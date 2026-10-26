5 spooky cafes in Bangkok to visit this Halloween (2026)

Several Bangkok cafes dress up every October, with Halloween drinks, decorations and photo corners. Five of the eight cafes on our 2024 list are confirmed open for Halloween 2026, which falls on Saturday, October 31. Two have closed, and one could not be confirmed.

Here are the spooky cafes to visit in Bangkok this Halloween, with opening hours and how to reach them.

1. HEX BAR

HEX BAR in Chinatown runs on a witchcraft theme all year, with potion-style cocktails, dim lighting and occult decor. It serves coffee by day and turns into a cocktail bar at night. The bar had not announced a Halloween event by October 26, but the decor stays up year-round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Location: 412 Vanich 1 Rd, Chakkrawat, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100

How to go: MRT Wat Mangkon is about 450 metres away, a walk of roughly six minutes.

Opening hours: Daily. Coffee from 7am to 4pm, bar from 6pm to 1am

Follow:

Pros Cons ✓ Witchcraft decor all year round ADVERTISEMENT ✓ Coffee by day, cocktails by night ADVERTISEMENT ✓ Short walk from MRT Wat Mangkon ✗ Crowded in the evenings ✗ Higher prices ✗ Parking is limited

2. TRUST Cafe and Studio

TRUST Cafe and Studio dresses up for Halloween every year. For 2026 it has gone pink, with a “Pumpkin Patch” look that has been up since August 31. The seasonal drink is the “Trick or Sip”, at 115 baht.

From October 17 to November 1, the cafe is running a tie-in with the perfume brand JOURNAL. Customers who spend 300 baht or more on one receipt get a free Ghost Collection perfume set, worth 690 baht. Its scents are named after the Thai ghosts Mae Nak, Kumarn and Nang Ram.

Location: 23/1 Soi King Chamnan Aksorn, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400

How to go: BTS Ari, Exit 3, is about 850 metres away, a walk of roughly 12 minutes.

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 7pm (last orders at 6.20pm). Entry is a 50-baht coupon that can be spent on the menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow:

ADVERTISEMENT

Pros Cons ✓ Cute, family-friendly Halloween theme ✓ Plenty of photo spots ✓ Free perfume set with a 300-baht spend until November 1 ✗ A 12-minute walk from the BTS ✗ Food options are limited ✗ Closes at 7pm

3. B-Story Garden Cafe & Restaurants

B-Story Garden is a vintage-style garden cafe in Lat Phrao that switches to a haunted theme for Halloween. This year the staff dress as ghosts every day from opening to closing, and the menu adds Halloween drinks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cafe says its Facebook messages are not working at the moment. Bookings are taken by phone on 083 751 1137 or through LINE @BSTORY.

Location: 33/25 Pradit Manutham Rd, Lat Phrao, Bangkok 10230, at the mouth of Soi Pradit Manutham 23

ADVERTISEMENT

How to go: There is no BTS or MRT station within walking distance, so a taxi is the easiest option.

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Follow:

Pros Cons ✓ Staff in ghost costumes every day ADVERTISEMENT ✓ Halloween drinks on the menu ✓ Open until 10pm daily ✗ No rail station within walking distance ✗ Busy during peak times ✗ Bookings by phone or LINE only for now

4. Area Five Cafe & Eatery

Area Five in Taling Chan has done its space up in what it calls “spooky-cute” Halloween decor, with photo corners that stay up through October. The cafe keeps a modern, minimal look the rest of the year.

Location: 2/1 Soi Bang Chueak Nang 7, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170

How to go: There is no BTS or MRT station nearby. MRT Phetkasem 48 on the Blue Line is about 5 kilometres away, so a taxi is easier.

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, closed on Tuesdays. Phone 094 555 6895.

Follow:

ADVERTISEMENT

Pros Cons ✓ Halloween photo corners through October ✓ Modern, minimalist space ✓ Relaxed spot for a casual visit ✗ Far from the rail network ✗ Limited seating during peak times ✗ Closed on Tuesdays

5. Chocolate Ville

Chocolate Ville is a European-style village of restaurants and themed streets in Khan Na Yao. Its Halloween season this year is “Spooky Town 2026: Haunted Toy Village”, running from August 23 to November 1.

From 4pm to 10pm every day, the park holds character meet-and-greets, car and dance parades, and a “Ghostbusters” boat show at 8.30pm.

Location: 23/1-16 Prasert-Manukitch Rd, Ram Inthra, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230

How to go: There is no BTS or MRT station nearby. MRT Khu Bon on the Pink Line is about 5 kilometres away, so a taxi from central Bangkok is the easiest option.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 3pm to midnight. Weekends and public holidays, 2pm to midnight. Phone 099 079 9888.

Follow:

Pros Cons ✓ Daily Halloween shows and parades until November 1 ✓ Good for families ✓ Plenty of dining options ✗ Far from central Bangkok ✗ Somewhat expensive food and drink options ✗ Can get very crowded

Cafes from the 2024 list that have closed

Holidate, the festive-themed cafe near MRT Sam Yan, closed permanently in July 2026, according to its Instagram account. VETMON Cafe, the magic-themed cafe on Dan Neramit, closed in March 2025 after its lease was not renewed.

Kid Mai Death Awareness Cafe near BTS Ari has not posted on Instagram since October 2025, and its Facebook page is no longer available. Call ahead before making a trip.

Halloween is also a good time to learn about Thai ghosts. Start with these famous Thai ghost stories, or see our guide to what to do for Halloween in Bangkok.

FAQs about Halloween in Bangkok

What is Halloween in Bangkok like? Bars, clubs, malls and cafes across Bangkok run Halloween themes, parties and family events. In 2026 Halloween falls on Saturday, October 31, so most events run from Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 1. Which spooky cafes are open in Bangkok for Halloween 2026? HEX BAR in Chinatown, TRUST Cafe and Studio near BTS Ari, B-Story Garden Cafe & Restaurants in Lat Phrao, Area Five Cafe & Eatery in Taling Chan and Chocolate Ville in Khan Na Yao are all open. Holidate and VETMON Cafe have closed. Do I need to book these cafes for Halloween? Booking ahead is worth it at weekends. B-Story Garden takes bookings by phone on 083 751 1137 or through LINE @BSTORY while its Facebook messages are not working. How late are these cafes open? HEX BAR's cocktail bar is open until 1am and Chocolate Ville until midnight. B-Story Garden closes at 10pm, Area Five at 9pm (closed on Tuesdays) and TRUST Cafe and Studio at 7pm. What is on at Chocolate Ville for Halloween 2026? Chocolate Ville's Spooky Town 2026: Haunted Toy Village runs until November 1. Meet-and-greets and parades take place from 4pm to 10pm daily, with a Ghostbusters boat show at 8.30pm.

In similar news

What to do for Halloween in Bangkok 2026: kids' parties, runs and clubs

The best haunted houses in Bangkok for Halloween 2026

Best Halloween costume stores in Bangkok (2026)

Source: