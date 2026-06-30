Where does Thai food come from? A real taste of the history behind the cuisine

Photo of Tova Niles Tova NilesPublished: June 30, 2026, 2:45 PM
90 5 minutes read
Where does Thai food come from? A real taste of the history behind the cuisine | Thaiger
Photo by piyaphun from Getty Images

Thai food has grown to be one of the most popular global cuisines. Deep-fried noodles, fluffy pancakes and spicy sauces have become quintessentially Thai. However, the foundations of Thai cuisine are much more complex than the dishes recognised around the world today. Its identity has been shaped by agriculture, migration, trade and cultural exchange.

Thai food’s foundations are humble compared to the flavourful dishes it now boasts. It largely originates from rice cultivation, a practice which has fuelled Thai people for over 5,000 years. Over 50% of Thailand’s arable land is used for rice production. Rice is a sacred symbol of community and fertility.

In fact, the Thai version of ‘how are you’ is ‘gin khao reu yang’, which directly translates to ‘have you eaten rice yet?’ While Thai people eat much more than just rice today, their top export remains embedded in the culture. Mae Phosop, the goddess of rice, is highly revered in Thailand. Each year, the Tum Khwan Kaow ceremony in mid-to-late autumn celebrates her and asks for a successful harvest.

Mae Phosop statue on top of rice container
Mae Phosop statue on top of rice container. Image: Earthstoriez

Thailand’s easy access to water also made fish a major source of protein for much of its early history. Flood season naturally brought fish into the rice paddies, making them easy to harvest. Fish has since become a staple, both by itself and fermented for fish sauce.

Herbs and vegetables have always been a crucial part of Thai cuisine. Lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves and a variety of other local plants have added flavour to Thai food since the beginning. Today, Tom Yum Goong, one of Thailand’s iconic soups, relies on these three herbs for its flavour.

Thai herbs
Image: Thai Herb Kitchen

The Ayutthaya era and the arrival of foreign trade

As Thai cuisine developed, it was shaped not only by local resources but also by migration and trade. Thai cuisine has been largely influenced by cross-cultural interactions and international migration.

Migration of other members of the Tai ethnic group, including Laotians and Chinese Zhuang and Dai communities, has shaped Thai cuisine. Trade with Portugal, India and Persia introduced new cooking techniques and ingredients that have become integral to Thai dishes.

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During the Ayutthaya Era (1351 to 1767), the capital city became a trading hub for more than forty nations. Merchants and diplomats from across the globe came for cultural exchange, leaving a lasting impact on Thai cuisine.

Portuguese influence: eggs, sugar and chilli peppers

Portuguese traders brought numerous New World ingredients to Thailand. Most notable are egg-based sweets and chilli peppers. Foi Thong, the classic Thai golden egg-thread dessert, was created after Portuguese traders introduced wheat flour and refined sugar to Thailand.

Previously, eggs were used in Thailand mainly for savoury dishes. Six of the nine auspicious Thai desserts, traditionally associated with wealth, success and love, are made from egg yolks.

Nine auspicious Thai desserts
Spread of the nine auspicious Thai desserts. Image: Dreamstime

Chilli peppers became a defining flavour in Thai cuisine. While Thai dishes once got their spice from dried peppercorns, galangal and ginger, chilli peppers quickly became the dominant source of heat. Today, they are essential to Thai cooking and culture, used in dishes from noodles to curries and salads.

Chinese influence: noodles, stir-frying and Pad Thai

Chinese influence also played a major role in shaping modern Thai food. Migrants from southern China, particularly Zhuang and Dai communities, brought noodles, stir-frying and soy-based products. Many classic Thai dishes have their roots in Chinese cooking.

Chinatown in Bangkok
Chinatown (Yaowarat), Bangkok. Image: Culture Trip

Pad Thai, one of the most internationally recognised Thai dishes, emerged after Chinese immigrants introduced noodles, stir-frying techniques and soy-based products to Thai cuisine.

Jok, the classic Thai breakfast dish, is adapted from Chinese congee. The Thai adaptation includes a smokier broth, minced pork and a soft-boiled egg. Pa Tong Go, a Thai adaptation of Chinese doughnuts, is also very popular at breakfast in Thailand.

Khao Man Gai, the Thai chicken-and-rice dish, is an adaptation of the Hainanese dish Buni. When migrants from the southern Chinese province of Hainan brought their dish to Thailand, ingredients such as ginger, chilli and sweet soy sauce were combined with Thai flavours to create the distinctive Thai dipping sauce, Nam Jim Khao Man Gai.

