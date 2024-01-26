10 Best restaurants in Ari, Bangkok

PHOTO: Cantina Italian Kitchen via Facebook

Ari is often overlooked by tourists more familiar with areas like Banglamphu and Silom. However, this up-and-coming neighbourhood actually has a lot to offer, especially when it comes to restaurants. From authentic Thai food to exquisite international cuisines, Ari is a food paradise waiting to be explored. But with so many hidden gems tucked away in this neighbourhood, it can be overwhelming trying to decide where to eat next. That’s why we’ve done the legwork for you. Here are some of the best restaurants in Ari you need to try in 2024.

Top 10 restaurants in Ari, Bangkok

1. Cantina Wine Bar and Italian Kitchen

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 23:30

Address: 142 Rama VI Soi 30, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand – Google Maps

Craving homemade Italian cuisine? Then Cantina Wine Bar and Italian Kitchen should be your next dining destination. Drawing inspiration from Italy’s underground wine cellars, this restaurant offers a selection of top-notch yet reasonably priced wines, along with an array of no-nonsense Italian classics. Whether you’re in the mood for traditional antipasti or their signature pasta & risotto, Cantina has it all.

We’re particularly fond of their pasta dishes like Ravioli Napolitana, which is a mouthwatering blend of homemade ravioli filled with mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, feta cheese, and fresh basil. If you’re after a more fulfilling meal, though, we’d suggest going for the T-Bone. This hearty dish boasts 500g dry aged t-bone steak accompanied by grilled vegetables, parmesan potatoes, and pepper sauce. And let’s not forget about their pizza offerings such as Pizza Cantina and Mascarpone Tartufo.

To round off your meal perfectly, Cantina also provides an extensive range of beverages including Aperol Spritz and Italy’s finest wines – not to mention all the classic drinks too. With such an enticing drink menu at Cantina Italian Kitchen, resisting the urge to have just one more is quite the challenge.

2. Salt

Opening hours: Sunday – Thursday, 17:00 – 00:00; Friday – Saturday, 17:00 – 00:30

Address: 111 2 Phahon Yothin 7, Phaya Thai Sub District, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand – Google Maps

Salt is one of the restaurants that officially upped the gourmet game in Ari. This chic yet relaxed dining spot also functions as a wine and cocktail bar, making it an unbeatable dinner and hangout spot with your buddies. Serving the world’s best-loved dishes all under one roof, Salt will take you on an international culinary trip. From sushi and sashimi freshly prepared at their sushi bar to wood-fired pizzas and delectable French cuisine, there’s something for everyone.

For something unforgettable, be sure to try their Risotto Hakata Wagyu Foie Gras or Engawa Don. Complete your meal with a selection from their extensive range of wines or cocktails. We suggest trying the Butterfly Effect, a delightful concoction of gin, red wine, creme de violet, lime, and lychee that serves as the perfect palate cleanser.

3. Lay Lao

Opening hours: Daily, 10:30 – 22:00

Address: 65 Phahon Yothin 7, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand – Google Maps

Want to taste Isaan food topped with seafood from Hua Hin and Petchaburi? Lay Lao Ari is the perfect restaurant for you. The cosy restaurant is renowned for its Som Tam (Green Papaya Salad). What makes it unique is that while the usual suspects of crunchy green papaya and tangy lime are still there, the restaurant added an ensemble of the freshest seafood straight from Hua Hin’s lively fishing port. It’s an extraordinary delight that gets better when you realise there’s not just one way to enjoy it – they offer multiple renditions of Som Tam each equally delightful!

Aside from the Som Tam, the Deep-Fried Squid smothered served with Lay Lao sauce is impossible to overlook, too. With multiple Michelin Bib Gourmands under its belt, Lay Lao offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere that makes it an ideal place for a family meal.

4. Fats and Angry

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 20:00

Address: 25 Ari 4 Fang Nua Alley, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand – Google Maps

Inside GUMP’s Ari Community Space, you’ll find a colourful restaurant that’ll take you straight to a classic American dinner: Fats and Angry. This is their second branch in Bangkok, mirroring the aesthetic charm of its Charoen Krung counterpart. It’s an ideal spot for those hunting for a picturesque locale to enhance their Instagram feed.

The menu here boasts traditional American diner fare that matches its delightful interior. Their California cheeseburger is a must-try – choose between beef or pork for your delectable patty sandwiched between soft homemade buns, topped with crisp lettuce and their signature Fats and Angry sauce. And don’t forget to pair it with their fries. We recommend the curly or smiley fries, then shake things up by sipping on an old-school Chocolate or Vanilla milkshake.

5. Kinlenn Eatery & Play Ari

Opening hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11:00 – 22:00; Friday – Saturday, 11:00 – 23:00

Address: 330 Phahonyothin Rd, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand – Google Maps

Born in Khao Yai and then brought to Bangkok, Kinlenn Eatery & Play truly blends with Ari’s hipster vibe. This Ari restaurant is known for its Thai cuisine that not only tastes authentic but is also presented in an innovative way to delight your senses. They hold the belief that each dining experience should be enjoyable, whether you’re dining solo or with loved ones. This is why they serve contemporary and fun Thai dishes while maintaining the traditional taste profiles intrinsic to Thai cuisine. Moreover, every dish is thoughtfully prepared for your enjoyment in a relaxed casual setting.

