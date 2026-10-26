5 spooky cafes in Bangkok to visit this Halloween (2026)

Photo of Phuwadech Sombatdee Phuwadech SombatdeePublished: October 26, 2026, 3:41 PM
4 minutes read
5 spooky cafes in Bangkok to visit this Halloween (2026)

Several Bangkok cafes dress up every October, with Halloween drinks, decorations and photo corners. Five of the eight cafes on our 2024 list are confirmed open for Halloween 2026, which falls on Saturday, October 31. Two have closed, and one could not be confirmed.

Here are the spooky cafes to visit in Bangkok this Halloween, with opening hours and how to reach them.

1. HEX BAR

HEX BAR in Chinatown runs on a witchcraft theme all year, with potion-style cocktails, dim lighting and occult decor. It serves coffee by day and turns into a cocktail bar at night. The bar had not announced a Halloween event by October 26, but the decor stays up year-round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Location: 412 Vanich 1 Rd, Chakkrawat, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100

How to go: MRT Wat Mangkon is about 450 metres away, a walk of roughly six minutes.

Opening hours: Daily. Coffee from 7am to 4pm, bar from 6pm to 1am

Follow: Facebook Instagram

Related Articles
HEX BAR
PHOTO: via HEX BAR Facebook page
Pros Cons
Witchcraft decor all year round

ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee by day, cocktails by night

ADVERTISEMENT

Short walk from MRT Wat Mangkon

 Crowded in the evenings

Higher prices

Parking is limited

2. TRUST Cafe and Studio

TRUST Cafe and Studio dresses up for Halloween every year. For 2026 it has gone pink, with a “Pumpkin Patch” look that has been up since August 31. The seasonal drink is the “Trick or Sip”, at 115 baht.

From October 17 to November 1, the cafe is running a tie-in with the perfume brand JOURNAL. Customers who spend 300 baht or more on one receipt get a free Ghost Collection perfume set, worth 690 baht. Its scents are named after the Thai ghosts Mae Nak, Kumarn and Nang Ram.

Location: 23/1 Soi King Chamnan Aksorn, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400

How to go: BTS Ari, Exit 3, is about 850 metres away, a walk of roughly 12 minutes.

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 7pm (last orders at 6.20pm). Entry is a 50-baht coupon that can be spent on the menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow: Facebook Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT
TRUST Cafe and Studio
PHOTO: via TRUST Cafe and Studio Facebook page
Pros Cons
Cute, family-friendly Halloween theme

Plenty of photo spots

Free perfume set with a 300-baht spend until November 1

 A 12-minute walk from the BTS

Food options are limited

Closes at 7pm

3. B-Story Garden Cafe & Restaurants

B-Story Garden is a vintage-style garden cafe in Lat Phrao that switches to a haunted theme for Halloween. This year the staff dress as ghosts every day from opening to closing, and the menu adds Halloween drinks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cafe says its Facebook messages are not working at the moment. Bookings are taken by phone on 083 751 1137 or through LINE @BSTORY.

Location: 33/25 Pradit Manutham Rd, Lat Phrao, Bangkok 10230, at the mouth of Soi Pradit Manutham 23

ADVERTISEMENT

How to go: There is no BTS or MRT station within walking distance, so a taxi is the easiest option.

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Follow: Facebook

B-Story Garden Cafe &amp; Restaurants
PHOTO: via B-Story Garden Cafe Facebook page
Pros Cons
Staff in ghost costumes every day

ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween drinks on the menu

Open until 10pm daily

 No rail station within walking distance

Busy during peak times

Bookings by phone or LINE only for now

4. Area Five Cafe & Eatery

Area Five in Taling Chan has done its space up in what it calls “spooky-cute” Halloween decor, with photo corners that stay up through October. The cafe keeps a modern, minimal look the rest of the year.

