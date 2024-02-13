Best last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas of 2024

PHOTO: By senivpetro via Freepik

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day! If you haven’t found the perfect gift yet, don’t worry. There are plenty of last minute options to show your appreciation for those who hold a special place in your heart. And to help you out, we’ve compiled a list of Valentine’s Day gifts you can get in Thailand that are sure to ignite a new romance or add an extra spark to your existing one, from experiences to physical tokens of affection.

1. Relax with a spa treatment at Oasis Spa

We all need a little R&R every once in a while, so how about booking a couples spa at Oasis spa for Valentine’s Day? Having a relaxing spa day together is the perfect way to amp up the romance while also getting a much-needed dose of self-care.

Oasis Spa has a special treat for you and your partner this Valentine’s day, which includes a 3-hour spa journey for an exclusive price of just 9,999 THB. You can choose from three different packages, each designed to enhance your well-being and bring you closer together. The Spirit of Lana package offers a revitalising experience with options like a rejuvenating body scrub or a Royal Thai facial, followed by a soothing Thai herbal compress and warm oil massage. This will leave you both feeling relaxed and rejuvenated, ready to embrace the romance of the day.

If you’re looking to find balance and harmony with your partner, the Oriental Balance package is perfect for you. This 3-hour journey includes personalised treatments such as a bespoke body scrub or Royal Thai facial. After that, you can enjoy an oriental massage that will leave you feeling restored and re-energized. For those seeking a more soothing retreat, the Ayurvedic Experience package offers an exfoliating body scrub or Royal Thai facial, followed by the calming sensation of warm essential oils being gently dropped over your forehead. This will induce a meditative calm that is perfect for deep relaxation and connection with your loved one.

2. Treat your sweetie with vegan chocolates

Valentine’s Day is all about love… and chocolate! But instead of reaching for regular chocolate, show your love with a delicious treat that’s also vegan, allergy-friendly, and use no dairy from Yayaz Chocolat? They offer a wide range of options specifically designed for Valentine’s Day, ensuring that there’s something for everyone.

From their adorable Mini Rose box featuring 12 pieces of delectable chocolates to the Hearts Pizza Box which includes two big hearts, there’s no shortage of sweet ways to show your affection. And if you’re looking for something even more unique for Valentine’s Day gift, check out their small bouquet which includes a mix of 3 chocolate roses and 3 fresh flowers.

3. Enjoy a romantic dinner on a beach

For something extra special, consider flying out to Thailand’s stunning islands like Koh Samui for a romantic dinner on the beach. One spot that offers this incredible experience is Escape at Nikki Beach. For Valentine’s Day, they’re hosting a Aphrodisiac Dining that promises an unforgettable celebration of love with a toes-in-sand dining experience. You can look forward to breathtaking sunset views and a delectable candlelit culinary journey featuring dishes designed for their romantic qualities. All of this for 1990++ THB per person, and it’ll be worth every penny!

4. Give your love a vegetable and fruit bouquet

If you’re tired of the usual bouquet of roses, why not surprise your special someone with a beautiful arrangement of fresh vegetables and fruits as a Valentine’s Day gift? It’s a thoughtful and healthy option that shows you care about their well-being.

Not only will they get to enjoy the vibrant colors and delicious flavors, but they’ll also appreciate the creativity behind this one-of-a-kind gift. Flower Up By G is known for their stunning presentations and top-quality produce. Thus, ensuring that your special bouquet will be an absolute showstopper.

Imagine the look on their face when they receive a bountiful assortment of crisp carrots, juicy strawberries, and vibrant bell peppers all elegantly arranged in a stunning display. It’s bound to bring joy and excitement this Valentine’s Day!

5. Join a mixology workshop

If you and your boo shares a love for cocktails, then celebrate Valentine’s Day with a mixology workshop. The Mixology Chronicles: Love on the Rocks at ASAI Bangkok is perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance to their Valentine’s celebration. Here, you can immerse yourself in the romantic ambiance and let their expert mixologists guide you through crafting love-infused cocktails that will leave your taste buds tingling.

Using premium ingredients and special techniques, you’ll get hands-on experience creating eco-conscious cocktails. Plus, euipment will be provided, so all you need to bring is your passion for mixology and, of course, your significant other.

Don’t let the pressure of Valentine’s Day creep up on you! We hope this list of gift ideas can help you make your Valentine’s Day extra special.

