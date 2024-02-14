10 Thai romance movies to watch this Valentine’s Day

PHOTO: Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story via Netflix

Happy Valentine’s Day! If your idea of a Valentine’s Day date includes cuddling up at home and turning on a romantic movie, why not give Thai movies a chance? There are plenty of Thai movies that will make you laugh, cry, swoon, and fall in love. And below, we’ve put together our version of the best Thai romance movies, including tried and true classics like My Girl and more recent hits like OMG! Oh My Girl. Flying solo this Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, these movies are also perfect for those yearning for a dose of romance to uplift their spirit.

The best Thai romance movies

Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story (2009)

Can BTS Skytrain be a romantic place? It sure can in Bangkok Traffic Love Story. This iconic movie offers a fresh perspective on adult romance, inspiring those who may be struggling to find love or feeling disheartened about their relationship prospects. Mei Li (Cris Horwang), a thirty-year-old woman who feels like she’s lagging behind her friends in the marriage department, and her relationship with Loong (Theeradej Wongpuapan), an engineer involved with the BTS Skytrain system.

As you’ve probably already guessed, the BTS Skytrain system takes centre stage in the Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story. In fact, the film was promoted as part of the Skytrain’s tenth-anniversary celebrations. It playfully incorporates wordplay with its Thai title Rod fai fah.. Ma Ha Na Ther, meaning “Skytrain, coming to meet you.” Meanwhile, the English title cleverly abbreviates BTS to align with its beloved real-life counterpart.

Crazy Little Thing Called Love (2010)

This is the movie that made teenage girls all over Southeast Asia fall in love with Mario Maurer and Baifern Pimchanok in 2010. Crazy Little Thing Called Love, also known as First Love, quickly became one of the most beloved Thai movies of all time, winning over audiences with its nostalgic charm and heartwarming storyline.

The film follows Nam (Baifern Pimchanok), a seventh-grade 14-year-old girl who finds herself head over heels for Chon (Mario Maurer), her tenth-grade senior. As she navigates the ups and downs of young love, you’ll be taken on a journey filled with tender moments, sweet gestures, and the bittersweet joy of first crushes. Watching Nam’s earnest attempts to capture Chon’s attention is not only delightful but may also make you feel nostalgic for those silly teenage crushes (beware, though, there’s a high chance the movie will also make you cry).

SuckSeed (2011)

SuckSeed is a fantastic option if you’re not feeling the sappy romance vibe, as it’s all about comedy, romance, and friendship. The movie tracks the misadventures of three high school students who start a rock band to win over girls. But things don’t go as planned, and their band ends up being pretty terrible, leading to some hilarious moments of failure.

What makes SuckSseed so special is its portrayal of teenage dreams, the power of friendship, and the sweet essence of young love. Music plays a huge role in the film, with popular rock songs adding an extra layer of excitement and emotion to the narrative. Plus, keep an eye out for cameos by some well-known musicians that add even more charm to this heartwarming story. With its blend of humour, romance, and the ups and downs of youth, SuckSeed is a delightful movie that captures the joy and struggles of growing up.

Happy Old Year (2019)

Happy Old Year is a romantic drama film, so get those tissues ready because you’re in for an emotional rollercoaster. The story follows Jean (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying), who returns to Bangkok after three years in Sweden and begins clearing out her family’s home. But things take a turn when she stumbles upon items from her ex-boyfriend, Aim (Sunny Suwanmethanont). As they confront their past, memories flood back and they attempt to rebuild their friendship despite the challenges. This visually stunning film was even selected as the Thai entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. Even though it wasn’t nominated, this touching and beautifully crafted movie will surely win your heart.

My Girl (2003)

My Girl, or Fan Chan, is a true classic Thai romance movie. This coming-of-age romantic film presents a nostalgic look back at the childhood friendship between a boy and girl in a quaint Thai town during the 1980s.

