Experience the essence of fall with new menu at Blue by Alain Ducasse

Fall is the season of rich flavours and sumptuous ingredients. Michelin-star restaurant Blue by Alain Ducasse welcomes the season with a magnificent fall menu that marries tradition with innovation while showcasing the freshest seasonal ingredients.

Executive Chef Wilfrid Hocquet curates a surprise menu around the best seasonal produce for those who want to fully surrender to the Ducasse culinary vision. Menu Voyage is available for lunch and dinner. The new evening menu now has three editions, starting from the most recent Fall addition, four courses for THB 3,900++, the new six courses at THB 5,500++, and the unparalleled eight-course experience at THB 7,500++. The six-course lunch masterpiece is available for THB 5,500 ++.

Evenings at Blue are about to get even more enchanting with the new Latitude menu – a custom dining experience for patrons. Choose between a starter + main + dessert (THB 4,900 ++) or 2 starters + main + dessert (THB 5,900 ++). Starter choices include Alaskan King Crab with Pomelo and Bitter Almond, Wild Mushrooms with Buckwheat and Yellow Wine, Norwegian Langoustine with Sunchokes and Champagne Sauce, and Black Truffle & Poultry Pithiviers and Autumn Salad.

For those craving an elegant mid-day escape, the award-winning restaurant presents the Menu Escale. Priced at THB 2,950++, it includes Lightly Smoked Gamba Roja Prawns, with Avocado Hass and Apricots, Confit Turbot, Truffle Potato Raviolini and Hakataramea Valley Roast Lamb Rack with Green Asparagus and Basil.

Chef Wilfrid Hocquet says…

“Fall is a season that offers rich and diverse ingredients. Our new menus capture the very essence of these flavours, presenting dishes that are both nostalgic and innovative.”

Blue by Alain Ducasse is also celebrating this Fall season with an exclusive privilege ONESIAM KBank Visa Infinite credit card holders, enjoy a special experience for lunch or dinner and redeem 50% cashback credit, from 1-31 October 2023.

Blue by Alain Ducasse,1 Floor, ICONSIAM at +66(0)6-5731-2346 or visit https://www.blue-alainducasse.com/

About Blue

Blue by Alain Ducasse, the celebrated chef Alain Ducasse’s first restaurant in Thailand. Alain Ducasse is one of the world’s very few chefs awarded with 23 Michelin stars, the highest accolades, and the world’s first chef to own three-Michelin starred restaurant.

Blue by Alain Ducasse opened at ICONSIAM in November 2019. For three consecutive years, the restaurant has been awarded one Michelin star in the Michelin Guide Thailand. Its striking interiors have won the prestigious Le France Design 100 award and the top spot on the industry-leading design publication Interior Design’s ‘Best of the Year Award’ list in the Fine Dining category.