Khao Man Gai
Khao Man Gai. Image: Eating Thai Food

Burmese and Laotian influence: khao soi and som tam

Neighbouring countries also influenced Thai cuisine. Laotian and Burmese influences contributed to the northern Thai dishes and practices that are now popular across the country.

Khao soi, a Thai yellow curry served with meat and crispy egg noodles, is a variation of the Burmese dish Ohn no khao swè. Introduced by Chinese Muslim and Shan communities in Burma, it was originally prepared with chicken or beef rather than pork. Thai herbs combined with Indian turmeric, black cardamom and coriander seeds distinguish the Thai version.

Khao soi
Khao soi noodles. Image: Asian Inspirations

Som Tam, the Thai variation of papaya salad, also reflects regional exchange. Portuguese traders introduced papayas to Southeast Asia, a fruit now incorporated into many Thai dishes. It first gained popularity in Laos and is used in its national dish, Thum Mak Hoong. While Thum Mak Hoong is known for its intensely savoury, “funky” flavour, Som Tum strikes a balance between sweet, sour and spicy.

Som Tam (papaya salad)
Som Tam – Thai papaya salad. Image: NDTV Food

Indian and Persian influence: curries, roti and Massaman

Indian influence further transformed Thai cuisine. Years of maritime exchange with Indian traders introduced curries, spices and dishes based on coconut milk. Khao soi uses Indian turmeric, black cardamom and coriander seeds, while Thai herbs create the distinctive flavour it is known for today.

Khao mok gai, a popular turmeric chicken dish in Thailand, is an adaptation of Indian chicken biryani. Roti, a popular flatbread, was adopted directly from India. While the Indian version is savoury and usually dipped into curries, the Thai version is fried and served with fruit and sweetened condensed milk.

Thai banana Roti
Thai banana Roti. Image: Everything Hmong via YouTube

Persian influence can also be seen in Thai cuisine. Massaman curry, another renowned Thai curry, blends Indian and Persian flavours. It combines Indian star anise, nutmeg and cumin with Persian green cardamom, cloves and cinnamon. Southern Thailand, known for its seafood and bold spices, has been heavily influenced by Muslim traders.

Massaman curry
Massaman curry. Image: Sammy Wong’s Kitchen

The Rattanakosin period and the rise of royal cuisine

While outside influences shaped Thai cuisine through trade and migration, the royal court refined these traditions into an art form. The Ayutthaya period was only the beginning of Thai cuisine’s development.

The Rattanakosin period began in 1782 with King Rama I, who established Bangkok as the capital and elevated Thai royal cuisine as a highly refined form of culinary excellence.

King Rama I Monument in Bangkok
King Rama I Monument in Bangkok. Image: Tripadvisor

The dishes prepared for the royal court are meticulously crafted, with bones removed from meat and seeds removed from fruit.

Khao chae, which was introduced into Thai royal cuisine during the reign of King Rama II, features rice submerged in cool, flower-scented water. Achieving the correct texture is difficult, and the dish can take up to 6 hours to prepare.

Ice was not commonplace in Thailand until 40 years later, so keeping the water cold during the hot months required the level of care reserved only for royalty.

Although Thailand began importing ice from Singapore during King Rama IV’s reign, the dish remained exclusive to the palace until the late 1980s, more than 150 years after its introduction.

Khao Chae
Khao Chae, the iconic royal dish. Image: MICHELIN Guide

During King Rama V’s reign, French diplomats brought forks and knives to the royal palace, and the practice endured. Although they had previously eaten mainly with their hands, Thais began using a fork in their left hand and a spoon in the right.

Chopsticks never became central to Thai cuisine, despite their frequent use by visitors unfamiliar with Thai dining customs.

A cuisine shaped by exchange, not conquest

Overall, the evolution of Thai food is a compelling case study in the power of international influence and national identity. Thailand was never colonised, and its iconic dishes reflect globalisation in a different way from those of former colonies.

Thai cuisine is a powerful reflection of the country’s commitment to cultural preservation while also demonstrating its willingness to accept and adapt to modernisation. Each new ingredient and practice has contributed to making Thai cuisine so unique and so delicious.

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Photo of Tova Niles Tova NilesPublished: June 30, 2026, 2:45 PM
90 5 minutes read

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Tova Niles

Studying International Relations and Hispanic Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, Tova combines a global perspective with a strong interest in cross-cultural communication. In high school, she founded a student-run publication that grew to more than 50 student writers, fostering a platform for diverse voices and ideas. She has spent several months backpacking and living throughout Latin America and Southeast Asia, deepening her understanding of the regions. On weekends, she enjoys playing volleyball and searching for unique finds while thrifting.