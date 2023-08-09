Where to eat on Mother’s Day in Bangkok (2023) These dining venues will make your mama feels extra special on Mother's Day

PHOTO: Ventisi, Centara Grand at Central World

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, so it’s time to plan a deserving treat for the lady who has continually showered you with endless love and support. This year, why not switch up the traditional breakfast in bed and take her out for a lovely meal? And to help ease your planning, we’ve curated a list of the top 10 eateries in Bangkok where you, your mum (and the entire fam, if you fancy) can celebrate this special day.

Shangri-La Bangkok

When:

NEXT2 Café: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 (Mother’s Day Brunch) 18:00 – 22:00 (Mother’s Day Lobsterlicious Night)

Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant: Saturday – Sunday, 12 – 13 August 2023

Address: 89 Wat Suan Phlu Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

If stepping up your Mother’s Day game with an unforgettable dining experience by the Chao Phraya River sounds like your kind of celebration, the luxury Shangri-La Bangkok should be at the top of your list. This August, their special ‘Moments with Mum’ offer promises to make the 12th and 13th unforgettable for all the right reasons.

Treat your mum to NEXT2 Café’s Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet featuring a half Lobster Thermidor and Peking Duck, served in the lovely daylight hours by the river. If moonlight dining is your style, then Lobsterlicious Night is the perfect choice. It will whisk you and your mother away on a delicious tour-de-lobster, where you’ll see – and taste – your favourite crustacean in every guise possible! As you munch on the delicious lobsters, you’ll remember why food, like love, is a language of its own.

As if the glorious sight of lobsters and ducks wasn’t enough to make mums feel special, Shangri-La is offering a 50% discount on both menus for mums when dining with a table of four guests or more. Plus, to prolong the sweet taste of the happy occasion, all mums will receive a takeaway gift box of Chocolate Mood Capsules.

However, if your mother favours dim sum over lobster, head to Shangri-La’s Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant for lunch or dinner. Let mum sink her teeth into the delicious dim sums, and as a special Mother’s Day treat, she’ll be presented with a unique Longevity Peach Bun.

Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

When:

Goji Kitchen + Bar: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 12:00 – 14:30 and 17:30 – 22:00; Sunday, 13 August 2023 from 12:00 – 14:30

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant.: Friday – Sunday, 11 – 13 August 2023 from 11:30 – 14:30 and 18:00 – 22:00

Siam Tea Room: 1 – 31 August 2023

Address: 199 Sukhumvit Alley 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

One hotel, three delectable ways to celebrate Mother’s Day, that’s the Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park way! Here, you’ll find a trio of culinary delights that’ll leave you spoilt for choice this Mother’s Day. Plan a delightful march towards Goji Kitchen and Bar for their spectacular Mother’s Day buffet. Here, seafood on ice meets Parilla-grilled meats, along with a bounty of signature Thai dishes. Go gaga for their ‘Curry for Mum’ station, where traditional Thai curries are ladled out in generous servings. Dancing from sea bass with seafood sauce to run juan beef curry, it’s mum’s global food map in one restaurant! For those preferring a health-packed, traditional feast, find your oasis at the Pagoda Chinese Restaurant. Their Longevity Mother’s Day Menu presents an intriguing ensemble of eight exclusive dishes, shining the spotlight on coveted bird’s nest and fish maw. As an added treat, every mother is gifted a complimentary “Longevity Peach Bun” – a delightful reminder of the day. Lastly, familiar flavours and a welcome throwback to traditional fare await you at the Siam Tea Room. Their ‘Mother’s Best Recipes’ brings home-cooked Thai dishes right to your table, evoking a wave of nostalgia and comfort.

Anantara Riverside Bangkok

When:

Brio: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 and 17:00 – 22:00

Riverside Terrace: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 18:00 – 22:00

Benihana: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 and 17:00 – 22:30

Trader Vic’s: Sunday, 13 August 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00

Address: 257 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Khet Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

How about giving your mum a taste of the world this Mother’s Day? At Anantara Riverside, four dining options await you, each one promising a memorable feast served with waterfront views and delightful surprises.

Got a taste for the Italian? Brio brings Italy to Bangkok with a special set sharing menu that’s as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the palate. And as a token of amore, each mum is gifted with a complimentary pasta dish to enjoy and a pasta-making kit to take home!

At the Riverside Terrace, you can connect over a delectable international buffet. And here’s the cherry on top: when dining with four others, mum gets to dine free of charge! It’s an around-the-world buffet journey where mum’s ticket is a heartfelt ‘thank you!’

For a hearty Japanese feast, head to the exciting Benihana. From a sizzling teppanyaki grill experience to a complimentary sushi main dish for mum when dining with four guests, it’s a delightful twist on Mother’s day meal.

If you’re all about making Sundays count, the vibrant Sunday brunch at Trader Vic’s is your pick. What’s the deal here, you ask? Each mum dining here gets a complimentary spa voucher worth 1,200 THB for a pampering session at the Anantara Riverside Spa. It’s food for the soul followed by a soothing spa retreat.

