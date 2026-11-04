Blue by Alain Ducasse unveils its Autumn 2026 Menu by Chef Evens López

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 4, 2026, 4:46 PM
2 minutes read
Blue by Alain Ducasse unveils its Autumn 2026 Menu by Chef Evens López

Blue by Alain Ducasse has unveiled its Autumn 2026 Menu, a seasonal set of tasting menus created by Executive Chef Evens López. The menu is served at both lunch and dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant at ICONSIAM.

The curved dining room at Blue by Alain Ducasse at ICONSIAM, with white-clothed tables, timber floors and a ribbed ceiling above a navy banquette

Chef Evens built the menu around produce sourced from France, Thailand and beyond, pairing classical French technique with ingredients at the peak of their season. The restaurant says the dishes are intended to balance brightness and depth, and to let each ingredient keep its own character.

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Executive Chef Evens Lopez standing with his arms folded in front of the blue by Alain Ducasse sign at ICONSIAM

The autumn dishes

The menu opens with hand-dived scallop, served with rainbow radishes, oyster leaf and yuzu. The natural sweetness of the scallops is set against the peppery radishes and the subtle marine note of oyster leaf, with yuzu bringing the elements into balance.

Blue lobster follows, with buntan pomelo, bronze fennel and shiso. The Brittany lobster is prepared to preserve its delicate texture and natural sweetness, the pomelo supplies the citrus, and the fennel and shiso add the herbaceous layers.

A blue lobster tail on skewers over a grill plate, presented at the table beside a whole buntan pomelo at Blue by Alain Ducasse

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Cep and Comté turns to the earthier side of the season, served with a buckwheat galette, pine nuts and a Peruvian sage cooking jus. Seasonal cep mushrooms are matched with aged Comté, and the galette adds a toasted, nutty note.

Cep mushrooms layered over a buckwheat galette with Comte, with the Peruvian sage cooking jus being poured from a small white jug

Wild turbot is cooked “à la meunière” and served with Kristal caviar, algae, marsh samphire and potato gnocchi. The caviar adds a saline accent, the algae and samphire bring the character of the coast, and soft gnocchi rounds out the plate.

A server using two spoons to place Kristal caviar on a fillet of wild turbot set in a foam sauce

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The savoury courses close with Barbarie duckling, served with a lovage condiment, organic spelt, beetroot and barberries. The duckling is lightly smoked and roasted, with beetroot and spelt for earthiness and barberries for acidity.

Sliced Barbarie duckling in a dark cooking jus streaked with green herb oil, with a roasted piece tied to a herb sprig

Cheese and dessert

A selection of French artisanal cheeses is offered to guests who want to extend the meal, drawn from a range of French cheesemaking regions.

Dessert is The Delight Collection, a seasonal offering created by Executive Pastry Chef Christophe Grilo and built around autumn colours, flavours and textures.

Menus and prices

The Signature menu card at Blue by Alain Ducasse listing the autumn courses, laid on a charger beside a blue tumbler and a wine glass

Three tasting menus are available at both lunch and dinner.

  • 3-Course Découverte Menu — THB 4,500
  • 5-Course Voyage Menu — THB 6,500
  • 7-Course Signature Menu — THB 8,500

Optional wine pairings, curated by the restaurant’s sommelier team, are available with each menu.

Blue by Alain Ducasse is on the 1st floor of ICONLUXE at ICONSIAM, Bangkok. Reservations can be made at www.blue-alainducasse.com or on +66 (0) 65 731 2346.

Diners at Blue by Alain Ducasse in the evening, with the Chao Phraya river and the lit Bangkok skyline through the window

Press Release

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 4, 2026, 4:46 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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