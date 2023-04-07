A guide to the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Phuket

PHOTO: Unsplash

Once known primarily for its picturesque beaches and vibrant nightlife, Phuket has now emerged as a haven for food enthusiasts – and the vegan community is no exception. The island’s culinary scene is brimming with innovative chefs and restaurants that cater to plant-based palates, offering an incredible array of options that go beyond your typical tofu and veggies. So, whether you’re a dedicated vegan or just looking to try something new, buckle up and join us as we embark on an exquisite journey through the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Phuket.

Soul Vegan Cafe & Restaurant Phuket

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 21:30

Address: 224 Karon Rd, Karon, Phuket, Phuket 83100, Thailand

Not just your ordinary restaurant, Soul Phuket has evolved into a multi-faceted haven for plant-based food and holistic experiences. Their scrumptious vegan menu offers gluten-free options. These feature dishes like pancakes, smoothie bowls, pizzas, pasta, and a variety of Asian delicacies. The restaurant reported fully transitioning to a vegan menu in October 2022 and now offers child-friendly options as well.

Soul Phuket is driven by a mission to promote harmony between people and nature, as well as within individuals themselves. They believe in the power of whole-food vegan cuisine. Not only for its ability to nourish the body with energy but also for its impact on the mind – promoting emotional balance and mental clarity.

But they don’t stop there – Soul Phuket also hosts holistic events and workshops, including cooking classes, morning yoga, Zimba Kids Club Day, and DJ Lounge Nights.

The Vegan Table

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:00

Address: 108, 1 Ratsada Rd, Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand

The Vegan Table, an award-winning restaurant, has quickly become a top choice for plant-based food enthusiasts in Phuket. With a commitment to catering to various dietary intolerances, they offer a diverse menu of nutritious and mouthwatering dishes that appeal to a wide range of diners.

The menu features an impressive array of dishes and drinks. These include beverages made with coconut, soy, or almond milk, ensuring everyone’s needs are met without compromising on value. The vegan cheesecake is a fan favourite, along with other popular choices like smoked tofu summer rolls and sourdough toasts topped with avocado and mushrooms in a balsamic reduction.

Established in 2018, The Vegan Table has been at the forefront of the sustainable dining movement. Recognized with awards such as “Best Plant-Based Restaurant” in 2020 and 2021, The Vegan Table is dedicated to spreading the plant-based revolution far and wide. Moreover, it has expanded its plant-based mission to Bangkok as well.

Pure Vegan Heaven

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 08:30 – 18:00

Address: 10, 120 M.5 Soi Ta-iad, Chalong, Phuket, 83000, Thailand

Pure Vegan Heaven has been delighting customers with its diverse and delicious menu offerings since 2016. Thus, earning its reputation as a must-visit plant-based eatery in Phuket.

Some of their mouthwatering menu items include rice paper salad rolls, banana pancakes, nachos, quesadillas, burritos, mushroom larb, and burgers with potato wedges. If you prefer customizing your meal, they also offer a build-your-own salad option. However, they’re particularly popular for their vibrant smoothie bowls, hot and sour Tom Yum, and falafel wraps. Everything in their menu is not only delicious but also visually appealing.

Vegan Junkie

Opening hours: Wednesday – Monday, 12:00 – 21:00

Address: หมู่ที่ 9, 1 ิิ 13 Sunrise Rd, Chalong, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130, Thailand

For those who crave indulgent comfort food without guilt, Vegan Junkie Chalong is the perfect destination. This vegan eatery specializes in veganized junk food that’s both delicious and satisfying. Think burgers with cheese and bacon, mac ‘n cheese with crispy bacon, and creamy Caesar salad with chicken strips, bacon bits, and cheesy dressing.

Some of their standout dishes include cauliflower wings in sweet chilli sauce, double Impossible burgers, and spicy chicken sandwiches. To top it all off, they offer delectable desserts like mint chip shakes, chocolate nut balls, and caramel bars. But the true star of the show is their mouthwatering waffles – soft and fluffy, served with incredible homemade ice cream, whipped cream, and fresh fruit.

In addition to the food, visitors also rave about their experience at Vegan Junkie Chalong. They praise the restaurant’s charming interior, extensive menu, and exceptional service.

Go Vegan Cafe

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 21:00

Address: 4009 Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand

Combining the best of wellness and dining, Go Vegan Cafe Rawai is a cosy café and yoga studio that offers a casual vegan menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. With dishes like Pumpkin Baby Salad, New York-style Falafel Wrap, Waffles, Loco Coco Bars, and Acai Guarana Bowls, it’s no wonder locals and tourists alike keep coming back for more.

The café also features a fantastic selection of coffee, fruit smoothies, bakery products, and tempting vegan desserts, such as baked apple crumble. With both indoor and outdoor dining options, Go Vegan Cafe Rawai is a great place to go to enjoy some delicious vegan food.

Follow us on :













Whether you’re a vegan or simply looking to explore plant-based dining, Go Vegan Cafe Rawai is a must-visit destination. Make sure to include this charming café on your itinerary for a delightful and memorable dining experience.

Phuket’s thriving plant-based dining scene offers an array of delightful and diverse options for both vegans and those curious about plant-based cuisine. From cosy cafés to indulgent comfort food destinations, these top 5 vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Phuket showcase the island’s commitment to delicious and sustainable dining. So, on your next visit to this tropical paradise, be sure to explore these culinary gems and embark on a flavorful adventure that’ll leave your taste buds craving more. Happy eating!