Mango lovers! Here are the best mango dessert places in Bangkok

For those who really enjoy eating tropical fruits, Bangkok is an ideal location for fruity desserts – especially desserts including mango. These recommended shops masterfully combine the innovative craftsmanship of Thai chefs and succulent mangoes to create irresistible sweet delights. Join us as we delve into the best mango dessert spots within Bangkok’s culinary realm.

8 mango dessert shops for a mango-nificent day!

1) The Mango Garden

The Mango Garden offers a delicious range of Thai mango desserts, which combines various ingredients such as organic sticky rice, homemade coconut milk ice cream, grass jelly, sarim, water chestnut balls, and fresh mangoes. Not to be missed are their mango sticky rice and mango smoothies. They have another store at the Phi Phi Islands, so don’t miss the store if you ever visit!

Location: Maha Chai Road

Opening Times: Daily 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM (opens until 10:00PM on Fridays)

2) Mae Varee (แม่วารี) Mango Sticky Rice

Conveniently located near Thong-Lo BTS station, this dessert stall is acclaimed for its irresistible mango sticky rice. The takeaway boxes contain the delicacy, with perfect peel-free mango, rice, coconut milk, and nuts, that leaves you wanting more. It is deemed one of the best mango sticky-rice in Bangkok, for its delicious sweetness and generous portions.

Location: 1 Thong Lo Road

Opening Times: Daily 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM

3) Make Me Mango

For mango devotees, Make Me Mango is an enticing dessert spot in Bangkok, specialising in delicacies like “Mango Bingsu”, “Mango Sundae”, and the classic mango sticky rice using seasonal Pak Chong mangoes (which are worth indulging in). Their various mango smoothie flavours come highly recommended. Offering good prices and friendly service, this place is a mango paradise.

4) Yenly Yours

Yenly Yours is a well-known dessert shop known for crafting dishes and drinks primarily around mango, with many stores conveniently located in shopping malls around Bangkok. Highlights include their mango sticky rice options and mango smoothies. Offering a diverse variety of mango desserts in a minimal seating setup, it’s a must-visit for any mango enthusiast.

5) Cho Sornkaew (ช.ศรแก้ว)

Cho Sornkaew, a small unassuming dessert shop on Chok Chai 4, offers a colourful twist on the classic mango with sticky rice dish. The aromatic, soft, and sweet glutinous rice is available in 9 colours while maintaining the delicious taste. They also serve it with your choice of durian and jackfruit. Offering takeaway options, opt for their visually striking coloured sticky rice packs in large and small sizes.

Location: Chok Chai 4

Opening Times: Daily 6:00 AM to 8:30 PM

6) After You

This popular dessert cafe is reliable in creating the most delectable desserts, and their “Mango Sticky Rice Kakigori” is certainly no exception. It consists of sticky rice, above which rests a bowl of finely shaved ice, delicately laced with mango sauce and cream. Within this small dish, you’ll also discover large pieces of fresh, juicy mangoes. Try their refreshing mango frappes as well!

Locations: Many

Opening Times: Daily 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM (Usually)

7) Mango Tango

Mango Tango, located in Siam Square, offers mango sticky rice that’s not to be missed. Not only that, but they have many other mango desserts which will satisfy your mango cravings such as the “Mango Tango” (featuring mango, mango ice cream, and mango pudding) and “Mango Aloha” (diced mango in milk sago topped with mango sauce). With a comfortable venue and order-at-the-counter convenience, this trendy dessert spot is a must-visit for mango enthusiasts.

Locations: Siam Square

Opening Times: Daily 11:30 AM to 10:00 PM

8) Ning’s Mango Stand

The mango sticky rice dessert is a specialty of Ning’s Mango Stand. Situated near BTS Thong-Lor, the store is a must-visit location in Bangkok because of its reliable quality, affordable rates, and welcoming service. Some people consider it to be the best mango sticky rice they’ve ever had, and it has been drawing consumers for years with its deliciously sweet flavours.

Location: 4 Sukhumvit Road

Opening Times: Daily 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM

