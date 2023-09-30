5 most epic spots to watch the sunset in Thailand

PHOTO: Koh Phi Phi via Shutter Stock

What better way to end your day than watching golden sunlight slowly sink into the horizon? With countless postcard-worthy landscapes, lush jungles, and expansive coastline, Thailand boasts some of the most stunning sunset spots in the world. But where should you go to get a glimpse of these majestic golden sun rays? Below, we’ve compiled the best spots to watch the sunset in Thailand when you get tired of Bangkok’s skyline.

1. Nang Yuan Viewpoint, Koh Tao

Almost every part of Koh Tao offers some of the most incredible sunsets in Thailand. If you need something more hypnotic, however, you should hike up the trail leading to the Nang Yuan Viewpoint. The hike up only takes around 10 to 15 minutes. It’s a relatively easy hike, but you may need to stop to catch your breath. Plus, you’ll get very sweaty, so be sure to bring enough water.

Once you get to the top, you’ll be rewarded with a sweeping view of the two islands connected by a white sandbar in the middle, as well as the sparkling blue waters that surround the island. Come sunset, the golden burst of the sun dipping into the ocean will accentuate the island’s beauty.

2. Promthep Cape, Phuket

Promthep Cape is located in the southern part of Phuket, not far from Nai Harn Beach on the way to Rawai Beach. Here, you’ll get to see the calm sea sparkling in the golden light as the sun slowly descends alongside a refreshing sea breeze. It’s one of the most popular spots to watch the sunset on the island, so it can get pretty crowded. However, you can make the somewhat demanding trek down to the end of Promthep Cape’s promontory that extends into the ocean. It’s usually quieter, and the view is even more beautiful since nothing is blocking the view. Since the path is quite steep and slippery, make sure to wear shoes instead of flip-flops. Alternatively, you can enjoy the sunset while enjoying good Thai food and seafood in the restaurant on the viewpoint.

3. Samoeng Forest Viewpoint, Chiang Mai

If sunset over the mountains is what you’re looking for, then the Samoeng Forest Viewpoint is perfect for you. Located just a little bit outside of Chiang Mai, it’s among the most beautiful destinations you’ll find while exploring the Samoeng Loop. Driving up to the viewpoint is pretty easy, and many people choose to ride a bike there.

The Samoeng Forest Viewpoint is nestled between two mountains, offering a breathtaking vista of the forest cascading off the mountainsides. There’s nothing but a mountainous landscape covered with lush greenery as far as the eyes can see. On some days, the sky is covered with clouds in all kinds of dreamy colours, creating a magical sunset that’s hard to forget. Even when it’s foggy, you’ll still be able to enjoy stunning but mystical views as the sky turns golden.

4. Khao Laem Ya, Rayong

The sunset view from the Khao Laem Ya viewpoint within the Khao Laem Ya – Mu Ko Samet National Park is absolutely magnificent. Walk along the docks that extend over the sea if you want to gawk over the picturesque vistas of the shimmering blue ocean. And the views get even better during the sunset hours when the sky changes colours, and the ocean reflects the rays of the setting sun. Moreover, it has a campground set right beside the beach. Perfect if you want to truly immerse yourself in nature. Since it’s pretty close to Bangkok, it’s an excellent destination for those who want to escape the capital’s hustle and bustle and feel the sea breeze.

5. Viewpoint Koh Phi Phi

If you want to get the best views of Koh Phi Phi island and one of the best sunset spots in Thailand, be sure to hike to the three viewpoints. To reach the viewpoints, you’ll have to climb a lot of steep stairs and follow a sloping path. But once you arrive, the reward more than makes up for the effort. Phi Phi Viewpoint 1 is beautiful, but don’t spend too much time here because the higher you go, the better the views. Just a few minutes from the first viewpoint, you’ll arrive at Phi Phi Viewpoint 2. From this viewpoint, you can already see most of the island. It has a large set of rocks from which you can enjoy stunning views. There’s also a wooden viewing platform where you can take enviable photos of the island.

Most people stop at Viewpoint 2, so Phi Phi Viewpoint 3 is usually much more relaxed and peaceful. Plus, the view is more than worth it. You can see the entire island as well as the magnificent Phi Phi Leh in the distance. When golden hours come, this viewpoint offers pleasant views over the islands as they are illuminated by the crimson rays of the sinking sun.

At sunset, the Land of Smiles transforms into a magical land, ready to mesmerise us with its beauty. If you’re looking for more sunset spots in Thailand, check out the top 5 sunset bars in Koh Samui.