If you’re after something simple yet scrumptious, give their Crab Curry with Wild Pepper Leaves or Stir-Fried Minced Chicken and Bitter Bean a go. These dishes are ideal for reenergizing during lunch or unwinding after a long day at dinner time. Pizza also features on their menu, making it an excellent choice if you’re dining with a group. And don’t forget to save room for dessert! Their homemade Cream Cheese Citrus Watermelon offers a unique taste sensation, while their Grape Cheese Cake will leave you craving more.

6. Dai Lou

Opening hours: Daily, 10:30 – 22:00

Address: 77 Phahon Yothin 5, Phayathai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand – Google Maps

Chinese cuisine is present in Ari, too. And Dai Lou, a chic restaurant that serves up Chinese cuisine with a modern twist, is one of the top spots for this. As soon as you open the menu, you’ll be overwhelmed by their extensive variety. Dare to carve through the crowd-pleasers and familiar comfort foods? Definitely, give their Chef’s Selection a try. The Crispy Roasted Peking Duck is our go-to recommendation. It’s perfect to share with family or friends.

Of course, no Chinese meal would be complete without indulging in some delectable Dim Sum items. Everything from their juicy Shrimp Shumai to velvety Xiao Long Bao to mouthwatering Char Siu Bun ticks all the boxes. But it’s not just about the food at Dai Lou, it’s also about the atmosphere! The sophistication exuded by its chic design creates an enjoyable environment for everyone. This amazing diner promises to brighten up your taste buds while offering a cosy spot for quality time.

7. JOHA Korean Restaurant

Opening hours: Wednesday – Monday, 11:30 – 21:30

Address: 111/1 7 Phahonyothin Rd, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand – Google Maps

Just a brief stroll away from Ari BTS station, you’ll find JOHA, your go-to restaurant for all things Korean cuisine. It’s the perfect refuge whenever your stomach yearns for some delectable Korean cuisine. This gem of a place is uncomplicated yet compelling, serving a feast of Korean classics with a unique emphasis on the fiery flavours from Busan.

Everything on their menu is delicious, but if we have to choose only one, it has to be their Pork Belly on Hot Stone. It’s guaranteed to thrill your palate and have you eagerly awaiting your next visit. Other dishes that are definitely worth sampling include the flavorful Dak Galbi and well-balanced Bibimbap. Each dish is not just delicious but visually appealing, laid out in an enticing presentation that’s sure to delight any food lover. But do make sure you’re geared up for an abundant meal at JOHA. Their portions are rather generous, so throw on those comfy pants before heading over.

8. Baan Phadthai

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 22:00

Address: 21, 23 Charoen Krung 44 Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

If you’re looking for a delicious Pad Thai experience, don’t miss out on Baan Phadthai. This place is widely acknowledged as one of the city’s top spots for this beloved national dish. And that reputation is certainly well-deserved! One bite into their signature Pad Thai and you’ll instantly understand why. It has been accorded the prestigious Bib Gourmand distinction by Michelin for its superb quality. The dish arrives at your table sizzling hot, enveloping you with flavours bold and zesty, alongside a unique smoky aroma courtesy of being cooked over charcoal.

Round off your feast with one (or more) of their delectable desserts offered here, like the Khao Niaw Mamuang or Mango Sticky Rice. Its sweet succulence pairs perfectly with your hearty serving of Pad Thai – balance at its best!

9. Ong Tong Khao Soi

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 20:30

Address: 31 Phahonyothin Soi 7, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand – Google Maps

Ong Tong Khao Soi, as you might guess from the name, is a master at making Khao Soi, a delicious northern-style curry noodle dish. They’ve got a family recipe that has been passed down through generations, and the secret ingredient? Dried chillies that will absolutely enchant your taste buds! Their traditional Khao Soi is a crowd favourite and oh-so-tasty, but don’t miss out on their stir-fried version either. And while you’re there, make sure to explore some of their other northern delicacies on offer. A fan favourite, apart from their signature khao soi, is the deep-fried pork with nam prik noom.

10. Yellow Lane

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 22:00

Address: Bespokify Thailand, 2, 92 Phahon Yothin 5, Phaya Thai Sub District Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand – Google Maps

If you’re on the hunt for a mouth-watering breakfast or brunch, Yellow Lane is your spot. Start your day with their simple but scrumptious sandwiches or savour one of their varied dishes – everything from brunch plates to poke bowls to fresh salads. It’s all delightfully delicious. Don’t miss out on their signature spiced pear and fig pancake either; it’s truly fantastic.

For our vegetarian friends, Yellow Lane’s Dukkah-crusted mushroom toast won’t disappoint. Garnished with kale, beetroot, and avocados, it’s a perfect blend of taste and health in one bite. If you drop by for brunch, why not sit in their vibrant outdoor area to bask in Bangkok’s sunshine? Or if you prefer an indoor setting, their cosy space is just as inviting.

We’re sure there are many more amazing restaurants in Ari. However, these top 10 spots provide an excellent starting point for your foodie journey in this quirky neighbourhood. So, get your stomach and taste buds ready, and happy eating!

