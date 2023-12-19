Jet set your palate through River Café & Terrace’s Culinary Passport

PHOTO: Seafood Buffet at River Café & Terrace

Tired of the same old dinner routine? Craving for an international buffet for your taste buds? River Café & Terrace, The Peninsula Bangkok’s waterfront garden restaurant, has the solution for you. Hop on their Culinary Passport journey where you can travel to different countries from your table every evening. From Thai cuisine Mondays to Italian specialities Saturdays, the dedicated team of multinational chefs at the restaurant brings a distinct culinary journey each night – so you get to try something new every time you visit.

Round-the-world trip served on a platter

In addition to the regular offerings like Tomahawk Steak, Salad Bar, Sushi Station, Seafood on Ice and Dessert Station, they also have a special menu that changes every night. A group of talented chefs from around the world put their heart and soul into creating these dishes using only the freshest ingredients. So prepare yourself for an exciting buffet experience. Here are the different themes to expect each night of the week.

Monday: Thai Cuisine

Mondays at River Café & Terrace are a spicy and aromatic delight, inviting you to start your week with the bold and authentic taste of Thai cuisine. Expect traditional dishes from the different regions of Thailand. These include Braised Beef Turmeric, Pomelo Salad with River Prawn, and the classic Som Tum.

Tuesday: Star of India

Get ready to be transported straight to Delhi because, on Tuesdays, River Café & Terrace is serving up classic homemade Indian dishes. Their highlights of rich Indian cuisine, including Hara Bara Kebab and Keema Mutter, will leave you wanting for more. Plus, you can indulge in the smoky goodness of the Tandoori station, featuring chicken and prawns.

Wednesday: Taste of Asia

Midweek, Wednesday brings a Taste of Asia, offering a palate (and eye) pleasing selection of Eastern Asian flavours. Can’t shake off that hunger for South Korean cuisine after a K-drama marathon? Delight in unlimited helpings of authentic dishes such as Kimchi Jjigae. Japanese Pork Cutlet and Miso Cod with Bok Choy are on the menu too, offering a sensory escape to East Asia, right on your plate.

Thursday: Seafood Paradise

Don’t call yourself a seafood lover if you haven’t dived into River Café & Terrace’s Seafood buffet. Whether you prefer your seafood straight from the sea, grilled to perfection, or cooked just how you like it, Thursday is your opportunity to get your fill of the finest, freshest seafood around. There are so many things to choose from. However, the stars of the show are Braised Octopus in paprika sauce, Steamed Salmon in Ponzu Sauce, and Grilled Oysters with Garlic parsley butter.

Friday: Spanish Cuisine

What better way to kick off your weekend with the richness of Spanish cuisine? Friday nights at River Café & Terrace are full of all things Spanish. Think Seafood Paella Station, Spanish Suckling Pig, and Roasted Chicken in Chorizo Sauce. It will surely be the highlight of your amazing weekend!

Saturday: Italian Cuisine

Who doesn’t love Italian Cuisine? Throw on your best stretchy pants and make your way to River Café & Terrace on Saturdays to indulge in free-flow Italian specialities. From pasta to premium cold cuts and traditional desserts, every dish will make your heart flutter. Highlights include Seafood Tomato Stew, Veal Osso Bucco, and Italian Potato Cake. However, we recommend trying everything on the menu.

Sunday: Family Fun

Gather your whole family for a family-friendly buffet at River Café & Terrace. In addition to delicious dishes like Vongole Clams and Meatball Pomodoro, they’ve got something special for your little ones. Keep them entertained with a dedicated barbecue station designed just for the young diners. Moreover, you can let their creativity shine at the Build Your Own Pizza station and watch them turn into little chefs at the interactive stations.

The majestic Chao Phraya River is the backdrop

Did we mention that the River Café & Terrace is set in a beautiful garden by the river? Yes, it offers enchanting views of the Chao Phraya River. You can choose to sit inside and enjoy the live cooking action or opt for a refreshing outdoor experience on the long, shaded terrace by the riverside. While you savour your meal, take in the panoramic sight of the river, feel the cool breeze and watch the world (and Thai longtail boats) passing by.

Passport to paradise: The details

Available daily from 18:00 to 22:00, the Culinary Passport dinner buffet at River Café & Terrace is priced at 2,800 THB net per person. Book a table for this culinary extravaganza, and get ready to say goodbye to predictability and hello to culinary exploration – no passport or plane ticket required!

For more details or to make a reservation for the Culinary Passport buffet, contact The Peninsula Bangkok at 02-020-6969, drop them an email at diningpbk@peninsula.com, or find them on LINE ID: @peninsulabangkok.

Sponsored