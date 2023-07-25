Must-visit Pad Krapao restaurants in Bangkok

Stir-fried Thai Basil Very Tendered Pork with Rice at Gapow Tapae. PHOTO: Jamey Lao

Pad Krapao ผัดกะเพรา, which directly translates to “stir-fried holy basil,” is a popular stir-fried Thai dish that combines any kind of meat (could range from chicken, beef, to seafood) with holy basil and chilli. A favourite and staple in Thai cuisine, the food is usually served with rice and a fried egg, adding a delicious touch. You can find Pad Krapao anywhere in Bangkok, such as in your nearest canteen or mall. With so many options to choose from in Bangkok, it can be difficult to know where to start. Here are some of the Pad Krapao restaurants in Bangkok that you won’t want to miss.

7 highly recommended Pad Krapao spots

1) Gapow Tapae (ร้านกะเพราตาแป๊ะ)

Gapow Tapae, situated near the Sukhumvit MRT and Asok BTS stations, is a culinary delight with a special focus on Pad Krapao dishes. This unique venue offers Pad Krapao in four heat levels, catering to varying palates, from not spicy, less spicy, normal spicy, and very spicy.

Their menu showcases a range of Pad Krapao variations, incorporating Sichuan pepper, charcoal-grilled chicken, and sea-bass, among other ingredients. Recommended dishes include their sour plum soup with marinated minced pork balls and minced beef Pad Krapao. The adventurous can test their taste buds with the Carolina Reaper pepper-infused Pad Krapao, regarded as the “spiciest in the world.”

2) ​​Original Pad Kra Pao 1993 (กะเพราแท้ 1993 กรุงธนบุรี)

Original Pad Kra Pao 1993 is a recommended establishment for individuals seeking an authentic and exceptional Pad Krapao experience. Despite its compact size, this shophouse-style restaurant services an abundance of orders rapidly and efficiently, whilst offering delivery options.

With prices starting at 59 baht, their flavour-packed Pad Krapao offers several meat options and 5 levels of spice (including a fiery level 9 spice level). Situated conveniently near Wongwian Yai BTS, the establishment boasts not just for its extraordinary Pad Krapao but also for its welcoming service.

Location: 231 Soi Charoen Rat 4, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600

Opening Times: Daily 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

3) Kod Kaphrao (โคตรกะเพรา)

Specialising in all sorts of Pad Krapao dishes, Kod Kaphrao is a must-visit dining spot. They are known for their delicious Stewed Pork Krapao, and the Minced Pork Pad Krapao, complemented by a unique salted fried egg, comes highly recommended. Their choice of meats is consistently fresh and high-quality, offered at very fair price.

Situated conveniently near Ari BTS, the frequent diners of Kod Kaphrao can easily access the eatery, which also offers home delivery options for those who prefer to savour their sumptuous meals at home.

Location: A One Ari Soi Ari 1, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400

Opening Hours: Daily 9:30 AM – 7:30 PM

4) Dedgapao Udomsuk (เด็ดกะเพรา อุดมสุข)

Dedgapao is a popular dining establishment that stands out for its Pad Krapao offerings. Served distinctively in pans, other dishes include garlic rice with minced pork, Pad See Ew, and a few variations of fried rice. With the restaurant’s Pad Krapao, customers of Dedgapao can enjoy an extensive variety of choices, such as beef, pork, seafood, and noodles.

Guests can choose their preferred heat level for their Pad Krapao, catering to all types of taste buds. The restaurant has other branches across Bangkok, with one near Sena Nikhom BTS station and another at Sukhumvit 22.

Location: 596 Sukhumvit 103 Rd, Bang Na Nuea, Bang Na, Bangkok 10260

Opening Hours: Daily 10:30 AM – 8:00 PM

5) Kaprow Khunphor (กะเพราคุณพ่อ)

Kaprow Khunphor, a popular Thai fusion eatery, specialises in making interesting Pad Kraprao dishes such as Pepper Shrimp Krapao, Kurobuta Krapao, and Ground Wagyu Krapao. Its menu also includes intriguing fusion dishes such as “What Risotto” (Thai chilli paste risotto with calamari) and “What Pizza” (roast Chashu pork with Thai chilli paste sauce pizza).

Offering a warm ambiance and obliging staff, one can’t help but appreciate the clean cafe-like setting, suitable for those who do not enjoy dinginess of roadside stalls. Don’t forget to order their signature heart-shaped fried egg to complement your Pad Kraprao dishes.

Location: 6/3 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening Times: Closed Mondays, Tuesdays to Sundays 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

6) Ung Jia Huad (อึ้งเจี่ยฮวด)

Managed by a small team, Ung Jia Huad is an established Thai culinary spot. Despite the restaurant’s modest ambience, its reasonably priced items, such as the minced pork Pad Krapao and Pad Kee Mao (drunken noodles), shine due to the chef’s experience.

Just down the road from the infamous Soi Cowboy, this kitchen’s reputation among food bloggers and its popularity as a lunch junction contribute to its value. Don’t be discouraged by the run-down appearance – many emphasise the excellent quality of the Pad Krapao sold here. Make sure to not miss out!

7) Phed Mark (เผ็ดมาร์ค)

Phed Mark is a dining establishment known for its connection to prominent food and travel influencer Mark Wiens. Situated near Ekkamai BTS, it captivates food enthusiasts with its exquisite Thai dishes, especially Pad Krapao – available in five different spice levels.

While the restaurant may not accommodate larger groups due to its limited space and high demand, it offers a delicious Pad Krapao experience in Bangkok that encourages frequent returns. The variety and customisation options on the menu only enhance its appeal, making it a beloved hotspot for culinary exploration.

Location: 300 Sukhumvit Road, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Opening Times: Daily 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Bangkok is a foodie’s paradise; these are just a few of the many great places to try Pad Krapao. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it’s hard to go wrong. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your cutlery and start exploring the many scrumptious Pad Krapao restaurants in Bangkok!

