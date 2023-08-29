Bangkok’s best breakfast spots: 5 places to start your day

PHOTO: Chim Chim via Facebook

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we couldn’t agree more. But sadly, most people tend to skip this meal. What a shame because Bangkok has no shortage of great places to enjoy breakfast! Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy breakfast to grab on the go, a hearty and healthy breakfast to get you going, or a leisurely sit-down meal, there is all manner of delicious ways to start your day in Bangkok.

Here are our top 5 picks for the best breakfast spots in Bangkok to fuel your day in style.

Chim Chim

Opening hours: Daily, 07:00 – 23:00

Address: G Floor, Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok, 865 Rama 1 Road, Wang Mai, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330

If you’re looking for a breakfast spot that will keep you coming back for more, look no further than Chim Chim Eatery. This lively restaurant is served until 16:00, so you can enjoy a delicious breakfast even if you’re not a morning person. The breakfast menu features all your favourite items, including pancakes, waffles, eggs, granola bowls, toasts and more. Want something really delicious and filling to start your day? Try the Hangover Brekkie, Breakfast Burrito, and Spiced Benny. Moreover, their tasty Granola Bowl and Acai Bowl are sure to nourish your body and soul.

Aside from the food, the colourful restaurant has an eclectic but cosy and inviting vibe, making it the perfect place to relax and enjoy a good meal in the morning. The staff are also super friendly and make you feel right at home. Whether you’re by yourself or with friends, you’ll feel right at ease at Chim Chim.

Breakfast Story

Opening hours: Daily, 07:00 – 23:00

Address: 2nd Floor, 593/27 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Bottomless drip coffee, anyone? Yep, Breakfast Story is one of the few places in Bangkok that offers unlimited drip coffee for breakfast. But coffee is not the only reason you should have breakfast here. Their extensive breakfast menu includes all the classics, from savoury eggs to sweet pancakes. So you’re sure to find something to satisfy your hunger. And everything is made fresh with high-quality ingredients – you can taste the difference!

Make sure to try one of their egg menus, such as the Classic Stack, which includes scrambled eggs, lots of crispy bacon, and hollandaise on Texas Toast. The eggs are scrambled with real French butter using Gordon Ramsay’s technique, so you can expect them to be nice and moist. Aside from the food, the relaxed atmosphere and attentive service make Breakfast Story the perfect place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends or family.

Chu

Opening hours: Wednesday – Monday, 08:00 – 22:00

Address: 18/1 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

To start your day in an incredible way, head to Chu. The food here is incredible. They have all of your traditional breakfast favourites like eggs, bacon, toast, pancakes, and more. If you really want to fill your stomach before you go about your day, try their tasty Big Breakfast that includes two eggs, Sloane’s smoked bacon and maple sausage patty, garlic mushrooms, roasted cherry tomatoes, potato hash, and Bertel’s Sourdough Toast.

If you prefer something sweet, their homemade pancakes are out of this world. Be sure to try their hot chocolate as well. With its thick consistency and rich taste, it’ll never fail you. Don’t worry if you can’t wake up early enough for breakfast time — the breakfast here is served all day!

Luka Café

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 18:00

Address: 64 3 Pan Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Looking for a stylish place to enjoy your first meal of the day? Then Luka Café should be on your list. Housed in a 50s shophouse, Luka has a warm, eclectic décor that’ll make breakfast feel so cosy. Everything on the menu, breakfast or not, is delicious. We love to start our day with Luka Breakfast Burrito, Omega 3 Breakfast Bowl, and Acai Bowl, all super tasty and filling enough to fuel the rest of your day.

And don’t forget the coffee! The rich and flavorful brew will give you the boost you need to power through your day. They serve in-house brewed coffee and make each cup to order. Whether you’re looking for a simple black coffee or something more complicated like an iced latte, Luka has you covered. But if you’re not a fan of coffee, they also have a selection of fresh pressed juice, tea, and refreshing brunch drinks like mimosa and bloody mary.

Cosmos Cafe

Opening hours: Daily, 07:30 – 17:30

Address: 36/1 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Klongtoey Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Cosmos Cafe is the perfect place to start your day off right, and let us tell you why. First of all, the cafe offers a mouthwatering and hearty breakfast that will last you all day long. Everything on the menu is sure to please, from the ribeye steak to the CC Combo (Congee + Croissant). Oh, and did we mention the coffee? Their delicious coffee, from Piccolo to Americano, will fill your heart with glee.

The cafe is tiny but very lovely. Be sure to sit on their rooftop terrace, where you can savour your tasty breakfast while soaking up the morning sun and enjoying the refreshing breeze — what a perfect way to start your day!

Considering Bangkok’s bustling morning hours, these 5 breakfast spots are sure to give you the jump-start you need!

While you’re in Bangkok, trying delicious traditional Thai breakfast menus is a must! Check out these delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine.