10 best restaurants in Silom, Bangkok

PHOTO: OPUS

You may know Silom as Bangkok’s bustling business district but let us tell you a little (not-so) secret: this corner of the world doubles up as an absolute paradise for culinary aficionados as the day turns into night. With a blend of Thai and international fine dining restaurants, charming cafes, and revered street food joints, it’s safe to say the gastronomic scene in Silom is as colourful and diverse as the community itself.

But first, a word of advice. If you’ve come across the kind suggestion, “You must try the street food in Silom”, cross our hearts, you should! However, tonight we’re trading the casual flares of street food for the ties and napkins of fine dining. So, here are the 10 best upscale restaurants in Silom that are too delicious to miss.

1. Opus

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 18:00 – 00:00

Address: 64 Pan Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

You’re surely missing a beat if you haven’t debuted your Silom culinary journey with a meal at OPUS. This sensational restaurant and wine bar in Silom has captured the heart of food enthusiasts, not just in the city but also across Asia. Think of a starry constellation of awards from Forbes Magazine, Louis Vuitton City Guide, CNN, Thailand Tatler, Luxe and more. OPUS is not just another name on the Silver Street; it’s an elite league player in the vast universe of restaurants in Silom, vouched for by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPUS WINE BAR Official (@opuswinebarofficial)

The mastermind behind OPUS, Alex Morabito, with his talented team, has staged an enchanting show where the essence of Italy is captured and presented on a pretty porcelain plate. The maestro behind the menu, Executive Chef Stefano Grano, has made waves in culinary circles both in Italy and abroad with his expertise. At OPUS, every dish spins a tale of quintessential Italian flavours, reinterpreted through a modern lens, all under Stefano’s baton.

And what’s an Italian gastronomic adventure without the harmonious rhythm of wines? At OPUS, a state-of-the-art walk-in wine cellar greets you with an intoxicating selection of Italian wines. Here, Sommelier and Restaurant Manager Khun Sert deftly manages over 400 Italian labels, ensuring each bottle sings the perfect note at the perfect temperature and humidity. Beyond wines, ascend to the second floor to find Sinnerman, a speakeasy run by Italian mixologist maestro Giuseppe Carneli. His hand-crafted cocktails are the perfect overture to an OPUS evening. It’s no wonder OPUS has consistently been on the top restaurants in Silom.

For reservation, call +66 95 873 3690. Otherwise, you can follow their Facebook and Instagram!

2. Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ, Le Meridien Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 23:00

Address: 40, 5 Thanon Surawong, Khwaeng Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ at Le Meridien Bangkok has industrial-style aesthetics seeping through its exposed brick walls and chic black steel accents, creating a smoky atmosphere that sets the tone for the symphony of flavours to follow. This unforgettable fusion of Tennessee barbecue culture and Thai zest position it comfortably among the best restaurants in Silom.

Kick off your dining experience with the showstopper—Signature Smoked Glazed Pork Spareribs. These charmers have been smoked for more than 24 hours and marinated in an exceptional Memphis-style spice blend, which makes each bite a sensory delight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ (@rollingribsbangkok)

The Smoked Cured Beef Brisket also deserves a drum roll. Slow-cooked for an impressive 48 hours, the ribs bring to your plate a unique flavour profile that will leave a lingering sense of satisfaction. Moreover, the Smoky BBQ Chicken and the Slow Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder pack their own punch, adding a burst of nuanced culinary notes to your meal. The crescendo of this barbecue symphony is the selection of homemade sauces. Prepared with a delightful blend of more than ten spices, they tease the tongue with their tangy, hot, and classic BBQ flavours. Savour them with your meat choice, and you’ll appreciate why this restaurant is a local favourite.

Make sure to round off this memorable culinary recital with signature cocktails and a specially curated selection of whiskeys and beers, both international and local. And don’t forget – the sweet finale is the restaurant’s homemade desserts, including the show-stopping banana parfait and peanut butter cheesecake.

For reservation, call +66 (2) 232 8888. You can also follow their Facebook and Instagram to stay updated!

3. Siam Yacht Club, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

Opening hours: 17:00 – 01:00

Address: Lan, 2 Charoen Krung Rd, Siphya, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Cranking up to number three among Silom restaurants, Siam Yacht Club offers a waltz back in time by the River of Kings. Flaunting centuries-old heritage juxtaposed against a modern metropolis, this riverside haven marks an unparalleled crossover among restaurants in Silom.

Situated in Bangkok’s pulsating Yaowarat/Charoen Krung Road neighbourhood, Siam Yacht Club spreads a flavourful feast across a spacious 600 square meter stage. You can catch the river’s eclectic dance from any of its 200 seats, or if you fancy a more private gathering, steer towards the VIP room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siam Yacht Club (@siamyachtclub)

But don’t let the word ‘Club’ fool you! This is no closed-door elite shack. The folks at Siam Yacht Club have tossed the ropes wide open for everyone – friends, families, and pals from work – transforming an ordinary restaurant visit into a vibrant hive of community buzz. As once noted by Siam Yacht Club, “We’re sophisticated yet relaxed, stylish but not overstated, efficient though never fussy,” which translates to – a perfect place to drool over some scrumptious food!

