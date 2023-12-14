10 Best restaurants in Asoke, Bangkok

PHOTO: Emotions Bangkok

Asoke is one of the best neighbourhoods to visit if you want to sample some of Bangkok’s best culinary offerings. Located right in the heart of the central business district (CBD) and easily accessible by BTS and MRT, Asoke is among the most lively parts of Sukhumvit – and it’s absolutely spilling with delightful restaurants, cool cafes, and late-night hangouts. From traditional Thai food and vegetarian dishes to Korean and Italian delicacies, you’ll be amazed by the diverse range of restaurants available in Asoke.

But with even more new tables popping up almost every other week, it can be hard to know which ones are worth a visit. So, to help you decide where to eat, here are the 10 best restaurants in Asoke.

Top 10 restaurants in Asoke, Bangkok

1. Emotion Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 00:00

Address: 223 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

With its warm atmosphere, prime location near the Asoke BTS station, and mouthwatering European fare with an Asian Twist, Emotion is the perfect restaurant to enjoy a feast with your loved ones. Come for a scrumptious breakfast or a late-night dinner, everything on their menu is full of fabulous dishes that are as delightful to the taste buds as they are to the eyes.

For a morning pick-me-up, try Emotion’s signature Omelette. It features a velvety, cloud-like layer of egg whites delicately enveloped between two thin egg yolk pancakes and topped with a drizzle of rich truffle sauce. Looking for something to recharge your energy or satisfy your late-night cravings? You’ll love their unique Ramen Kimchi, decadent large beef cutlet with cheddar cheese, and juicy smoked beef cheeks.

But if you’re in the mood to watch a mini show, order the hearty Large Bruschetta with Roast Beef. Their professional staff adds a final touch to the dish at your table: watch as slices of Cheddar cheese melt with a flame right before your eyes.

And for a real sweet treat, be sure to end your meal with the Rum Baba with berries and mascarpone cream. You can enjoy all these dishes in Emotion’s photogenic indoor dining room or their comfortable outdoor area. Moreover, the staff are always warm and friendly, ready to elevate your dining experience to a whole new level.

2. Oranuch Thai Dining

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 23:00

Address: 36/1 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

If it’s local flavours you’re looking for, you absolutely need to swing by Oranuch Thai Dining – not only for the delicious Thai cuisine but for the refreshing cocktails and charming decor, too. They have several dining areas, all beautifully decorated with lush greenery and comfy seats. However, our favourite is the glass house, which will make you feel like you’re eating in an indoor flower garden.

In terms of food, they serve up authentic local dishes that’ll remind you why so many people across the globe fall in love with Thai cuisine. Their Fried Golden Prawns are a must-try, especially if you love garlic. To (literally) spice up your meal, don’t miss out on Oranuch’s Pad Krab Pao. Featuring stir-fried ribeye, basil, and chilli, it’s fragrant, fresh, and definitely spicy. Eat it with steamed rice and Kai Dao (fried egg) for a meal you won’t soon forget.

Other popular dishes on their menu include Poo Jah (deep-fried crab cake), Som Tum (papaya salad), and Tom Yum (hot and sour soup). Finish everything off with a bowl of ice cream, then wash it all down with a glass of their signature cocktail (or three!).

3. Holey Artisan Bakery

Opening hours: Daily, 07:00 – 19:00

Address: 245 12 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

If you need to make a brunch or bakery stop, Holey Artisan Bakery should be your destination. Many would agree that they offer the best breakfast and brunch menu – and for good reason. They dish up a hearty menu of paninis, sandwiches, salads, pastries, cakes, and more.

Pizza for breakfast, anyone? Start your day with Holey’s breakfast pizza and a perfectly brewed latte. Trust us, this combo works! We also recommend trying their brunch stars, such as the Avocado Toasty Sourdough Slice. With smashed avocado garlic spread on top of still-warm toasted sourdough, 2 soft eggs, chilli crisps, and piment d’espelette, it’s both fresh and wholesome.

Stick around for a late lunch and tuck into their Cheesy Baby hot pressed panini or Smashing Pumpkin salad. Both are best paired with cold press juices. For dessert, their tart, lusciously rich, and creamy NY cheesecake is too delicious to miss. And when you’re ready to leave, don’t forget to take home their doughy creations. From the buttery croissants to the artisanal sourdough, you’ll want to order everything!

4. Harvest Restaurant

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 13:30 – 00:00

Address: 24, Sawasdee, 1 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Klongton-Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

While Harvest Restaurant is not located right on Asoke, it’s one of the best restaurants near the neighbourhood. If you’ve ever strolled around the area, you’ve probably spotted this restaurant. The distinctive rustic wood-panel exterior is impossible to miss, and the inside is equally unique. With its dim lighting and intentionally undone interior, the restaurant will make you feel like you’re dining in an old European farmer’s house.

