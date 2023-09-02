Top 5 Japanese restaurants in Bangkok

PHOTO: Yamazato via Facebook

From izakayas to shabu-shabu to high-end omakase, we can’t get enough of Japanese cuisine! Fortunately, Bangkok has a staggering list of incredible Japanese restaurants. Authentic, new world, and fusion-style Japanese restaurants fill up Bangkok’s dining scene. So whether you want to indulge in delicious sushi and sashimi, try some authentic teppanyaki, or stuff yourself with comforting bowls of ramen and shabu-shabu, you’ll find just the right restaurant in the city.

If you are in the mood for Japanese cuisine, we have just the list for you! Check out these top Japanese restaurants in Bangkok, ready to satisfy your taste buds.

5 Best Japanese Restaurants in Bangkok

1. Tsu Japanese Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:30 and 17:30 – 22:00

Address: JW Marriot Hotel, 4 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok 10110.

If you’re looking for the best Japanese food outside of Japan, Tsu Japanese Restaurant is the best place to go. Sure, the price may be on the higher side, but the quality of the food certainly justifies it. The talented chefs masterfully prepare every dish using incredibly fresh and high-quality ingredients.

The menu includes an array of exquisite creations. However, Wagyu Foie Gras Pepper Roll, Grilled Japanese Shizuoka Eel on Rice, and Grilled Miso Marinated Silver Cod take centre stage. If you’re adventurous, be sure to try the fiery Spicy Tuna Roll. And to seal your culinary delight, the Homemade Yomogi Mochi is too hard to miss.

Besides the fantastic food, Tsu also offers attentive service, providing a personal touch to your dining experience. The open-concept dining room, accentuated with bright and subtle colours, adds a further layer of satisfaction. The decor nods to traditional Japanese aesthetic while still embracing a chic, modern design that fits its central Bangkok location.

2. Yamazato

Opening hours: Daily, 06:00 – 14:00 and 18:00 – 22:00

Address: The Okura Prestige Bangkok, 57 Thanon Witthayu, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok 10330.

Yamazato is one of the very first Japanese restaurants to receive a Plate award in the inaugural Michelin Bangkok guide. Located on the 24th floor of the Okra Prestige Bangkok hotel, the restaurant overlooks an incredible cityscape and serves refined Japanese cuisine. The restaurant is divided into 3 main sections: a sushi bar, teppanyaki grill tables, and a private dining area.

The sushi bar offers a wide selection of sushi and sashimi, made with fresh fish from Tokyo’s prestigious Toyosu Fish Market. The menu ranges from fine dining cuisine, high-end kaiseki ryouri, omakase chef’s table to an a la carte menu of noodle dishes, teriyaki, sashimi, and more. Everything comes beautifully presented, fresh, and most of all, delicious.

With perfectly-made food, quality ingredients, amazing views, and personalized service, Yamazato is the perfect spot for a special night out.

3. Zuma

Opening hours:

Monday – Thursday, 11:30 – 15:00 and 18:00 – 01:00

Friday – Saturday, 11:30 – 15:00 and 18:00 – 02:00

Sunday, 11:00 – 15:30 and 18:00 – 01:00

Address: The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.

If you are looking for an elegant but fun dining experience, Zuma is the place for you. Located at the St. Regis Hotel, this restaurant takes on izakaya-style dining, yet with a very sophisticated and elegant twist. They serve creative and innovative Japanese cuisine made with fresh ingredients. You can choose some exciting dishes from the sushi counter, the main kitchen, or the grill. Their signature dishes include the gindara saikyo misoyaki, a delicate black cod marinated in miso for 3 days and served wrapped in hoba leaf. The restaurant’s dining style provides something similar to a tapas-style since all dishes can be shared between friends.

In addition to the truly superb food, don’t miss out on their unique signature cocktail called the “rhubarb.” This cocktail combines rhubarb-infused-sake and vodka that are chilled at -42°C along with passion fruit. Zuma also boasts an excellent wine cellar, which has more than 1,500 bottles of fine wine, champagne, and of course, sake.

4. Sushi Ichizu

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 12:00 – 22:30

Address: 1982 New Petchaburi Rd, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand

Sushi Ichizu is an exclusive sushi restaurant offering the same high standards as authentic spots in Japan. However, instead of following an authentic culinary history and traditions, you will find many new flavours and creations here. The restaurant serves a premium omakase dinner made with fresh produce. Due to their steadfast commitment to freshness, the daily menu may change depending to ingredient availability. But if you’re lucky, you might be able to try Aka Uni, the rarest species of Uni in the world.

The passionate Chef, Riku Toda and his skilled team prepare the food in front of you. Chef Riku Toda has 12 years of experience in the Edo-style sushi game. At an early age, he was intensely trained by the great Chef Hachiro Mizutani himself.

As for the restaurant’s setting, it’s simple, open and stylish, lending an air of elegance to your dining experience.

5. Jua Izakaya

Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 00:00

Address: 672 49 Charoen Krung Rd, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

Another Japanese restaurant in Bangkok you need to try is Jua. It’s a modern izakaya restaurant that specializes in yakitori and finely handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant is set in a former illegal gambling spot, and the name Jua (Thai for the gambling term ‘hit me’) is a reference to this. At this restaurant, you can dine on an assortment of Japanese tapas-style delicacies, perfect for friends to share over a few beverages. If you look at the photographs on the wall, you will realize that yakitori and kushiyaki are the highlights here. Make sure to try the banana and prawn flavoured cocktail and rare spirits.

Whether you need an after-work snack or a night out with friends, Jua is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some delicious food. The restaurant’s design combines the spirit of Osaka’s backstreets and Bangkok’s old town, giving you both a vibrant but laidback vibe.

Bangkok surely doesn’t disappoint when it comes to Japanese restaurants serving delicious authentic cuisine. If you are looking for more culinary delights in the city, read our article on the top 10 restaurant-bars in Bangkok.