Location: 2/1 Soi Bang Chueak Nang 7, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170

How to go: There is no BTS or MRT station nearby. MRT Phetkasem 48 on the Blue Line is about 5 kilometres away, so a taxi is easier.

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, closed on Tuesdays. Phone 094 555 6895.

Follow: Facebook Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT
Area Five Cafe &amp; Eatery
PHOTO: via Area Five Cafe & Eatery Facebook page
Pros Cons
Halloween photo corners through October

Modern, minimalist space

Relaxed spot for a casual visit

 Far from the rail network

Limited seating during peak times

Closed on Tuesdays

5. Chocolate Ville

Chocolate Ville is a European-style village of restaurants and themed streets in Khan Na Yao. Its Halloween season this year is “Spooky Town 2026: Haunted Toy Village”, running from August 23 to November 1.

From 4pm to 10pm every day, the park holds character meet-and-greets, car and dance parades, and a “Ghostbusters” boat show at 8.30pm.

Location: 23/1-16 Prasert-Manukitch Rd, Ram Inthra, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230

How to go: There is no BTS or MRT station nearby. MRT Khu Bon on the Pink Line is about 5 kilometres away, so a taxi from central Bangkok is the easiest option.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 3pm to midnight. Weekends and public holidays, 2pm to midnight. Phone 099 079 9888.

Follow: Facebook Instagram

Chocolate Ville
PHOTO: via Chocolate Ville Facebook page
Pros Cons
Daily Halloween shows and parades until November 1

Good for families

Plenty of dining options

 Far from central Bangkok

Somewhat expensive food and drink options

Can get very crowded

Cafes from the 2024 list that have closed

Holidate, the festive-themed cafe near MRT Sam Yan, closed permanently in July 2026, according to its Instagram account. VETMON Cafe, the magic-themed cafe on Dan Neramit, closed in March 2025 after its lease was not renewed.

Kid Mai Death Awareness Cafe near BTS Ari has not posted on Instagram since October 2025, and its Facebook page is no longer available. Call ahead before making a trip.

Halloween is also a good time to learn about Thai ghosts. Start with these famous Thai ghost stories, or see our guide to what to do for Halloween in Bangkok.

FAQs about Halloween in Bangkok

What is Halloween in Bangkok like?

Bars, clubs, malls and cafes across Bangkok run Halloween themes, parties and family events. In 2026 Halloween falls on Saturday, October 31, so most events run from Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 1.

Which spooky cafes are open in Bangkok for Halloween 2026?

HEX BAR in Chinatown, TRUST Cafe and Studio near BTS Ari, B-Story Garden Cafe & Restaurants in Lat Phrao, Area Five Cafe & Eatery in Taling Chan and Chocolate Ville in Khan Na Yao are all open. Holidate and VETMON Cafe have closed.

Do I need to book these cafes for Halloween?

Booking ahead is worth it at weekends. B-Story Garden takes bookings by phone on 083 751 1137 or through LINE @BSTORY while its Facebook messages are not working.

How late are these cafes open?

HEX BAR's cocktail bar is open until 1am and Chocolate Ville until midnight. B-Story Garden closes at 10pm, Area Five at 9pm (closed on Tuesdays) and TRUST Cafe and Studio at 7pm.

What is on at Chocolate Ville for Halloween 2026?

Chocolate Ville's Spooky Town 2026: Haunted Toy Village runs until November 1. Meet-and-greets and parades take place from 4pm to 10pm daily, with a Ghostbusters boat show at 8.30pm.

