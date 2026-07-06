KHAO-SŌ-i opens new premium khao soi branch at ICONSIAM

KHAO-SŌ-i, the fresh khao soi noodle bar that started in Chiang Mai, has opened its newest branch at ICONSIAM in Bangkok. The new KHAO-SŌ-i ICONSIAM location marks another step in the brand’s plan to bring one of Northern Thailand’s most recognised dishes to a wider audience.

Known through word-of-mouth recommendations from diners, food lovers, celebrities, and influencers, KHAO-SŌ-i has grown into one of Thailand’s fast-rising restaurant brands. Its story began during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the restaurant grew from a small wooden house with only a few tables into one of Chiang Mai’s most popular dining destinations.

Customer support and personal recommendations led to long queues outside the original restaurant. The strong response later supported expansion into a second building in Chiang Mai before the brand brought the KHAO-SŌ-i experience to Bangkok.

A new premium dining experience at ICONSIAM

The opening of KHAO-SŌ-i ICONSIAM introduces a more refined dining concept, combining Northern Thai flavours with a premium restaurant experience.

The new restaurant has been designed as a contemporary interpretation of the KHAO-SŌ-i identity, blending modern details with the warmth and character of Northern Thai culture. Carefully selected materials, planned dining spaces, and elegant interior touches create an atmosphere suited to both casual meals and special occasions.

To mark the launch, the ICONSIAM branch has introduced exclusive signature dishes available only at this location.

One highlight is Crab Royale Khao Soi, an elevated version of the restaurant’s signature dish featuring premium crab meat, handcrafted fresh noodles, and KHAO-SŌ-i’s rich curry broth.

Another exclusive dish is A5 Wagyu Steak Khao Soi, featuring Japanese A5 Wagyu and offering a new interpretation of the Northern Thai noodle dish through premium ingredients and detailed preparation.

The restaurant said these creations reflect its aim to deliver memorable dining experiences while continuing to explore new possibilities for Thai cuisine.

“ICONSIAM represents another important milestone for KHAO-SŌ-i. We envisioned this location as more than simply a restaurant. It is a destination where guests can experience Thai cuisine through a premium and distinctive lens.

“Alongside our signature menu, we are delighted to introduce exclusive dishes that can only be enjoyed at this branch.”

KHAO-SŌ-i ICONSIAM officially opened on July 1 at ICONSIAM, G Floor, The Veranda Zone.

The story behind KHAO-SŌ-i

KHAO-SŌ-i was founded by Win and Por, who shared a goal of introducing khao soi to a global audience through quality, craftsmanship, and hospitality.

Before founding the brand, Win worked as a Japanese cuisine chef in the United States before returning to Chiang Mai. With experience in both the culinary and business sectors, he saw an opportunity to reimagine khao soi for a broader audience while preserving the identity of the Northern Thai dish.

His aim was to move khao soi from a regional speciality towards wider international recognition.

Hospitality is also central to the founders’ approach. At KHAO-SŌ-i, team members are selected and trained to understand the menu, follow the brand’s philosophy, and deliver service with warmth and sincerity.

The service approach is inspired by international standards while remaining rooted in Thai hospitality, with the restaurant aiming to make guests feel welcomed and cared for.

Reinventing khao soi for a wider audience

KHAO-SŌ-i does not aim to copy traditional khao soi exactly as it has always been served. Instead, the restaurant respectfully reinterprets the dish, refining its flavours for modern diners while keeping its Northern Thai character.

Every stage, from recipe development and ingredient selection to presentation and service, is approached with detailed attention and craftsmanship influenced by Japanese culinary philosophy.

The result is a bowl of khao soi designed to feel familiar while offering a more contemporary dining experience. This balance of authenticity and accessibility has helped KHAO-SŌ-i build a loyal customer base through genuine recommendations.

Mission to create the perfect bowl of khao soi

Every bowl at KHAO-SŌ-i reflects the brand’s focus on craftsmanship and continuous improvement. The founders describe their mission as creating the perfect bowl of khao soi while introducing one of Thailand’s major culinary treasures to more diners.

The mission is based on four core pillars: perfect noodles, perfect broth, perfect bowl, and perfect service.

Perfect noodles: Fresh noodles are the foundation of every bowl. After more than 1,000 recipe trials, KHAO-SŌ-i developed its own noodle recipe to pair with its curry broth. The process includes careful attention to ingredient selection, dough hydration, resting time, rolling technique, and production speed. The noodles are made from natural ingredients and designed with a shape and thickness that allow the broth to coat each strand.

Perfect broth: KHAO-SŌ-i’s curry broth is made from a proprietary recipe designed to deliver bold but balanced flavours. The restaurant prepares its curry paste in-house using nearly twice the amount of spices commonly found in traditional recipes. Instead of diluting the broth with water, coconut milk is used throughout the cooking process, creating a smooth, rich, and aromatic base prepared fresh daily.

Perfect bowl: Each bowl is composed of selected premium ingredients, including signature beef cuts such as oyster blade and beef shank. The dishes are served in custom-designed ceramic bowls made exclusively for KHAO-SŌ-i and accompanied by freshly prepared condiments, allowing guests to adjust the flavour to their preference.

Perfect service: KHAO-SŌ-i places hospitality alongside food quality. Guided by the idea of “Perfect Service for the Perfect Experience,” the restaurant aims to welcome each guest with warmth, sincerity, and care.

Recommended dishes

Among the signature dishes, Fresh Khao Soi with Beef Shank and Fresh Khao Soi with Oyster Blade Beef are recommended for beef lovers. Both are served with handcrafted fresh noodles and the restaurant’s rich curry broth, priced at 189 baht per bowl.

For guests who prefer something other than beef, Fresh Khao Soi Chicken is another recommended option. Diners can also add slow-braised pork as a premium topping for a combination of chicken and pork in one bowl. The dish is priced at 198 baht and can be customised with other premium toppings.

Beyond Khao Soi, the restaurant has introduced the Iron Wok Fried Rice collection, which has gained attention on social media and become one of its best-selling categories. Options include Green Chilli Relish Fried Rice, Crispy Pork Crackling Fried Rice, and Fermented Pork Fried Rice, each cooked over high heat to create wok hei. The dishes can be paired with crispy fried pork or traditional Northern Thai grilled sausage and are priced at 189 baht.

Another popular dish is the Premium Crab Fried Rice, served with generous portions of crab meat.

KHAO-SŌ-i said each bowl is intended to offer more than a meal, with attention given to flavour, ingredients, service, and atmosphere. Through its newest Bangkok branch, the brand continues its effort to present Northern Thai cuisine in a fresh and accessible way.

Stay connected with KHAO-SŌ-i

Follow KHAO-SŌ-i on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for updates by searching khao.so.i on all platforms.

Press Release