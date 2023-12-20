Best restaurants to try in Central Embassy

Photo courtesy of Central Embassy (Facebook)

Celebrating Christmas and New Year with your loved ones at the bustling heart of Bangkok, Central Embassy, a hub not only for high-end shopping but also for a vast selection of gastronomy that tantalizes every kind of taste bud. Whether you have a penchant for global cuisine or a hankering for local delicacies, there’s something to satisfy your cravings. Here’s your guide to some of the best eating spots Central Embassy has to satiate your appetite.

Top 9 restaurants in Central Embassy

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung tantalizes your palate with its world-renowned Xiaolongbao—steamed dumplings filled with meat and piping hot broth. This Taiwanese restaurant chain prides itself on a lighter cooking style that doesn’t skimp on flavour. Stepping into Din Tai Fung means indulging in a wide selection of Chinese dishes, each one bursting with authentic flavours while being kind to your waistline.

Location: 5th floor

Service hours: 11:00 – 21:00 (And operates until 22:00 on weekends)

Hong Bao

For those drawn to the sophisticated flavours of Cantonese cuisine, make your way to Hong Bao. Here, chefs hailing from Hong Kong masterfully prepare each dish, with signature dim sum and fresh ingredients that draw visitors daily. Hong Bao is ideal for gathering with family or celebrating special moments over food that resonates with tradition and taste.

Location: 5th floor

Service hours: 11:00 – 21:00

SIWILAI Cafe

If a laid-back vibe with a tasty menu to match is what you’re after, then SIWILAI Cafe is your spot. Part adventurous social club, part eaterie, the Café offers inviting spaces, including a terrace with scenic urban views. Grab a bite from their eclectic mix of Thai and international dishes. It’s the perfect backdrop for catching up with friends over good food and vibrant conversations.

Location: 5th floor

Service hours: 10:00 – 20:00

The Water Library

The Water Library is your passport to a Parisian gastronomic affair right in Bangkok. It serves up a symphony of classic French dishes with a modern twist, all crafted from premium ingredients. For those craving an upscale dining experience without the formality, the Water Library’s blend of finesse and a relaxed atmosphere is just right.

Location: 5th floor

Service hours: 11:30 – 22:00

Muteki by Mugendai

Muteki by Mugendai presents Japanese cuisine with a casual yet refined flair. This eatery invites you to explore a range of sushi options, innovative rolls, and delectable traditional desserts. Tucked away in the Central Embassy’s Open House area, it’s more than a restaurant; it’s a place to socialize and enjoy a communal love for Japanese delights.

Location: 6th floor

Service hours: 11:00 – 22:00

Somboon Seafood

Head to Somboon Seafood for a dive into flavours that celebrate the sea’s bounty. Born from the founder’s recipes, the Fried Curry Crab is a beloved highlight. Complemented by other seafood treasures like Deep-fried Sea Bass with Fish Sauce or Stir-fried Crab with Curry Powder, Somboon Seafood offers a menu teeming with freshness and Asian zest.

Location: 5th floor

Service hours: 11:00 – 22:00

Shabu Baru

For those cold days or simply when you crave something comforting, Shabu Baru’s Japanese-style hot pot awaits. Choose from an array of savoury broths and dunk-in cuts of premium meat like the succulent Kobe Striploin. It’s a meat lover’s paradise that promises a warm, hearty meal in an interactive setting.

Location: 3rd floor

Service hours: 10:00 – 21:00

Smizzle Burger

Craving a burger? Smizzle Burger has you covered with gourmet, handmade burgers. Their secret? Select ingredients and a special patty pressing technique that ensures each bite is crisped to perfection yet bursting with juicy goodness. It’s a burger experience that doesn’t mess around when it comes to flavour.

Location: 6th floor

Service hours: 10:00 – 21:00

Ñam Ñam Pasta & Tapas

And lastly, for pasta aficionados, there’s Ñam Ñam Pasta & Tapas. This spot reels you in with over ten varieties of fresh, homemade pasta, each twirled in a mix of classic and innovative flavours. With new dishes regularly hitting the menu, Ñam Ñam is the place to be for explorative foodies.

Location: 6th floor

Service hours: 10:00 – 22:00

Central Embassy is a culinary mosaic, brimming with both global and quintessentially Thai delights. Each restaurant mentioned is an invitation to embark on a gustatory voyage that promises to cater to the varied cravings of food lovers. So next time you’re in Bangkok, treat yourself to the spectrum of flavours waiting at the Central Embassy.