And speaking of drooling, wait till you experience the culinary magic whirling out of Siam Yacht Club’s galley. Your taste buds can relish the magic brewed by their expert kitchen team, and the ‘Sundowner free-flow’ signature drink is the perfect sundown soother. Judging by the chorus of praise from customers – “great location, nice staff, and tasty food,” coupled with “I can’t wait to return and experience it all over again,” – Siam Yacht Club has set its sail high among the restaurants in Silom.

Call +66 (2) 266 0123 make a reservation, or follow their Facebook and Instagram to be updated.

4. Indigo Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 23:00

Address: 6 Convent Rd, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Jazzing up the top five in our compilation, Indigo is an absolute must-try among restaurants in Silom and a dream come true for Francophiles in the heart of bustling Bangkok. This French classic is humming with patrons whose French whispers resonate with the Michelin Guide’s stamp of authenticity and consistent yumminess.

This vivacious bistro is a French love letter etched in delightfully mouth-watering delicacies. From its Cotes du Rhone carafes to the generous slices of terrine de foie gras, Indigo has crafted its menu to serve up a little piece of France in every bite. The star of the show? A formidable cote de boeuf! Savour every morsel as you also enjoy the beautifully crisp, golden fries perfectly smothered in a rich scoop of red wine sauce.

And the delight at this one of the best restaurants in Silom doesn’t stop at food. Undeterred by fussing over social media footprints, Indigo’s charm weaves a more timeless web. They break away from the mainstream, focusing solely on a gastronomic experience that can unfurl a food story untold in a thousand Instagram snapshots.

5. The Brasserie, Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 15:00 and 18:00 – 22:00

Address: 981 Silom Rd, Khet Bang Rak, Si Lom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Ready your taste buds, The Brasserie twirls onto our culinary stage with its mouth-watering medley of Asian and International cuisines. This delightful spot, rated amongst our top restaurants in Silom, boasts a dynamic dining experience that transcends continents and cuisines.

Walking into The Brasserie feels like stepping into an all-day dining paradise, bursting with a fresh and contemporary vibe. As your senses soak in the ambience, your eyes will sparkle at the live cooking station – an orchestra of culinary wonders where chefs whip up dishes a la minute with splendid expertise.

With its ever-evolving menu, The Brasserie is an animated carousel that never stops thrilling food-lovers. From an Italian pasta station to a live noodle station and to a Japanese Teppanyaki grill, there is always a new delight to explore. In this casual chic hub, every mealtime unfolds into a grand festival of savoury delights.

The décor has redefined tasteful elegance and paired it with comfort. Customers have consistently applauded the staff for being “superb,” making every dining experience enjoyable and memorable. A stand out star in the landscape of restaurants in Silom, the Brasserie has won a place in the hearts of its guests.

6. Paii Restaurant, W Hotel

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:00

Address: The House on Sathorn, 106 North, Sathon Thani Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

If you’re combing the lively restaurants in Silom for a unique seafood experience, drop your anchor at Paii! Tucked within the heart of Bangkok’s iconic landmark, The House on Sathorn, Paii serves up modern Thai seafood with an intriguing twist.

The name ‘Paii,’ translating to paddle, echoes the yesteryears of The House on Sathorn’s founder Luang Sathorn Rajayutka’s legacy, who made history creating the Sathorn Canal. Today, Paii continues to keep this legacy afloat, providing a dining experience touched by the essence of the sea.

The culinary catch at Paii is astounding – their seafood sourced from locations as diverse as Hokkaido, France, and New Zealand. Lovers of local can, however, feel quite at home savouring regional favourites like Samut Songkhram mud crabs or Chonburi banana squids.

Bold highlights include the charismatic Giant River Prawn, char-grilled and drizzled with the seductive “choo chee” curry sauce. The dramatic table-side flambéed French Razor Clams laced with a house-made XO sauce can’t be overlooked. And should your palate crave a touch of the marvelous, try the French Turbot. Stuffed with lemongrass, shallots, and kaffir lime leaves, baked in an aromatic Thai herb salt crust, it’s a stellar choice.

An absolute scene-stealer is awaiting at the grand finale of your meal – the Giant Crab Fried Rice. This epic dish, designed for sharing, showcases half a kilo of freshly steamed Surat Thani mud crab meat atop a bed of organic jasmine rice from Nakhon Pathom.

7. Ruen Noppagao

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 22:00

Address: Soi Sathon 6, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Stepping into the next contender on our list of restaurants in Silom feels like sliding open a storybook of Thai culinary history. ‘Noppagao’, culturally rich and resonating deep within Thai tradition, conjures up a concept where a feast beckons more than just your taste buds. This space is a tribute to Thailand’s traditional cooking arts. It’s designed to resurrect and celebrate the glory, lost in time, of authentically vibrant Thai dishes.

