IPPUDO teams up with Bangkok street artist Benzilla for limited-edition ramen collection

IPPUDO Thailand has announced IPPUDO × BENZILLA, a limited-edition collaboration with Bangkok street artist Benzilla, bringing together Hakata ramen culture and Bangkok street art. The collection launches on July 7, 2026, and will be available until September 30, 2026, at seven selected IPPUDO restaurants across Bangkok.

The collaboration is presented under the concept “Born in Hakata. Drawn in Bangkok. Where ramen meets street soul.”

Founded in Hakata in 1985, IPPUDO has spent four decades expanding its ramen culture internationally and has operated in Bangkok for 12 years. For this collaboration, Benzilla was invited to reinterpret the brand through his visual perspective and Bangkok-based creative identity.

IPPUDO described the project as a meeting between two creators known for developing their own distinctive styles. IPPUDO founder Shigemi Kawahara reworked the conventions of Hakata ramen, while Benzilla has built a recognisable visual language within Bangkok’s contemporary street-art scene.

The IPPUDO × BENZILLA collection

The collaboration will be presented through limited-edition merchandise, a specially designed ramen set, and an artist launch event.

Limited-edition merchandise

The merchandise collection includes a co-designed ramen bowl and cutlery box set, a T-shirt featuring Benzilla’s reinterpretation of the IPPUDO mark, and a collectable plush keychain inspired by the Benzilla-IPPUDO character.

The IPPUDO × BENZILLA Ramen Set

The special set features an exclusive Chicken Paitan Ramen, served in the co-designed IPPUDO × BENZILLA bowl.

The ramen combines rich pork broth with creamy chicken broth using the paitan technique, creating a layered flavour profile developed specifically for the collaboration.

Launch event at IPPUDO Emporium

The collaboration will be introduced through an artist meet-up on July 3, 2026, at the new IPPUDO Emporium restaurant on the fourth floor.

The event will be divided into two sessions.

From 6pm, the event will open to walk-in guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors will be able to purchase available merchandise and have items signed by Benzilla, subject to availability.

Availability

The IPPUDO × BENZILLA merchandise and the special Benzilla Ramen Set will be available from July 7 to September 30, 2026, at the following seven IPPUDO locations in Bangkok:

CentralWorld

Emporium

Market Place Thonglor

ICONSIAM

Central Embassy

Mega Bangna

Siam Paragon

The IPPUDO × BENZILLA collaboration brings together Japanese ramen craftsmanship and Bangkok street culture through food, design, and collectable merchandise available for a limited period.

Press Release