Currying favour: 5 Thai delights spice up top rankings in TasteAtlas List

Phanaeng curry. Photo by Takeaway via Wikimedia

Thai curry dishes stole the spotlight in this year’s “43 Curry Varieties Ranked from the Worst to the Best,” launched by the food guide website TasteAtlas. Five curry dishes from Thailand are listed in the top ten.

Last year, TasteAtlas declared the northern Thai curry dish Khao Soi as the world’s best soup in the “50 Best Soups in the World.” The foodie platform also ranked Khao Soi and other four Thai curry dishes in its list again this year. The curry dishes included in the top ten are:

Thai Phanaeng curry Khao Soi from northern Thailand Butter chicken from India Japanese-style curry, also known as Kare Thai green curry or Kaeng Khiao Wan Thai massaman curry Shani paneer from India Japanese curry called Kare Raisu Thai sour soup or Kaeng Som Korma from India

The Thai curry dish, Phanaeng, which leads the list, is a thick red curry that offers salty and sweet flavours together with a scent of herbs. In fifth place came Kaeng Khiao Wan, which is made from green chilli paste and coconut milk. Khiao means green and Wan means sweet, but the dish offers not only a sweet taste but also a salty and spicy one.

Massaman curry, in sixth place, is influenced by Malaysian cuisine. The thick curry soup offers a sweet and mildly spicy taste, so this can be a favourite Thai dish for those who prefer a dish that is not too fiery.

Surprisingly, Kaeng Som was listed in ninth place even though it was previously ranked 12th among the worst dishes in the world by TasteAtlas in February this year.

Kaeng Som, or Thai sour and spicy fish soup, is one of the most popular dishes among Thai people. The soup is clearer than other curries and cooked differently according to each region of Thailand. The soup can be mixed with a variety of vegetables, such as carrots, green papaya, cauliflower, cabbage, long beans, etc.

The CatDumb Facebook page shared the list with the public, drawing a lot of comments from Thai netizens. Many revelled in the glory of Thai flavours conquering the world stage, while others couldn’t resist a playful jab at TasteAtlas for their earlier take on Kaeng Som.

