41 millilitre Less Sweet formula, priced at 59 baht.

The product is available through Premier Healthy Society’s online health channels, including Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop, and the MiVana website, as well as the MiVana Coffee Flagship Store Srinakarin and MiVana Coffee Baan Sathorn.

It will also be available at leading supermarkets, including Tops, Villa Market, Foodland and UFM Fuji Super, starting in November.

Press Release