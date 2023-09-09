5 neighbourhoods every food lover should visit in Bangkok

PHOTO: Freepik

Whether you’re in the mood for authentic Thai food from a humble street stall or an upscale Italian fare at a Michelin-starred restaurant, Bangkok’s food scene has it all. You can find something good to eat in virtually any part of the city. But this means that deciding where to eat can be a real challenge – how does one choose when they’re all so good? Well, as hard as it might be to choose, there are undeniably a few standout locations in Bangkok that are foodie magnets. And below, we’ve compiled the best neighbourhoods with irresistible food offerings for your eat-ineraries in Bangkok.

1. Silom

Silom might be best known as a business hub, but its inexhaustible list of street food vendors and high-end restaurants can make any food lover’s heart skip a bit. It’s hardly surprising that it has become a magnet for foodies.

If you’re craving some noodles, head to Nai Meng Crab Noodle. Order their delicious Noodle with Shrimp Wontons, and you’ll understand locals and expats alike love this modest shop. Stuffed with fresh shrimp, the wontons will get you falling in love from the first bite. Looking for snacks after all those noodles, and still can’t get enough of seafood? Sala Daeng Crispy Seafood is only a minute’s walk away. There are three types to choose from: shrimp, squid, and crab. We recommend trying the crab, but the squid and shrimp are equally delicious. Everything is deep-fried through and through, so they’re super crispy and delightful.

In the mood for authentic Northern Thai cuisine? Silom has it too. Make your way to Som Tam Jay So and don’t leave without trying the som tam (papaya salad) and grilled chicken wings – they’re absolutely fantastic! A word of caution: Be prepared for a kick of spice.

As for a fancier dining experience, Silom won’t let you down. The award-winning OPUS Italian Wine Bar & Restaurant, for example, delivers an unforgettable Italian feast. With perfectly cooked dishes like AU Black Angus Beef Flank and Lobster Ravioli, as well as an extensive selection of wine to pair your food with, you’ll surely come back for more. Another place you need to try is the Siam Yacht Club. Here, you can dig into good food, sip on tasty drinks, and have fun with your loved ones with the river as your perfect backdrop. And for the meat lovers, the Smoked Cured Beef Brisket at Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ is impossible to miss.

2. Chinatown

Dining in Chinatown (Yaowarat) is less of an activity and more of an immersive cultural experience. The amazing array of food means you could spend a week here and still only taste an appetiser-sized portion of the neighbourhood’s dining scene, especially if you’re a street food lover.

One of the most famous spots in the neighbourhood is Jok’s Kitchen. This Thai-Chinese spot is featured in the Michelin Guide, and it’s easy to see why – their shrimp dumplings are soft and flavourful! Securing a table requires a reservation well in advance since seating is limited. Otherwise, you can simply pack the dishes to go. T & K Seafood and Rut & Lek Seafood are two places you need to visit if you love seafood. And if you’re a seafood enthusiast, your culinary journey in Chinatown won’t be complete without visiting T & K Seafood. It promises a seafood feast that will have you hooked.

Got a sweet tooth? You’ve got to try Pa Tong Go Savoey. The patongo (Thai-style doughnut) here is always freshly made, so you can expect it to be crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. You can order it deep-fried, or give the grilled version a try. Doesn’t matter which way you go, just be sure to dip it in delicious toppings like pandan coconut sauce or condensed milk. Another place to try for those who like sweet food is Yaowarat Toasted Buns. There’s a wide range of fillings to choose from, such as milk, chocolate, and egg custard, to name a few.

3. Sathorn (and Wireless)

Sathorn might be an upscale neighbourhood, but it has something for everyone. Want to dine with a view in a rooftop restaurant? You got it. Craving for some local flavours from food carts? Check. Want to celebrate a special occasion with some fine dining? The neighbourhood got those too.