The Sukhothai Bangkok

When:

Colonnade: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00

Celadon: Saturday, 12 August 2023

Lobby Salons: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 14:00 – 17:00

Address: 13/3 S Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

If Mother’s Day for you means celebrating in style and satisfying every taste bud, then The Sukhothai Bangkok has got your plans sorted with a myriad of delightful options that don’t skimp on variety or taste.

Invite mum to kickstart the day at Colonnade with an abundant Saturday brunch. It’s a gastronomic experience peppered with legendary dishes and delightful desserts sure to leave a lasting impression. As you clink your glasses in sweet tribute to mums everywhere, and especially your mum, you’ll truly understand the meaning of a feast.

Fancy a post-lunch sweet treat? The Sukhothai has just the thing! Dive into a laid-back Chocolate Buffet in the afternoon, a haven for chocoholics and mums with sweet teeth. It’s an afternoon drenched in chocolatey bliss, sure to convert even the most savoury-preferring mums out there.

But if it’s a satisfying dinner you’re after, look no further than Celadon. Chef Rosarin invites you to relish her stirring takes on Thai cuisine with diverse à la carte and special tasting menus. As a unique twist, mums will be gifted a cooking box packed with the chef’s secret recipes and ingredients – a Mother’s Day memory to treasure.

Centara Grand at Central World

When:

Dynasty: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 12:00 – 22:00

Ventisi: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 12:00 – 15:00 and 18:00 – 22:30

Address: 999, 99 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Next on our list is one that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. The Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld is rolling out a spread across two of their lavish dining venues this Mother’s Day, ensuring that you gift your mum the grand dining experience she deserves! Option one invites you to indulge in an all-you-can-eat Dim Sum Buffet at Dynasty. Special for Mother’s Day, you’ll enjoy an extensive range of sumptuous dim sum dishes, making it an ideal choice if your mum’s cooing about a good old dim sum lunch. Paired with an exclusive mocktail for mum, it’s a lunch that’s going to put a smile on her face. On the other hand, if an international buffet tugs at your preferences, Ventisi is where your journey begins. Known for pairing pleasing dining settings with an extensive array of course options, Ventisi really does unite the world on a plate. From unlimited seafood on ice and appetising sushi to their carefully curated main courses and an extensive cheese selection, the buffet dials up the culinary experience to unforgettable. And of course, it ends on a sweet note with a medley of mouthwatering desserts. So, whether you’re in the mood for dim sum or an international feast, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre offers a delightful blend of food, family, and warm memories that you simply won’t want to miss out on this year.

Viu, The St. Regis Bangkok

When: Available 1 – 31 August 2023.

Monday – Saturday from 12:00 – 15:30

Sunday to Thursday from 18:00 – 22:00

Address: 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

This Mother’s Day, elevate your family dinner and treat the most special lady in your life at the St. Regis Bangkok. This prestigious hotel, famous for its grand celebrations and located in the heart of the bustling city, has crafted an Exquisite Journey, a culinary adventure steeped in tradition and elegance.

This exquisite journey takes you to the upscale Viu restaurant, where three delightful courses, inspired by Ravipa’s pearl bracelet, vie for your attention. The experience begins with the pairing of succulent crabmeat and pan-fried U.S. scallops. It then moves onto a choice of either baked seabass or a sous vide tenderloin, both showcasing the meticulous preparation synonymous with the St. Regis culinary traditions. Post the gastronomic journey, it’s time to cap off the meal with the exquisite ‘Summer Panna Cotta’, a delicate balance of succulent berries, passion fruit sponge, and Japanese yuzu caviar.

And as if a sumptuous feast with an outstanding city view wasn’t enough, the St. Regis ups the ante. Staying true to their tagline as ‘The House of Celebrations’, they’ve added the perfect touch to the occasion. With every two ‘Exquisite Journey Menu’ orders, they’re gifting mums a timeless pearl bracelet from Ravipa, a well-known Thai jewelry brand.

Think it couldn’t get any better? Well, alongside this stunning piece of jewellery, each mum is also served a scrumptious, picture-perfect petit four and a specially curated mocktail called “Unconditional Love”.

Capella Bangkok

When: Saturday – Sunday, 12 – 13 August 2023

Address: 300, 2 Charoen Krung Rd, Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

At Capella Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon, Mother’s Day is an experience of delightful moments and tasty treats. Spend the day together, starting with a rejuvenating Pilates Mat class set in the peaceful Riverside Courtyard. It’s open to mums and their children under 12, promising a lovely start to a day dedicated just to her.

As the day unfolds, explore a comforting taste of Thailand with a choice between an a la carte Thai menu or a three-hour seafood lunch that sings praises of the sea’s bounty, captured perfectly in Phra Nakhon’s sun-washed, contemporary setting. Their menu is a tribute to the land’s abundant produce and the expert hands of farmers and fishermen. It’s a culinary homage that skillfully weaves the sweet, spicy, sour, salty and bitter into an enticing gastronomic tapestry.

