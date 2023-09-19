Best cafes in Ekkamai to check out today

PHOTO: Babyccino via Facebook

Ekkamai is among the trendiest places in Bangkok. And just like the rest of the city, this neighbourhood runs on caffeine. So if you’re looking for the perfect cafe to stop in and grab a little pick me up, well, you won’t be short on options. With a wide array of cafes sprinkled across the neighbourhood, you’d be hard-pressed not to find one that tickles your fancy. The only tricky part? Choosing the perfect one to call your favourite. But don’t worry! Below, we’ve compiled the 5 best cafes in Ekkamai.

Babyccino

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 18:30

Address: 53 Ekkamai 12 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Step foot into Babyccino and you’ll be swept into a cosy yet elegant haven. One of the city’s best-kept secrets, Babyccino attracts visitors with its large windows looking out on a beautiful green garden, complete with a peaceful water feature. Inside, the soft glow of daylight streams through the space, playing gently on the mid-century modern furnishings, offering a tranquil ambiance. You can sit at the counter and watch the baristas work their magic or at one of the tables in the dining area and take the serene view of the garden. No matter where you sit, you’ll enjoy Babyccino’s attentively curated menu. From specialty coffee made from multiple blends to homemade pastries, they have a wide selection of food and drink options. Related news Gastronomic delights at Swizzles in Eastin Grand Sathorn Bangkok

The pinkest restaurants and cafes in Bangkok for a Barbie-themed night out If you’re hungry, you can choose from the extensive brunch menu. The menu includes breakfast brioche and eggs Benedict, as well as vegan-friendly dishes like ‘Meatless (Mon)day’ with tofu. More traditional lunch dishes like pasta with spicy meatballs and salmon with pesto rice are also available.

Featherstone

Opening hours: Daily, 10:30 – 22:00

Address: 60 Ekkamai 12 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

If you’re a food lover with an artsy soul, you’ll love Featherstone. Located in the heart of Ekkamai, this cafe is known for its distinctive ambiance. It combines vintage decor with touches of mysticism, offering an enjoyable dining experience that goes beyond the typical cafe. Here, you’ll find yourself surrounded by intricate stained-glass windows, walls decorated with framed butterflies, and an eclectic collection of vintage items.

But beyond its aesthetic appeals, Featherstone also serves up a delicious menu filled with Western-style dishes. Be sure to try the T-bone steaks, pork chops, and seafood pasta if you’re looking for something fulfilling. For those with a sweet tooth, the tiramisu is nothing short of delightful! The drink options here are wide-ranging as well, with highlights including the Blood Orange Espresso and the Chocolate Ice Cube Latte. Aside from being tasty, the drinks stand out for their beautiful presentation.

Featherstone also doubles as a lifestyle shop. You’ll find items like handbags, scarves, and even unique crystals.

Susan Croissant

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 19:00

Address: 384/1 Ekkamai 24 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

As soon as you walk into the homey den of Susan Croissant, an irresistible aroma of fresh baked pastries in the air will fill your senses with sheer delight. Boasting an inviting and charming cottage-like space, this bakery prides itself not just a pastry shop, but a house of croissants where the lines between customers and family are lovingly blurred.

Susan Croissant’s menu is bound to intrigue your cravings. The bakery sets itself apart with a delectable spin on classic croissants as well as the globally popular ‘cronuts’. If you’re looking for something savoury, don’t miss out on their salted egg croissant, spinach croissant, and bacon & mushroom cronut. In the mood for something sweet? Their caramel brownies with a special cornflake crunch come highly recommended.

Be sure to pair the bakery’s expansive menu of sweet and savoury treats with their refreshing beverages, such as dark chocolate and iced mocha.

Conkey’s Bakery

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 09:00 – 17:00

Address: 72 Ekkamai 22 Aly, klongton nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Conkey’s Bakery should be your go-to spot if you love the warm, crusty goodness of a perfect baguette or the luxurious melt-in-your-mouth experience of buttery brioche. While the place is famous for artisanal bread, their croissants, meat pies, and cakes are also incredibly famous. It’s a popular local secret that these favourites often sell out well before the day ends.

In addition to the sweet offerings, you’ll also find a selection of mouthwatering savoury items on their menu. These range from the plump meatballs made for nestling in ciabatta to Aussie staples like sausage rolls.

But Conkey’s essence truly lies in its dedication to community. It goes beyond functioning as a purveyor of delectable bread and pastries, and occasionally transforms itself into a pet-friendly picnic spot. Here, you can indulge in a delightful range of food amidst the lush garden scenery, and slurp a cup of finely brewed coffee.

Kaizen Coffee

Opening hours: Daily, 07:30 – 16:30

Address: 888 6-7 Ekkamai Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Discover a delightful blend of Melbourne’s coffee culture right in Ekkamai at Kaizen Coffee Co. Founded by three friends with a shared passion for Australia’s vibrant coffee scene, Kaizen has quickly established itself firmly on Bangkok’s cafe map. However, this cafe in Ekkamai is more than just a place for a caffeine fix; it provides an atmosphere where leisurely breakfasts, brunches, and convivial catch-ups happen over cups of expertly brewed coffee, surrounded by pared-back décor and clear glass walls.

Every visit to Kaizen feels like you’re stepping into a home away from home. The space is large yet cosy, filled with natural finish oak woods and contrasting dark grey bricks. On top of that, they present a vast selection of indulgent food and drinks on the menu.

Expect classic brekkie favourites with a twist, reflecting hints of international cuisine, like Miso Eggs & Smoked Salmon, Bacon Toast & Avocado, and Poached Chicken Sandwich. And for those who love sweets, the Yuzu & Lemon French Toast is a much-recommended dish. Savour these food delights with their range of coffee options, from a straightforward Flat White to the unique Kaizen Iced Coffee.

From Featherstone’s artistic allure to Conkey’s community spirit, Ekkamai is brimming with cafes perfect for those much-needed coffee breaks, breakfast, lunch, and everything in between.

