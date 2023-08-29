Blue by Alain Ducasse presents The Artisanal Panettone by Chef Christophe Grilo

Photo courtesy of Icon Siam

Michelin-starred French restaurant Blue by Alain Ducasse is thrilled to introduce the launch of a delightful culinary masterpiece, a handcrafted panettone.

Created by Executive Pastry & Artisan Baker Christophe Grilo, the panettone is made with only the finest ingredients and then slow-fermented, resulting in a sweet treat that is light, airy, and full of flavour. The making of this irresistible treat begins with a special starter yeast that has been nurtured by Chef Christophe for over 14 years and takes a meticulous process of over 40 hours.

Each bite of this panettone by Chef Christophe is an exploration of delicate contrasts. The outer crust is slightly crisp, offering a delightful counterpoint to the soft, moist interior. The candied fruits interspersed throughout it impart bursts of citrusy tanginess, perfectly balancing the dough’s mild sweetness.

The making of this irresistible treat is a delicate, artisanal process, a dance of patience and precision that begins with a special starter yeast that has been nurtured by Chef Christophe since 2009.

This starter yeast, “Pasta Madre,” is the key to Christophe’s panettone, giving its unique flavour and texture. The first step in the process is to refresh the starter yeast. This involves mixing it with water, flour and eggs and letting it ferment for 12 hours, which is crucial in creating a firm levain starter.

Following the fermentation, the dough proceeds to the “bagnetto”, a gentle bath that detoxifies the yeast, balances its pH and prepares it for the next stage. With the levain matured, Chef Christophe integrates other ingredients like candied orange peel, raisins, and candied lemon peel into the mixture, which is then poured into a paper mould to rest for eight hours before baking.

The culmination of this meticulous process is a cooling-down phase. This involves hanging the panettone upside down for another eight hours after being removed from the oven. This process prevents the panettone from collapsing, evenly distributes the air pockets throughout the crumb, and lends the bread its signature lightness and fluffy texture.

Every mouthful of Chef Christophe’s Panettone is an epicurean delight, an exploration of a chef’s enduring passion and culinary craftsmanship.

Panettone means ‘large loaf of bread.’ Originated in Milan, Italy and its history appears to date from the Roman Empire, the cupola festive sweet treat is symbolic to the joy of Christmas.

Gastronomes can now revel in the meticulous craftsmanship of this extraordinary creation, available every Tuesday and Friday from 12 noon onwards. Two sizes are available, 350 gms for THB 1,950 net. and 500 gms for THB 2,500 net and due to Chef Christope’s commitment to quality through small-batch production, advanced pre-orders are required to ensure your share of this luscious dessert.

The treat can be collected at the restaurant or third-party delivery service can be arranged with an additional charge according to the distance from the restaurant.

Press Release