At Noppagao, the past whirrs back to life with each flavorful bite. The recipes echo the culinary wisdom of simple Thai folk, carried forth by their descendants. Every dish here is a proud sentinel of Thai cooking. Each one a marriage of rustic home-cookery with the sophistication of dishes that once held court in noble kitchens. The spread covers the length and breadth of Thai cuisine, with signature representations from every region of the kingdom.

The authenticity continues past the menu onto your plate with ingredients sourced directly from the heart of Thailand. Their effort to revive the Thai food legacy aligns with an honest dedication to sustainability through organic farming and collaboration with local produce suppliers. Every morsel served is a heartfelt nod to Thailand’s rich food culture, thus honouring their motto, ‘ours is a place where tradition is the future.’ One bite in, and you’ll understand why Ruen Noppagao is among the top restaurants in Silom.

8. Zanotti Il Ristorante Italiano

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:00 and 18:00 – 22:30

Address: Zanotti Il Ristorante Italiano

Click here to Google Maps

If you’re craving authentic Italian cuisine, you need not book a flight to Rome. Instead, just make a reservation at Zanotti Il Ristorante Italiano. This destination, coming eight in our roundup of restaurants in Silom, is a stage where Chef Gianmaria paints a culinary art piece, every dish resonating with the flavours of Northern Italian authenticity. Imagine freshly-made pasta on your plate and ingredients flown in all the way from Italy. Plus, everything is accompanied by an exquisite array of wines.

Here, the focus isn’t just on feasting your taste buds, the aim is to take you on a tour down Italian lanes, where you can savour the traditional goodness in every mouthful.

Maintained diligently by a team of Italian chefs, the restaurant menu is a testament to Italy’s rich culinary legacy. As you dive into your meal, you’ll appreciate the craftsmanship behind each dish, delighting in the pursuit of perfection.

Think of Zanotti as a comforting old friend whose familiarity breeds a sense of warmth and happiness. Despite changing culinary trends and the passage of time, and the many new restaurants in Silom, Zanotti Im Ristorante Italiano remains a favourite among its regulars and new explorers alike.

9. Aesop’s Bangkok

Opening hours: Sunday – Thursday, 17:00 – 23:00; Friday – Saturday, 17:00 – 00:00

Address: 120 Sala Daeng 1/1, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Whisking up a storm in Bangkok’s food scene with a daring splash of Mediterranean goodness is Aesop’s. It’s the ever-thriving gem among the restaurants in Silom. The brainchild of John Yiannis Gamvros, Aesop’s brings Greece’s vibrant vibe into Bangkok with an edgy twist. So, if you’re looking to transcend geographical boundaries and immerse your senses in a culinary experience that’s Greek to the very last crumb, Aesop’s is undoubtedly your go-to destination!

Unlike the typical blue and white washed Santorini-esque Greek placards, Aesop’s teleports you to a party arena in Athens. The capacious dim-lit hall pulsates with festive neon signs and brims with jovial energy. Housing long communal tables, it’s a hub fit for every celebration, from birthdays to company gatherings.

As one of the top restaurants in Silom, a food journey at Aesop’s opens with mezze platters full of lip-smacking options. Dive into smooth taramasalata, or savour chunky melitzanosalata, it’s a feast for your taste buds! The flavourful baby octopus bathed in red wine vinegar and olive oil beckons you gently towards an encore. Your plate brims with the mouth-watering kofta, where minced lamb and beef beg to be paired with Aesop’s delightfully soft pita bread and refreshing tzatziki. The luscious layers of moussaka offers a soul-soothing end to your main course expedition. It’s rich with minced beef, tender eggplants, potato, and bechamel sauce.

10. Eat Me Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 01:00

Address: 1, 6 Phiphat 2, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Exhibiting a flavourful grand finale in our top tier of restaurants in Silom, allow us to introduce Eat Me. Despite its doors first swinging open in 1998, this veteran holds a surprise in every corner. It’s a youthful spirit that doesn’t age but evolves.

Leading this ensemble is Chef Tim Butler, a culinary maestro from New York. Under his expert guidance, an immersive fusion of global flavours churns out, swirling in a captivating dance of culinary adventure and delight. You see, every plate coming out of their kitchen is a canvas showcasing a daring combination of global ingredients. It’s as if each dish were a fascinating story, seasoned with an international spice palette, narrating a tale of aromatic adventures.

A bit mysterious, somewhat hidden, Eat Me becomes a delightful discovery among the array of restaurants in Silom. It unveils itself over three floors, swaying to the minimalist beats of a sleek and muted colour scheme. Syncing to the friendly rhythm of their staff, Eat Me’s bar line-up takes you on a taste adventure of its own. We recommend prepping your palate with their Thai-food inspired cocktails, perfect curtain-raisers to the culinary spectacle that ensues.

Follow us on :













And there you have it, a gourmet journey through the top 5 upscale restaurants in Silom. All of these restaurants in Silom offer a unique culinary adventure, promising an exquisite blend of flavours, innovative craftsmanship, and an ambience to charm any epicurean heart. The menus of these restaurants in Silom are an embodiment of ultimate luxury, attention to detail, and exquisite flavour profiles that have set them apart in Bangkok’s vibrant food landscape.

Sponsored