Sit on a table facing one of Harvest Restaurant’s big windows and watch the world go by as you enjoy their Western European culinary delight. A lot of people come for their fresh mussels, but almost everything on the menu is worth trying. The Parmigiano-Reggiano & Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb is perfect to share with friends. Moreover, their Seared King Salmon, Honey Ginger Pork Tenderloin, and Smoked Veal Tenderloin are highly recommended.

This quirky but cool restaurant offers vegetarian options as well, such as the Fettuccine Pomodoro and Truffle Ricotta Scapinocc. Plus, their carefully curated wine list is second to none.

5. Daniel Thaiger Burger

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:30

Address: 419, 1 Phetchaburi 47 Alley, Lane 3-4, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310

While we, at The Thaiger, are busy delivering the juiciest news, our namesake Daniel Thaiger is on a mission to serve up succulent burgers (in case you’re wondering: no, we’re not related).

Daniel Thaiger is one of the most famous restaurants in Asoke. Their bright red food truck, which kickstarted the gourmet food truck and burger scene in the city, is practically a local treasure. With just one bite of their burger, you’ll understand why they’ve won so many fans in the city. Each bite is a burst of flavour with a special touch.

The classic Steve Burger could be your new favourite featuring a tender beef patty, crispy bacon, cheese, and a fluffy brioche bun. Or maybe you prefer the Thaiger. It’s a well-seasoned wagyu beef (or pork) whopper with fresh salad and Thaiger special sauce, all wrapped nicely in a brioche bun.

For those who like it a bit hot, the Cowboy gives you the right kick with spicy jalapeño peppers. And if you’re in the mood for something unique, their Salmon Burger is a delightful surprise.

6. The Local

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 22:30

Address: 32 32/1 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

The Local is one of the most popular Thai restaurants in Asoke, and it’s easy to see why. Located inside a 70-year-old traditional teak home, it truly lives up to its name by offering authentic Thai food. The owners, Kan Markawat and sister Ploy, passionately bring to the table hard-to-find traditional Thai dishes from all corners of Thailand.

As a proud holder of a Michelin Bib Gourmand badge, The Local is known for offering top-quality food with bang for your buck. Try their Deep-Fried Seabass, skillfully deboned and served in big slices with a compelling sweet and sour sauce. Another hit is the Homemade Green Curry, a vibrant dish made with beef cheek, bird’s eyes chillies, herbs, coconut milk, and spices. Or perhaps the Grilled Beef Salad served with three different kinds of eggplants with yellow, purple and green colours might take your fancy.

7. Appia

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:30 and 17:00 – 22:30

Address: 20/4 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Klongton Nua Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Taking the best of Rome and delivering it to Asoke, Appia is among the best Italian restaurants in Bangkok. Founded by Paolo Vitaletti, a butcher’s son turned top-notch chef, Appia captures the quintessence of Roman trattoria and serves it generously on its plates. Whether it’s freshly prepared pasta or porchetta roasted behind the bar, every dish is a nod to Paolo’s culinary heritage.

Everything on the menu is simple and unpretentious but offers a depth of flavour that will take your taste buds on a Roman holiday. Start with Appia’s Famous Chicken Liver Crostini, which features chicken liver pâté, grilled Conkey’s sourdough, and Maldon salt. Then follow it up with the exquisite Oxtail Stew, a mix of tender meat, and aromatic herb gremolata, served over hand-rolled Sardinian pasta. If your taste tilts towards meat, sink your teeth into their prime-cut Porchetta, made of organic pork rolled with aromatic fennel, garlic, and rosemary, then roasted to perfection.

And don’t forget to complement your meal with their line-up of desserts, all inspired by Paolo’s mum’s recipes like the delightful tiramisu offering layers of creaminess. The sinfully rich pannacotta, topped with a tangy hit of tropical and served with almond cake, also demands a worthwhile nod. Couple that with the charming interior and you’ve got yourself a restaurant you’ll never want to leave.

8. Pala Pizza Romana

Opening hours: Daily, 07:00 – 23:00

Address: Room 1 BTS/MRT Sukhumvit Asok Montri Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Pala Pizza Romana’s tucked-away location under the walkway that connects BTS Asoke, MRT Sukhumvit, and Terminal 21 recently got an additional 16 seats to welcome more patrons. Previously, the lively restaurant was small and cramped. Nevertheless, the crowd continues to flock to this restaurant, drawn in by its thin and crispy pizzas, freshly-made pasta, and scrumptious sauces bursting with flavour.

Pala is known for its “pizza al taglio” or “pizza by the meter” – stone-baked in metre-long slabs of dough and sold by the slice or by the meter. Even with the tempting variety of toppings, it’s their mouthwatering dough making it an unprecedented favourite in Bangkok. The pizza option is extensive, no matter what you choose, you’re guaranteed to taste some of the best pizzas in your life. But if we have to recommend one, we’ll go with the Rucola, Burrata e Crudo. Tasty tomato sauce, creamy burrata cheese, and thin slices of Parma ham—all on a super crispy crust? Heavenly!

