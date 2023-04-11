Best Vietnamese Restaurants in Bangkok

PHOTO via Le Dalat Restaurant

Bangkok, the city of a thousand flavors and incredible gastronomic experiences, boasts a diverse culinary scene that caters to every palate. In recent years, the popularity of Vietnamese cuisine has surged, thanks to its exquisite balance of flavors, textures, and aromas. With a unique blend of French, Chinese, and Southeast Asian influences, Vietnamese dishes are famous for their fresh ingredients and delicate preparation techniques. Here, we present the top 3 Vietnamese restaurants in Bangkok that you must visit to savor the authentic taste of Vietnam.

Le Dalat @ Sukhumvit 23

Address: 57 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: daily, 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM, 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Le Dalat is a well-established name in the realm of Vietnamese cuisine in Bangkok. Nestled in a charming colonial-style villa, the restaurant exudes an air of elegance and sophistication. As you step inside, you are greeted by the rich aroma of Vietnamese herbs and spices, and the soothing sounds of traditional Vietnamese music.

Le Dalat offers a wide range of dishes that cater to both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Their menu boasts an array of Vietnamese classics, such as Pho Bo (beef noodle soup), Cha Gio (spring rolls), and Banh Xeo (crispy pancake). One of their signature dishes is the “Bun Cha Hanoi” – a mouthwatering combination of grilled pork, rice noodles, and fresh herbs, served with a tangy dipping sauce. Don’t forget to try their “Goi Cuon” (fresh spring rolls) with prawns, pork, and vegetables wrapped in rice paper, showcasing the perfect balance of flavors and textures.

What sets Le Dalat apart from other Vietnamese restaurants is their commitment to using authentic ingredients and cooking methods. The owners frequently travel to Vietnam to source the finest herbs, spices, and recipes, ensuring that every dish is as close to the original as possible.

Saigon Recipe

Address: Sukhum Vit 49, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: Monday – Friday: 10:30 AM – 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM – 9:30 PM,

Saturday – Sunday: 10:30 AM – 9:30 PM

For this Vietnamese restaurant, Saigon Recipe offers a modern take on traditional Vietnamese cuisine. The restaurant’s chic, contemporary design is complemented by a menu that features both classic and innovative dishes.

One of Saigon Recipe’s most popular dishes is the “Bun cha gio thit nuong” – a delicious combination of BBQ pork, rice noodles, and fresh vegetables, topped with fried spring rolls and fresh herbs. Another must-try is their “Cao Lau,” a Hoi An specialty made with thick rice noodles, succulent pork, and crispy croutons, served in a flavorsome broth.

Saigon Recipe also offers an extensive selection of vegetarian dishes, such as the “Banh my pate cha thit” – sandwich with chicken pate, ham, and Vietnamese sausage. Pair your meal with one of their refreshing Vietnamese iced coffees or signature cocktails for the ultimate dining experience.

Son of Saigon

Address: 39 Phrom Phak Alley, Klongton Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: Wednesday – Monday: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Tuesday closed

Son of Saigon is a culinary tribute to the owner’s mother and her exceptional cooking skills. The owner learned the art of cooking Vietnamese food from his mother, and fall in love with the unique flavors of Vietnamese cuisine. In addition, the chef made the ingredients from scratch and also in small batches, which is why its food is more tasty than regular Vietnamese food.

At Son of Saigon, the Banh Mi is freshly prepared using crusty baguettes, homemade pâté, locally-obtained meats, and a unique mayo sauce. Each bite offers a delightful blend of flavors and textures, encapsulating the essence of Vietnamese cuisine.

The Bun Thit Nuong is another highly recommended dish at Son of Saigon. This vermicelli noodle bowl features char-grilled pork, various vegetables, and a delicate fish sauce dressing. The dish provides a comforting, hug-like sensation with every mouthful.

Bangkok’s vibrant culinary scene offers a plethora of options to satisfy your cravings for Vietnamese cuisine. From elegant dining experiences to cozy, family-run eateries, these top 3 Vietnamese restaurants in Bangkok promise to transport your taste buds to the enchanting streets of Hanoi and Saigon. Whether you’re a fan of Pho, Banh Mi, or Bun Cha, these restaurants will surely delight your senses and leave you craving more. So, why wait? Embark on a culinary journey to Vietnam and discover the unique flavors and dishes that define this exquisite cuisine.

