5 stationery shops to check out in Bangkok

Bangkok has a little something for everyone, and stationery enthusiasts are no exception. With an array of delightful stationery stores dotting the cityscape, it’s a paradise for those who love the meandering aisles stacked with colourful notebooks, whimsical sticky notes, cute stickers, and sleek, stylish pens. So, here’s our pick of the 5 best stationery shops in Bangkok you need to visit today!

Daddy and the Muscle Academy

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 20:30

Address: 422, 5 Siam Square Soi 2, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

At the heart of Soi Siam Square 2, you'll find Daddy and the Muscle Academy, a lifestyle store presenting a colourful array of trendy goods. Although a quick online search may direct you to a Finnish documentary of the same name, this Bangkok-based store targets a different audience; mainly young, fashionable individuals with an affinity for vibrant clothing, stationery, and a wide assortment of lifestyle items. The Siam's candy-coloured boutique is undeniably gorgeous and fun-loving. It's a sprawling space filled with items from local Thai brands, offering customers an array of choice. Feeling a bit sticker-happy? Pop next door to the store's sister shop, Daddy Stickerland, for a full-blown sticker shopping spree, perfect for decoratively gracing your journals, scrapbooks, or any quirky everyday items that could use a pop of colour.

At the back of the store is a hidden doorway, catapulting you into the Pixie Dust Cafe. On offer here are various beverages and cakes, providing a sweet end to an afternoon of shopping. The keyword in this astonishing store is: Colourful. Trendy. And did we mention adorable? STUDIO360 Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 21:30

Address: A506/2 5th Floor CentralwOrld, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

STUDIO360 is a selective lifestyle shop nestled on the fifth floor of CentralWorld in Bangkok. Birthed as an online shop importing stationery items from all over the globe, it's now a favourite for those seeking functional design products with a story. This place is your stationery haven, a paradise of pens, pencils, writing notebooks, inks and desk organizers. The bounty of options includes more than 20 international brands such as Germany's Kaweco and Leuchtturm1917, Taiwan's ystudio, and Japan's Itoya. Marking its space in the local scene, STUDIO360 also offers portable tin-boxed watercolour sets from Sunday Motivation, roll-up journals from Zequenz, and adorable pastel-coloured notebooks from Palette Me. But what sets STUDIO360 apart is its customization station. Ever wanted to build a notebook from scratch? Fancy getting a pen engraved? Want to create your custom ink colour? You can do it all here. In essence, STUDIO360 is more than just a stationery shop. It's a haven of creativity, design, and quality, proving its deserved spot on the list of the 5 best stationery shops in Bangkok. If you fancy high-quality stationery with a personal spin, you know where to head to now. I Found Something Good

Opening hours:

Siam Square One: Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 20:00; Saturday – Sunday 11:00 – 20:00

Mega Bangna: Daily, 10:00 – 21:00

Address:

Siam Square One: Unit #SS 3036, 3rd Floor Siam Square One 388 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Mega Bangna: 38, 38 / 1-3, 39 ถ. บางนาตราด ห้อง SHPC.L1.1624 ชั้น 1, 39 Bang Na-Trat Frontage Rd, Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand

Our next stop is I Found Something Good, a stationery shop located in the heart of Bangkok. This store began from a genuine love for arts and crafts, making it more than just a typical stationery shop.

I found Something Good is a store that features Thai artists’ work, curated specifically for those who appreciate unique and lovely items. It provides a place for local artists to showcase their talent, making this shop a hub of creativity and craftsmanship.

The selection of goods includes a wide range of stationery items such as postcards, memo pads, stickers, tapes and bookmarks. Every article is infused with the unique style of the local artists, giving customers a chance to immerse themselves in the vibrant arts scene of Thailand.

Medium and More

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00

Address: Samyan Mitrtown, 944 Rama IV Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Venturing to the heart of Samyan, we’ll find ourselves in front of Medium and More. The store layout is a treat for the eyes. Under the well-labelled sections, you’ll find a variety of items from pens and stickers to notebooks and much more. It’s a space designed to cater to every creative project you have in mind.

From art and craft supplies to IT gadgets and kitchen items, it’s an emporium teeming with goods you really want to buy. It’s essentially a perfect place if you are in quest of an offbeat gift for someone, or even a treat for yourself.

Workshops? Yes, they have them too. For those looking to create their own garden-in-a-bottle or dive into various creative pursuits, there’s a range of workshops you can enroll into.

It’s no wonder that customers hail it as ‘the coolest,’ replete with handcrafted items, miniature toys, calligraphy pens, and art supplies. Whether you’re an enthusiast of Polaroid cameras or wooden toys, an amateur potter or a seasoned calligrapher, Medium and More is sure to enthrall you.

Asia Stationery

Opening hours:

Mahatun Branch: Monday – Saturday, 08:30 – 19:30; Sunday, 10:00 – 19:00

Sutthisan Branch: Monday – Saturday, 08:30 – 19:30; Sunday, 09:00 – 18:00

Address:

Mahatun Branch: 888/110 Pleonjit RD Lum Phini Patumwan, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

Sutthisan Branch: 1347 Sutthisan Winitchai Rd, Din Daeng, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

Adding more colour to the list, we have Asia Stationery, a budget-friendly spot that expertly delivers a slice of Japanese and Korean aesthetics right in the heart of Bangkok. It’s where your love for stationery meets the captivating world of Kawaii colours, anime and K-pop art.

This isn’t just your typical stationery storefront. It’s a gateway to unique and limited-edition collections from brands such as Suatelier, the whimsical Korean sticker brand. The Parisian stationery line, Paul & Joe La Papeterie, also finds a home here, infusing the store’s catalogue with their elegant touch.

Customer reviews rave about the shop’s broad array of stationery that comes at great prices. Quality pens and paper, unique items that are hard to find elsewhere, and a friendly, welcoming staff are just a few of the highlights that make visitors come back for more. A recurring theme in the reviews? The sheer variety within the store — a dizzying array, one might say. But fret not; the friendly staff are on hand and ready to guide you through the labyrinth of stationery.

And that concludes our journey through Bangkok’s diverse stationery landscape. From the vibrant Daddy and the Muscle Academy to the the charming Asia Stationery, each one of these stationery shops cater to every stationery enthusiast in Bangkok.

