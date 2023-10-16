Emotion Restaurant brings European techniques and Asian tastes to Watthana, Bangkok

PHOTO: Emotion

Are you looking for something new and exciting to spice up your dinner? Then Emotion is exactly where you need to be. Located in Watthana, one of Bangkok’s most affluent neighbourhoods, Emotion is a European restaurant with an Asian twist. The restaurant gives you much more than a tasty meal. Here, plenty of dishes come with a mini show.

Emotion strives to deliver maximum pleasure from the show, taste combinations, and use of fresh and high-quality ingredients. But besides the delicious food and impressive presentation, you can expect to experience comfort and excellent service as well.

An eclectic range of dishes on the menu

Dining at Emotion is sure to leave you spoilt for choice, thanks to the wide variety of dishes available on the menu. And if you’re the kind of person who wants more from a meal than just filling your stomach, then you’ll love this restaurant. All the dishes on their menu won’t only make your taste buds dance with happiness, but also give you a gorgeous visual treat. From the large bruschetta with roast beef and ramen kimchi with beef cheeks to lemon tart and rum baba dessert, every dish in this restaurant in Bangkok is a true work of art.

But with so many mouth-watering options to choose from, it can be tough to pick just one or two. Obviously, we’d like to taste everything if we could, wouldn’t we? So, to help you decide, here are some of the highlights you absolutely need to try:

Ramen kimchi

Start your gastronomic experience at Emotion with their unique Ramen Kimchi. This dish reflects the restaurant’s signature style: a mixture of European techniques and Asian taste. For the ramen, they prepared a consommé broth slowly and almost without boiling. The result is an appetising broth as pristine as it is light. The way they prepare the noodles is also special. Rather than following the Japanese style of making ramen, the noodles are made according to the recipe for classic Italian pasta. And to top it off, the dish is served with spicy kimchi, grilled eggplants marinated in teriyaki sauce, and slices of smoked beef cheeks.

Beef cheeks

Take a bite of Emotion’s smoked beef cheeks and you’ll be amazed at how tender and juicy they are. The chef brings this winning recipe directly from Northern Italy. To get the perfect taste and texture, they marinate the beef cheeks in a blend of carefully selected spices, vegetables, red wine, and aged balsamic vinegar almost all day. After being baked gently for 6 hours, the beef cheeks are served to you with a side of creamy mashed potatoes topped with plenty of Grana Padano cheese.

Emotion signature omelette

Another dish you really must try is Emotion’s signature omelette. Imagine a soft and airy layer of egg whites, tucked neatly between two thin egg yolk pancakes, all served with a rich truffle of sauce – yum!

Large bruschetta with roast beef

If you’re after a hearty pick-me-up, don’t skip Emotion’s large bruschetta with roast beef. The chef pays special attention to the roast beef as he prepares it himself by marinating it for a long time and baking it to perfection. Once it cools down, he slices it thin. Crispy salad leaves then join these slices on a large piece of bread, spread with home-cooked aioli and spicy mustard, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. Just before serving, the waiters add the final touch: thin slices of Cheddar cheese melted with a flame right at your table. Pleasing to the eye and certainly to the palette, this dish is too delicious to miss.

Large beef cutlet with Cheddar cheese

Decadent is the best word to describe Emotion’s large beef cutlet with Cheddar cheese. The dish consists of two large steaks, with creamy Cheddar cheese snug between them. They grill this cutlet perfectly and serve it steaming hot with tangy tomato sauce and crispy French fries. As a final touch, this restaurant in Bangkok adds spiced butter, which brims with paprika, garlic, Tabasco, and many more spices, on top. As this butter melts over the hot cutlet, it enhances the flavour and creates an irresistible aroma.

Great food and great times on a budget

Emotion offers a cosy, laid-back setting where you can unwind, savour tasty food, take in the visually stunning presentations, and spend some quality time with your loved ones. But the best part? The price! Emotion allows you to enjoy an amazing culinary adventure without burning a hole in your wallet. This makes it a wonderful spot for romantic dates, fun family dinners, or chilled hangouts with friends.

Follow us on :













Everything at Emotion is well-thought-out, down to the tiniest detail. They make sure that their dishes are cooked to perfection while also putting a lot of attention on the aesthetic presentation of the food because they know eating is an experience. For them, it’s essential that visiting Emotion gives you real emotions.

Be sure to plan a visit to Emotion. The restaurant is located at 223 Sukhumvit Road, Watthana, Bangkok (click here to Google Maps). They’re ready to welcome you every day from 08:00 to 00:00!