Alongside an inviting selection of pizzas, enjoy an array of Roman and Italian culinary delights, from rich pasta and fresh salads to paninis and flavour-packed soups. Like the pizzas, the pasta option can be a bit overwhelming. But whether you choose the minimalist Cacio e Pepe, the sharp Carbonara, or the rich Bolognese, everything is made to perfection. Round it off with one of their desserts, like the Semifreddo al Torroncino, an Italian frozen dessert that combines the creaminess of gelato with the nutty sweetness of torrone.

9. Isao

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 14:30 and 17:00 – 21:30

Address: 5 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Japanese fusion food is always a hit or miss, but at Isao, everything is a home run. Breaking the mould of what you know about Japanese dining, this Asoke establishment dishes up a hybrid of sushi that’s hard to find elsewhere in Bangkok – in fact, it’s among the first few restaurants to do so in the city.

The menu of innovative fusion specialities is certainly not for the faint-hearted, but rather for those seeking an exciting culinary experience. The ‘Volcano’, a scallop bathed in a spicy cream sauce blistering on its shell, lives up to its name in every way: fiery and explosive. Another signature roll to take note of is ‘the Jackie’. Arranged carefully to resemble a caterpillar, it packs a punch with boiled shrimp, roe, egg, and tempura.

The ‘Chicago Spicy Crazy’, a perfect combination of salmon, tuna, white fish, and vegetables, is also a must-try. But for those new to fusion cuisine, Isao’s Uramaki is without a doubt the perfect introduction. It’s proud of its Californian origins yet carries a distinct Isao-style twist.

10. Korean Town

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22::00

Address: Sukhumvit Plaza Building Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

This one is a special mention because Korean Town in Asoke is not actually a restaurant, but a place where all the best Korean Restaurants are! Whether you’re craving some Korean BBQ with soju after binge-watching your favourite K-Drama or you’re in the mood for some soul-warming, authentic kimchi stew or bibimbap, Korean Town is your destination.

Entering Korean Town is like taking a leisurely stroll right into South Korea itself. The restaurants and shops here have Hangul signs and South Korean flags waving, giving you that genuine Korean vibe. Now, with so many options, which one should you try? Well, if you’ve got the time, why not give each of them a shot?

But let us help you out a bit. If you’re into Korean BBQ, Arirang, Doo Rae, and Jang Won BBQ are great. For some tasty pajeon (Korean pancakes), check out Myeong Ga, which is highly popular among expat Koreans. And if you’re craving the famous crispy Korean fried chicken, Salroman (ChiMac) is a winner.

Overview of the Top 10 Restaurants in Asoke Bangkok

Name Address Opening Hours Dishes to Try Emotion Bangkok 223 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Daily, 08:00 – 00:00 Omelette, Ramen Kimchi, Large Bruschetta with Roast Beef, Rum Baba Oranuch Thai Dining 36/1 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Daily, 11:30 – 23:00 Fried Golden Prawns, Pad Krab Pao, Poo Jah, Som Tum, Tom Yum Holey Artisan Bakery 245 12 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Daily, 07:00 – 19:00 Breakfast pizza, Avocado Toasty Sourdough Slice, NY cheesecake Harvest Restaurant 24, Sawasdee, 1 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Klongton-Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Monday – Saturday, 13:30 – 00:00 Parmigiano-Reggiano & Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb, Seared King Salmon, Honey Ginger Pork Tenderloin Daniel Thaiger Burger 419, 1 Phetchaburi 47 Alley, Lane 3-4, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310 Daily, 10:00 – 22:30 Steve Burger, Thaiger Burger, Cowboy Burger, Salmon Burger The Local 32 32/1 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Daily, 11:30 – 22:30 Deep-Fried Seabass, Homemade Green Curry, Grilled Beef Salad Appia 20/4 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Klongton Nua Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Daily, 11:30 – 14:30 and 17:00 – 22:30 Chicken Liver Crostini, Oxtail Stew, Porchetta Pala Pizza Romana Room 1 BTS/MRT Sukhumvit Asok Montri Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Daily, 07:00 – 23:00 Pizza al taglio, Cacio e Pepe, Carbonara, Bolognese Isao 5 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Daily, 11:00 – 14:30 and 17:00 – 21:30 Volcano, Jackie, Chicago Spicy Crazy, Uramaki Korean Town Sukhumvit Plaza Building Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Daily, 10:00 – 22:00 Korean BBQ, pajeon pancakes, Korean fried chicken

It could take you more than a week to eat your way through the best restaurants in Asoke, and these 10 restaurants are the best places to start! Make sure to bring a big appetite (and your Instagram feed), because each one of them sure knows how to dish up an irresistible meal.