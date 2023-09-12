5 Bars in Thonglor for the perfect cocktail

PHOTO: Rabbit Hole via Facebook

One thing is for sure in Bangkok: the nightlife scene is second to none. And trendy Thonglor fits right into this thrilling narrative. Whether you want to dance the night away or go bar hopping with your pals, there’s never a dull time in Thonglor. But where should you go when all you need is the perfect drink to savour? Well, from negronis in dimly-lit bars to imaginative cocktails hidden inside a series of lockers, here are the best bars in Thonglor right now, in no particular order.

Find the Locker Room

Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 01:30

Address: 406 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Aptly named, Find The Locker Room brings a twist of excitement by needing you to, well, find it! Yep, prepare yourself for a bit of a hide-and-seek because finding the right lockers to enter this bar in Thonglor is quite an adventure in itself. Once you enter the hidden entrance, you’ll be amazed by the bar’s dim, moody lighting overlaid onto dark grey interiors. Moreover, the ambiance is intimate, yet lively and fun.

Take a seat at the bar counter, and watch the skillful bartenders work their magic. The cocktails at this bar in Thonglor are as creative as it gets – each glass crafted with attention to detail and precision. If you don’t know what to choose from their meticulously curated menu, don’t hesitate to ask! The staff is all warm and welcoming. Not only will they give fantastic recommendations, but also explain the composition and trivia behind each drink.

Rabbit Hole

Opening hours: Daily, 19:00 – 01:00

Address: 125 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

The next bar in Thonglor you should definitely check out is Rabbit Hole. Tucked behind an unassuming wooden door, it might be a bit tricky to find. But once you’re in, what welcomes you is an impressive three-storey cocktail paradise. In addition, plush leather stools and intimate nooks invite you to settle down for a wonderful evening of mixology magic.

While the dark leather and bottle rack make Rabbit Hole eye-catching, the star attraction of this bar in Thonglor is the freshly revamped cocktail menu: 26 drinks inspired by the letters of the alphabet. If you’re looking for something unique, try the ‘N’ for Noir, which transforms seemingly complex ingredients like truffle and squid ink into a delightful drink. Another one we recommend from this menu is the ‘V’ for Velvet, which mixes sweet, sour, and a bit of smokiness together.

008 Bar

Opening hours: Sunday – Wednesday, 18:00 – 00:00; Thursday – Saturday, 18:00 – 01:00

Address: Eight Thong Lo, 88 Muu Bangkok hotel 322 ชั้น 11 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

There are two main things 008 Bar Thonglor offers: the free-flowing rhythms of jazz and the artful pour of carefully crafted cocktails. The bartenders here shake, stir, and pour their heart into every cocktail, making sure they hit the spot. The menu at this bar is as varied as they come. Thus, they cater to the taste of every cocktail lover out there. If you’re not sure what to order out of the whole array of choices, simply tell the friendly staff how you’re feeling. They’ll help you pick a drink that will kick-start your evening just right, based on your mood. Stepping inside the 008 Bar feels like a trip back in time. The blend of a polished wooden bar and chunky leather bar stools, old typewriters, and printing drawers cradles you in a warm, homely atmosphere. Moreover, it’s secretive booths offer a captivating view of Bangkok’s sparkling lights. But, it’s the infusions of modernity, the yellow-lit, futurisitic back bar and the freshed-up classics on the menu, that make the ambience of this bar in Thonglor all the more enjoyable.

Midsummer Night’s Dream

Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 02:00

Address: Wynn Wood Florist Studio, 61/2 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Imagine finding a magical forest just above a lovely flower shop. Sounds dreamy? Well, that’s exactly what Midsummer Night’s Dream Bar is all about. Hidden above Wynn Wood Florist Studio, this secret bar transport you into a world from a Shakespeare play. Every inch of this bar in Thonglor is filled with charm, with beautiful flowers gracing every corner. However, the real magic happens when you look at the drinks menu.

The bar likes to play around, creating a real mix of flavours you’d never think of trying. They love experimenting with taste and they use smart techniques to get their cocktails just right. If you’re up for something different, be sure to try ‘Theseus Morning Hunt.’ It’s Niam White Pampero Rum mixed with custard and Caribbean pineapple liqueur, then topped with mulled wine foam, a sprinkle of palm sugar, and a crispy bit of plant-based bacon. Yep, that’s right, bacon! Sounds wacky, but works surprisingly well.

As you sip on the delightful cocktails, remember, “love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind.” The same can be said for a good cocktail!

Thaipioka

Opening hours: Daily, 19:00 – 02:00

Address: La Petite Salil Sukhumvit, 44/7, Thonglor Soi 1, Sukhumvit 55, Sukhumvit Road, (Salil Hotel), Klongton Nua,, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

When you think of Thonglor, ‘hip’ and ‘trendy’ are words that instantly spring to mind. And Thaipioka embodies that perfectly. The chilled-out setting of this bar, accented with leafy plants and warm, dim lights, is like a tropical retreat amidst the urban buzz of Thonglor. In addition, the bar is graced by live DJs, spinning out good vibes and making this place a favourite among millennials and Gen Zs.

With a special twist on traditional drinks, like the Turmeric Thai Tea and the Sesame Manhattan, this bar in Thonglor surely knows how to keep things fresh and exciting. If you’re looking for something simple but still unique, why not try the Pandan Gin Tonic? As the name gives away, it’s a blend of gin, infused with aromatic pandan leaves, and topped off with a dash of premium tonic. Another thirst-quenching favourite is their Yuzu Highball. Its fresh taste will certainly add a delightful fizz to your evening!

We’re sure there are more amazing bars in Thonglor, but in our opinion, these bars offer an atmosphere and drink selection that can fit any vibe! So be sure to give them a visit whenever you find yourself in Thonglor!

Follow us on :













Want to drink under the stars? Check out our top picks of rooftop bars in Bangkok!

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.