If you’re longing for a taste of Italy coupled with an impressive city view, head to Antito at the Eastin Grand Hotel. You’ll be spoilt for choice here since the menu is full of delightful dishes like Pizza Fritta and Potato Gnocchi with Roasted Sausages & Red Wine Ragù. The scrumptious dishes, the playful ambience, and of course, the stunning sights, all make for a splendid experience.

Now, if it’s authentic Thai food with a touch of elegance you’re after, Baan Khanitha & Gallery is the place to go. Their award-winning recipes incorporate premium organic ingredients harvested from their very own organic farm, so each bite is like exploring Thai flavours in their purest form.

Just a stone’s throw away from Sathorn, you’ll find Wireless Road (or Witthayu Road). The area is lined with dining destinations as well, all begging to be explored. The star attraction here is COASTERIA. This fine dining spot, located within the artsy 140 Wireless Building, offers Southern Italian food. From fresh homemade pasta and Mediterranean Seafood to a great selection of wines and special cocktails, there’s a lot to love here. Plus, with DJs and live performers, eating here isn’t just about the food, it’s a whole experience

Looking for a fun spot to hang out with friends over crafted cocktails? Then you should drop by the Diplomat Bar when you’re in the Wireless area. But drinks here aren’t the only draw. They also serve up fresh-baked pastries in the morning, a classic afternoon tea, and tasty dishes like Freshly Shucked Oysters and New York Sliders.

4. Thonglor

If you’re into cool and trendy places, Thonglor is just the place for you. Here, you’ll find a break from the typical street food scene. That’s not to say there’s no street food, but what you get in this neighbourhood is a more upscale, chill vibe. It’s just the spot if you’re looking to kick back with a good meal and a few glasses of wine. Plus, it’s home to a range of international cuisine, from Japanese to Indian to Mexican.

Add Kozue Omakase to your list if you’re a fan of Japanese cuisine. The food here isn’t just delicious, but also a feast for the eyes. Every dish is picture-perfect and totally Instagram-worthy. And don’t worry! The flavours are as good as the presentation.

Are you big on eco-friendly living? Can’t resist Indian flavours? Love a fine dining experience? If so, add Haoma Bangkok to your must-visit list. This one-of-a-kind restaurant has earned itself a Michelin star and a Michelin Green Star. They’re all about sustainable practices, from using local and seasonal ingredients that come straight from trusted farmers and fisherfolk to growing their own produce. The result? Delectable, beautifully presented dishes that give a fresh take on traditional Indian flavours.

Authentic Mexican food in Bangkok? You bet it’s possible! Just go to The Missing Burro. Enjoy sitting in their outdoor dining space while tucking into Yucatan classics like Cochinita Pibil. And don’t rush off – stay a little longer for the tequila and their great range of cocktails too!

If you need a nice place to chill with friends, you should check out Dreamloft Bangkok Restaurant. Their diverse menu is influenced by European and traditional Thai dishes. Moreover, their cool decor and artistic vibe give them a laid-back, home feel, like you’re just hanging out at a friend’s place.

5. Siam and Sukhumvit

Siam and Sukhumvit aren’t just about shopping malls, they’re also great destinations to find the best food in Bangkok. Start your day with a delicious and healthy acai bowl or a cup of drip coffee from Luka at Siri House. This popular brunch spot, cosy and bathed in natural light, is just the right place to get your day off to a great start.

On a budget but still want a hearty meal? Piranya should be on your radar. Their yen ta fo (pink noodle soup with fish balls) is something special. One taste and it’ll have you daydreaming about it for months to come. It’s proof that you don’t need to spend big bucks to enjoy delicious food in the heart of Bangkok.

And don’t forget to check out Paste while you’re in the neighbourhood. It got voted on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2020 and even holds a Michelin star. They serve up some really unique Thai food. A lot of their dishes are based on recipes from Thai royalty, so dining here promises to be a special experience you won’t forget!

Of course, we can only mention a few of the best neighbourhoods for food in Bangkok. If we’ve missed your favourite neighbourhoods (or restaurants), make sure to let us know!