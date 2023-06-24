Longan fruit guide: Discovering Thailand’s sweet gem

PHOTO: tyasindayanti via freepik

Longan, or ลำไย “lum yai” in Thai, is a juicy, sweet fruit that tastes similar to lychee. Known as “dragon’s eye” due to its translucent, white flesh with a central black seed, longan is a popular option when it comes to tropical fruits in Thailand. When visiting Thailand, longan fruit is a must-try because of its sweetness and numerous culinary applications. Let’s explore this delicious tropical fruit’s history, seasonality, health benefits, variety.

Origins of the longan fruit in Thailand

The longan fruit, scientifically referred to as Dimocarpus Longan, has a long history in Asia. It is believed to be native to the area including southern China, northern Vietnam, and eastern Thailand, as well as Myanmar.

The longan fruit is grown in many provinces across Thailand with the northern provinces accounting for the majority of production. The longan fruit flourishes in locations with cooler climates, such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, and Lampang. As a result, longan is a crucial source of income for these areas. Thailand is currently one of the world’s top exporters of longan.

Seasonality of longan fruit production

Longan has a relatively short harvesting season when compared to other year-round-producing Thai fruits like papayas and bananas. Normally, the fruit trees bloom in March and April, and they begin to bare fruit in June and September, which is the peak longan season – that is the best time to buy the fruit as it is cheap and in great supply. Longan is frequently consumed by Thais either straight up or added to various pastries, smoothies, and shaved ice desserts.

Health benefits of longan

Aside from its delicious taste, the longan fruit is packed with nutritional benefits that contribute to its popularity.

1) Boosts skin health and immune system

With an abundance of vitamin C, longan fruits effectively combat signs of aging, improving pigmentation, blemishes, fine lines, and wrinkles. The fruit also aids collagen production, encouraging new skin cell creation, and maintaining skin health.

2) Blood pressure control

Longan holds a significant portion of potassium, a crucial element in managing blood pressure. Numerous nutrition experts regard potassium as a nutrient that is commonly under-consumed.

3) Improves sleep quality

In our hectic modern lives, many struggle with insomnia. Longan, with its anxiolytic properties, can help alleviate stress and anxiety by reducing cortisol levels, ultimately improving sleep quality and duration.

4) Prevents Anaemia

A lack of sufficient healthy red blood cell generation may result in anaemia. Therefore, consuming the fruit can supply you with iron, which can help in managing iron deficiency and reducing the likelihood of anaemia.

Varieties of Thai longan

Several varieties of longan fruit are cultivated across Thailand, each with distinct characteristics. The most prominent types of longan found in Thailand include:

1) Biew Kiew ลำไย พันธุ์เบี้ยวเขียว

This small, oval variety of longan has a light sweetness and is commonly used in regional foods and beverages. Notably, the Biew Kiew longan tree has a high yield and produces an abundance of delicious fruit. Consequently, it is the variety that is most grown for commercial production.

2) Sri Chompoo ลำไย พันธุ์ สีชมพู

Sri Chompoo longans, directly translated as pink-coloured longans, are a visually appealing choice since, as it has rose-tinted colour. This variety is sought-after for its price thanks to its alluring pink tint, big size, and mouthwatering sweetness.

3) Haew ลำไย พันธุ์แห้ว

Renowned for their consistent roundness and large size, the longan Haew variety has slightly thicker skin compared to other varieties. Their notable sweetness and fragrant aroma make them a favourite among fruit enthusiasts.

Where can you find Longan in Thailand?

1) Local Markets

Thailand has an abundance of vibrant street markets that sell fresh, locally grown longans for reasonable prices. Some famous markets in Bangkok include the Chatuchak Night Market, Chinese Market (in Chinatown), Tor Kor Market, and Khlong Toei Market.

2) Supermarkets

Visit your nearest supermarket to purchase longan (particularly during the longan season). Some of the most popular and widespread supermarkets are Tesco Lotus, Big C, Macro, and Tops Market.

The longan fruit offers a delightful and refreshing taste that is uniquely Thai. So, the next time you are in Thailand or see longans being sold at a local market and supermarket, be sure to purchase and indulge in the delicious sweetness of the longan.

