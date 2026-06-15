Carito’s collaboration dinner pairs Thai-Latin dishes with Chiang Mai craft cocktails

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 15, 2026, 5:05 PM
73 2 minutes read
Carito’s collaboration dinner pairs Thai-Latin dishes with Chiang Mai craft cocktails | Thaiger

Carito’s will host a one-night collaboration dinner with modern Thai restaurant Anakade and Chiang Mai craft cocktail bar Bar San on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The Carito’s collaboration dinner will take place at Carito’s and Toma y Toma on Sukhumvit 22, extending the conversation started by Carito’s new Thai-Latin menu, which soft-launched in May 2026.

Inspired by Carito’s Thai-Latin direction, Anakade has created an exclusive Thai menu for the night, combining Latin technique with Thai instinct. The menu is built entirely from ingredients sourced within Thailand’s food ecosystem.

Anakade is a Bangkok restaurant focused on local Thai ingredients and micro-seasonal cooking. Its approach follows the idea that Thai produce, when handled with the right technique, does not need imported additions to stand on a global dining table. Its philosophy is summed up by “Mai Thai Mai Tum,” or locally sourced only.

The dinner menu treats Thai and Latin cooking as compatible rather than decorative. Highlights include Kolae Beef Tacos with beef strip in Kolae curry on corn taco with pickled jackfruit, Baked Phuket Clams with sato zabaione, Hamachi Collar with mango-passionfruit salsa and Anakade sauce, and dry-aged steak with honey-plara glaze and prik larb, served with Thai-style corn esquites.

Bar San, named Best Bar in Chiang Mai at the 2025 Bangkok Bar Show Awards, will send two bartenders to Bangkok to lead the drinks programme for the night. The bar is known for craft cocktails that balance inventive flavour combinations with considered technique.

The cocktail list is built around SONKLIN vodka, with each drink rooted in Thai flavour logic. The menu includes Fruity Som Tum, a papaya salad highball with som tum cordial and salted tomato solution; Not Your Basics Gimlet, infused with dried fish and jasmine rice syrup; and Jaew-Khom, made with toasted rice-infused SONKLIN, mezcal and Suze, finished with beef jerky.

Choeng Doi Distillery from Chiang Dao, Chiang Mai, is the spirits partner for the evening. The Thai craft producer is behind Choeng Doi rum and SONKLIN vodka.

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The full dinner menu will be served à la carte, covering starters, mains and desserts. Third-floor dining at Carito’s is available by reservation only, with two seatings at 6pm and 8pm. Second-floor seating at Toma y Toma will be available for walk-ins throughout the night with no time limit.

Carito’s collaboration dinner pairs Thai-Latin dishes with Chiang Mai craft cocktails | News by Thaiger

Reservations can be made through Carito’s platforms only, via hello@caritos.com or Chope. The first 10 bookings will receive a jar of Anakade’s Signature Burnt Chilli Sauce to take home.

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 15, 2026, 5:05 PM
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