Make sure to save room for Mother’s Day high tea at the Tea Lounge, where nibbles meet beautiful views of a calming lily pond. Reminiscent of treasured Asian tea traditions, dainty delicacies are the stars of the Signature High Tea Experience. Handcrafted by the award-winning Executive Pastry Chef, Sylvain Constans, every bite is a tribute to the art of tea-time luxury.

As a sweet finish to a day of feasting, mums receive a complimentary box of Thai desserts on 12 August 2023 from 18:00 – 22:00. You’ll also get a chance to personalise a meaningful piece of healing crystal with NUJ Collective, a keepsake mum will cherish.

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

When:

Front Room Bangkok: Saturday – Monday, 12 – 14 August 2023 from 11:30 – 15:00 and 17:30 – 22:00

Bull & Bear Bangkok: Saturday – Monday, 12 – 14 August 2023 from 11:30 – 15:00 and 17:30 – 22:00

Peacock Alley: 9 – 16 August 2023 from 10:00 – 20:00

Address: 151 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

If you and your mum share a mutual appreciation for panoramic green views and scrumptiously crafted dishes, then the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok should be the destination for your Mother’s Day meal. First on the palate parade is Front Room – a gastronomic love letter to authentic ‘Ros Mue Mae’ Thai cuisine. Treat your mama to mouth-watering dishes such as Bai Leang Pud Mun Pu and Massaman Bo Lan. And for dessert? Expect a complimentary coconut and jasmine jelly pudding, artfully shaped as a flower garland. This is, after all, a day for blooming things! If American-inspired cuisine gets her vote, step over to Bull & Bear. Here, a leisurely meal begins with a complimentary lobster salad, seducing your taste buds for the hearty fare to follow. Dining at Bull & Bear promises to be more than just a meal – it’s a homage to the classic flavours of The States. Don’t forget to end the day with a decadent sweet surprise at Peacock Alley. Chef Andrea Noli has orchestrated a symphony of taste in the form of a 1.5-pound white chocolate & mascarpone mousse cake, with a blueberry lime compote to add some zest. Perfect for either dining in or taking away, it’s a dessert shaped like a token of appreciation for mum’s sweetness.

Westin Grande Sukhumvit

When:

Seasonal Tastes: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 12:00 – 14:30

Kisso Japanese Restaurant: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 12:00 – 14:30

Address: 259 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit is a hotel that’s perfected the art of making moms feel extra special. On this joyous occasion, Westin beats the standard lunch and delivers nonchalantly delicious buffet fare at Seasonal Tastes. It’s here you’ll find International staples that’ll transport mum on a culinary journey around the world in just one sitting.

But if mum has a soft spot for sushi and all things Japanese, usher her over to Kisso Restaurant for an Unlimited A La Carte Lunch. It’s a gastronomic experience that fuses tradition with modernity, landing each dish an indulgent treat.

To further sweeten the deal, Westin is offering all mums a free dining opportunity when accompanied by at least two paying adults. Free lunch for mum and a top-notch buffet to boot? Now, that’s a deal that’s as delicious as it is attractive. Not to mention, every mom gets a special Mother’s Day chocolate gift, making it a properly sweet end to a delightful feast.

Asiatique The Riverfront

When:

Sirimahannop: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 16:30 – 00:00

The Crystal Grill House: Saturday, 12 August 2023 from 16:30 – 00:00

The Siam Tea Room (Asiatique): 5 – 14 August 2023 from 12:00 – 00:00

Address: 2194 Charoen Krung Rd, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

If dining with a riverside view sounds like your idea of a perfect Mother’s Day, then the riverfront dining venues of the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is your next stop. With three uniquely charming venues – Sirimahannop, The Crystal Grill House, and The Siam Tea Room – each offering exclusive epicurean treats, your celebration is set to be as varied as it is delicious!

Starting with the grandeur of the Sirimahannop, this magnificent ship lets you sail away on a culinary journey with a sumptuous Scandinavian Hot Seafood Platter. What’s more, mums enjoy a special 15% discount on the à la carte menu and are welcomed aboard with a refreshing mocktail. This experience promises more than just fine dining; it’s an adventure on the Chao Phraya River.

Next on the list is The Crystal Grill House. Here, a toast to mums is in order! Raise your glasses filled with a special Sai Yai cocktail or mocktail, crafted with the refreshing bursts of aloe vera juice, lime, and blue syrup, with or without a dash of Gordon’s gin. Every mother who pre-books is also treated to a complimentary mocktail and a beautiful jasmine flower, symbolising the timeless love and respect for her.

Additionally, the familiar comforts of home-cooked meals come alive at The Siam Tea Room. Offering the “Mother’s Best Recipes” set menu of traditional Thai dishes, it’s a culinary homage to the warmth of home and hearth.

So, be sure to take your mum on one of these unique gastronomic journey this Mother’s Day weekend. It’s not just a dining experience. It’s a celebration of all things beautiful, just like your beloved mum!

