Latest Recipe’s new buffet concept: Pizza, Pasta, and More

Endless slices of pizza and unlimited plates of pasta… need we say more? That means sinking your teeth into as many pizza slices as you want and indulging in as many servings of al dente penne as your heart desires. But at Latest Recipe at Le Méridien Bangkok, the gastronomic journey doesn’t stop with pizza and pasta. Their mouthwatering international buffet at this Bangkok restaurant extends beyond these Italian classics as they rotate their key main ingredients monthly, presenting a unique twist on the traditional all-you-can-eat experience.

Sitting pretty in the vibrant Silom neighbourhood, Latest Recipe promises an ever-changing feast of “Pizza, Pasta, and More…”

The flavours of the world at your fingertips

From Wednesday to Sunday, Latest Recipe delivers a world of gourmet goodness on a platter – quite literally. Their all-you-can-eat feast is packed with dishes from around the world, focusing on premium fresh produce like truffle, salmon, and crab. Plus, everything is cooked to order at their interactive live stations.

Chef specials and DIY Stations

At Latest Recipe, you’ll get to be both the diner and the chef. Not only do they serve dishes made by their talented chefs, but they also have do-it-yourself stations where you can try your hand at being the chef and prepare your own meal.

Start your food adventure at the Salad Bar where you’ll find crisp, colourful salads garnished with an impressive selection of dressings. But if you prefer to leave it to the professionals, the chefs at this restaurant in Bangkok also have their own special salads for you to try. Moreover, they have dedicated stations where you can make your own Crostini – you get to pick from things like cold meats, cheese, grapes, and other tasty bits. There’s also a fun DIY Tartare Station featuring salmon, sea bass, tuna, prime beef, organic egg, pistachio, truffle oil, and more.

Are you a pasta lover? You are in for a treat at the Chef’s Pasta Station. Here, Latest Recipe switches things up daily with special dishes like homemade tagliolini with clams, fettuccine with black truffle sauce, and a Thai-style linguine with mud crab in red curry sauce. But, if you prefer doing things your way, you can also make your own pasta at their DIY station.

They’re not just about pasta, though. You can also indulge in a wide range of delightful pizzas. With home-baked and build-your-own options, you could be savouring a simple Margherita one minute and a decadent Thai seafood pizza the next. And adding to the fun, Latest Recipe also has a traditional Italian Friggitoria where the chefs will deep-fry tasty nibbles like Sicilian arancini, soft shell crab, crispy calamari, and mussel fritters on the spot.

Hearty mains and sweet finishes made right in front of you

Another impressive highlight at Latest Recipe is ‘From the Chef’s Pan’. It allows you to be up close and personal with the creation of your main dishes. You can savour freshly-cooked meals that include Alaskan crab with potato and cheesy gruyere, slow-roasted lamb with Thai basil and garlic, steamed mussels in a white wine butter sauce, Thai crispy pork belly, and caramelised duck breast.

A meal is no good without a satisfying end, and Latest Recipe’s selection of mini desserts deliciously serves the purpose. Choices like chocolate lava cake, tiramisu, and crème brûlée are available to give a delightful and sweet finish to your international feast at this restaurant in Bangkok.

Main ingredient of the month: A new surprise every time

What really sets Latest Recipe apart is the monthly rotation of the main ingredient. This means that you’re in for a surprise each month you visit the restaurant.

The Rainbow Trout took the spotlight last August, while September featured well-marbled Wagyu Beef. This October, the Bangkok restaurant brings the tang of the sea to the table with an Oyster-centric menu. Expect a gratinated oyster with parmesan cheese for the main course and Rainbow Fish Carpaccio for the appetiser. Moreover, a risotto replete with fennel and oysters is available for the first course.

In November, Latest Recipe will spotlight the unique, intense flavours of Himono Dry Aged Fish. Red snapper Himono Carpaccio will star in the main course, paired with a tender Grouper Himono appetiser and a Spanish Mackerel Himono-laden pasta dish as the first course. For December, Prime Beef will headline the menu. The offerings range from a traditional roast to a light Beef Carpaccio appetiser, concluding with a warming, braised prime beef stew.

You can enjoy all these, plus drinking water, for 722++ THB per person. It’s available for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday between 18:00 – 22:00, or for lunch on Sunday between 12:00 – 15:00. So, the next time you’re looking for a restaurant to dine in Bangkok, be sure to visit Latest Recipe. With fresh ingredients, tasty dishes, and a whole bunch of new surprises each month, this Bangkok restaurant offers a dining experience that’s hard to match. It’s always pizza, pasta, and a whole lot more at Latest Recipe!

To explore Latest Recipe’s complete menu, make sure to check out their website. Also, keep up-to-date with events and promotions by following them on Instagram and Facebook.