In similar news

What to do for Halloween in Bangkok 2026: kids' parties, runs and clubs

The best haunted houses in Bangkok for Halloween 2026

Best Halloween costume stores in Bangkok (2026)

Source:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phuwadech Sombatdee Phuwadech SombatdeePublished: October 26, 2026, 3:41 PM
4 minutes read
Photo of Phuwadech Sombatdee

Phuwadech Sombatdee

Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Mos is a dynamic content creator exploring exciting new areas of social media, pop culture, and lifestyle. His internship in creative content sparked his passion for this career path.
Latest Thailand News
Thai driver charged with assault after elbowing Bangkok traffic officer Bangkok News

Thai driver charged with assault after elbowing Bangkok traffic officer

53 minutes ago
11 Thai sakura cut without permit at Chiang Mai viewpoint Northern Thailand News

11 Thai sakura cut without permit at Chiang Mai viewpoint

1 hour ago
CCTV shows foreign tourist taking two necklaces from shop in Ao Nang, Krabi Krabi News

CCTV shows foreign tourist taking two necklaces from shop in Ao Nang, Krabi

2 hours ago
Thailand to require ID for paid social media ads from November Business News

Thailand to require ID for paid social media ads from November

2 hours ago
High tide and heavy rain flood roads across Phuket Phuket News

High tide and heavy rain flood roads across Phuket

4 hours ago
Brit in Pattaya crash as car catches fire, red-light run alleged Pattaya News

Brit in Pattaya crash as car catches fire, red-light run alleged

4 hours ago
Mother asks police to re-examine her daughter&#8217;s fall from Pattaya condo Pattaya News

Mother asks police to re-examine her daughter’s fall from Pattaya condo

4 hours ago
Thai singer turned airline pilot dies during holiday in China Thailand News

Thai singer turned airline pilot dies during holiday in China

5 hours ago
Anutin&#8217;s team denies 7 million baht &#8216;tea money&#8217; transfer claim Politics News

Anutin’s team denies 7 million baht ‘tea money’ transfer claim

5 hours ago
Thai traffic police told to show faces, give warnings before fining Thailand News

Thai traffic police told to show faces, give warnings before fining

6 hours ago
Power banks top banned items in Thailand&#8217;s checked baggage Aviation News

Power banks top banned items in Thailand’s checked baggage

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 26 October: heavy rain in 49 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 26 October: heavy rain in 49 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

9 hours ago
Thai woman sells house opposite police station after three break-ins Thailand News

Thai woman sells house opposite police station after three break-ins

22 hours ago
Thailand clarifies new baggage inspection rules after complaints Thailand News

Thailand clarifies new baggage inspection rules after complaints

23 hours ago
Greek driver gets pickup stuck on Jomtien Beach as tide rises Pattaya News

Greek driver gets pickup stuck on Jomtien Beach as tide rises

1 day ago
Royal Barge Procession final rehearsal opens to public on October 28 Bangkok News

Royal Barge Procession final rehearsal opens to public on October 28

1 day ago
Malaysian man found dead in Nan after normal night’s sleep Thailand News

Malaysian man found dead in Nan after normal night’s sleep

1 day ago
Customs log 40 cannabis arrests in 24 days, Indians top arrest list Crime News

Customs log 40 cannabis arrests in 24 days, Indians top arrest list

1 day ago
Immigration police bust K-pod factory in Bangkok hotel room Thailand News

Immigration police bust K-pod factory in Bangkok hotel room

1 day ago
Thai man arrested for burglary, blames TikTok gold trading losses Crime News

Thai man arrested for burglary, blames TikTok gold trading losses

1 day ago
Democrat Party to sue BMA and DDPM over Bangkok floods Bangkok News

Democrat Party to sue BMA and DDPM over Bangkok floods

1 day ago
Israeli man claims connections, threatens police during drug arrest Crime News

Israeli man claims connections, threatens police during drug arrest

1 day ago
Sisaket driver blames sun glare for hitting abbot Thailand News

Sisaket driver blames sun glare for hitting abbot

1 day ago
Lao father detained after holding wife, son at knifepoint in Bangkok Bangkok News

Lao father detained after holding wife, son at knifepoint in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand sees positive sign as Suu Kyi talks to her son Thailand News

Thailand sees positive sign as Suu Kyi talks to her son

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleDiscover the art of Thai fine dining at ADHOC Bangkok