As Jeab (Charlie Trairat) prepares to return to his hometown upon hearing about Noi-Naa’s (Focus Jirakul) impending marriage, he finds himself overwhelmed by memories of their cherished friendship. Through a series of flashbacks, their beautiful and innocent childhood bond comes to life on screen and will captivate you with its endearing charm. The creativity of the plot adds an extra layer of intrigue, making it a delightful and unforgettable cinematic experience for fans of timeless romantic movies.

Hello Stranger (2010)

For something light and sweet, Hello Stranger is the perfect choice. This charming film is sure to set the mood for you and your loved one and is especially perfect for K-drama enthusiasts.

Hello Stranger tells the story of Dang (Chantavit Dhanasevi) and May (Nuengthida Sophon), two young Thai individuals who serendipitously meet while vacationing in South Korea. As they explore the country together, they keep their identities a secret, adding an air of mystery to their adventure. Filmed in Korea, the movie showcases iconic locations featured in beloved Korean dramas that have captured the hearts of Thai audiences. From N Seoul Tower to Seoraksan National Park, this film is a dreamy exploration of love and discovery in beautiful settings.

OMG! Oh My Girl (2022)

For all the professional yearners out there, OMG! Oh My Girl is for you. This is a whirlwind romance between a man and a woman who repeatedly find themselves falling for each other in the most inconvenient times and places, almost as if fate enjoys testing them and won’t let them be together easily. Sure, it’s cliché and cheesy, but isn’t that exactly what we crave this Valentine’s Day?

Friend Zone (2019)

If you’ve ever been trapped in the “best friend” status, you might relate to Friend Zone. The story is brought to life by Baifern Pimchanok, known for her role in Crazy Little Thing Called Love, as Gink and Naphat Siangsomboon as Palm.

Palm finds himself trapped in the Friend Zone with Gink for a decade. Despite his high school attempt to confess his love, Gink firmly rejected him with a simple “Let’s just be friends.” Nevertheless, their bond as best friends grew stronger over time. Whenever Palm faced heartbreak from failed relationships or Gink had troubles with her boyfriend Ted (Jason Young), she would turn to Palm for comfort and support. This unwavering loyalty eventually causes tension between Gink and Ted.

The Con-Heartist (2020)

Yes, this is the third movie on this list with Baifern as the main star. We absolutely adore her; she’s truly an icon. This Thai romance movie follows Ina (played by Baifern Pimchanok), who is left in debt after her ex-boyfriend disappears. She then crosses paths with a clever con artist who attempts to deceive her. Instead of reporting him to the authorities, she enlists his help to swindle her ex-boyfriend as a form of revenge.

Tower (portrayed by Nadech Kugimiya) is a smooth-talking con artist who accidentally exposes himself while trying to deceive Ina, a quirky banker, out of some money. After catching Tower in the act, Ina strikes a deal: she won’t hand him over to the police if he agrees to use his expertise to deceive Petch (Thiti Mahayotaruk), Ina’s ex-boyfriend who tricked her into borrowing money for his tuition and then abandoned her with a huge debt. The plan takes an unexpected turn when Tower decides to escalate from swindling thousands to millions.

I Fine… Thank You… Love You (2014)

If you’re in the mood for some laughs, this movie might be right up your alley. It’s a delightful, humorous story with a simple plot. The movie starts with Kaya (Sora Aoi), a Japanese girl, who breaks up with her Thai boyfriend Yim (Sunny Suwanmethanon) because of their language barrier; she can’t speak Thai, and he can’t speak English. But when Kaya heads to America, Yim is determined to win her back. Then, with the help of a renowned English teacher, Ms. Pleng (Preechaya Pongthananikorn), who happens to be Kaya’s close friend, Yim dives into learning English, unaware of the surprising connection.

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a longtime love, a newfound flame, cherished friends, or enjoying your own company, these Thai romance movies will surely reignite your belief in the magic of romance. So grab some popcorn (or chocolate) and dim delights – happy watching!

If you want to treat your love to a romantic dinner, check out these lovely restaurants in Bangkok offering Valentine’s Day specials.