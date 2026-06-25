Average house price in Thailand by region (2026)

Thailand has one of the widest property price ranges in Southeast Asia, which makes the national average close to useless as a planning number. The same budget that gets you a modest studio in Sukhumvit could buy a four-bedroom pool villa in Hua Hin, or a sea-view condo in Pattaya, or a decent townhouse in Chiang Mai with money left over.

House prices in Thailand in 2026 are running at very different speeds depending on the region. Bangkok is digesting a condo oversupply that it built up over several years. Phuket is still appreciating on the west coast, driven by foreign cash buyers and limited buildable land. Everywhere else sits somewhere in between.

This guide covers the six markets most foreign buyers actually consider, with per-square-metre benchmarks drawn from current data.

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What is the average house price in Thailand?

When most people search for house prices in Thailand, they are not looking for a three-bedroom suburban semi – they are asking what property actually costs in a country they are considering moving to or investing in.

Under Thai law, the only residential property foreigners can own outright is a condominium unit. Villas and houses are accessible, but via 30-year leasehold structures rather than freehold title.

For the condominium segment available under full foreign ownership, the average house price in Thailand runs at around 145,000 baht per square metre, or approximately US$4,000.

Real estate prices in Thailand grew just 0.63% year-on-year in Q4 2025, per Bank of Thailand data, effectively flat, with single-detached houses up 1.19% and townhouses up 1.34% nationally.

That headline masks the Phuket west coast, which is appreciating at 8% to 12% annually in premium zones, and Bangkok, where condominium prices are broadly unchanged and single-detached house prices fell 2.15% year-on-year.

Bangkok house prices

At a glance:

Median condo price: approximately 125,000 baht per sqm

approximately 125,000 baht per sqm CBD prime: 200,000 to 350,000 baht per sqm

200,000 to 350,000 baht per sqm Typical unit price range: 5 million to 20 million baht for mid-to-premium product

5 million to 20 million baht for mid-to-premium product Gross rental yield: 4% to 6%

4% to 6% Market condition: oversupplied; buyer leverage is high

Bangkok has more unsold condo inventory than anywhere else in Thailand, which changes the negotiating dynamic in favour of buyers across most segments. The median condo price sits at approximately 125,000 baht per square metre as of early 2026, with the mean higher at around 150,000 baht per square metre.

Prime CBD stock along Sukhumvit, Silom, and Sathorn runs 200,000 to 350,000 baht per square metre, with branded super-luxury product at the top end or above.

Developer discounts have become standard rather than exceptional. Once factored in, Bangkok house prices in most mid-market segments are negative year-on-year in real terms, even as downtown Grade A asking prices from CBRE data point toward 315,000 baht per square metre.

Luxury condominiums are spending 180 to 240 days on the market in 2025 to 2026, compared with 90 to 120 days in 2021, and sellers with liquidity needs are open to negotiation on price, furnishing packages, and payment terms.

The leverage belongs to buyers with funds ready to transfer. Mind you, roughly 58,000 unsold units across greater Bangkok will not sit unsold forever; the window is open now, not indefinitely.

Phuket house prices

At a glance:

Median condo price: approximately 135,000 to 140,000 baht per sqm

approximately 135,000 to 140,000 baht per sqm West coast prime: 170,000 to 350,000 baht per sqm

170,000 to 350,000 baht per sqm Gross rental yield: 5% to 8%

5% to 8% Market condition: appreciating; limited supply in premium zones

The cost of a house in Thailand varies nowhere more dramatically than in Phuket, where the median condo price across the island sits at approximately 144,000 baht per square metre as of mid-2025, per C9 Hotelworks data.

That average is pulled down by cheaper inland stock in areas like Phuket Town and Kathu that most foreign buyers never seriously consider. The west coast corridor from Kamala through Surin, Bang Tao, and Cherngtalay tells a different story.

Prime new stock in Bang Tao and Surin ranges from 170,000 to 350,000 baht per square metre, and Cherngtalay sits at the top of the island’s price stack: standard condos run 140,000 to 220,000 baht per square metre, with ocean-facing and resort-integrated products clearing 250,000.

That sub-market has appreciated 8% to 12% annually over the past 18 months, supported by international school demand, the Laguna resort infrastructure, and persistent foreign buying from European, Russian, and Chinese buyers.

A two-bedroom pool-access condo typically starts around 8 million to 15 million baht, and a freehold villa in a managed Cherngtalay estate begins at approximately 12 million to 15 million baht.

Pattaya house prices

At a glance:

Median condo price: approximately 67,000 to 75,000 baht per sqm

approximately 67,000 to 75,000 baht per sqm Beachfront buildings: 100,000 to 150,000 baht per sqm

100,000 to 150,000 baht per sqm Typical unit price: approximately 3.6 million baht (around US$115,000)

approximately 3.6 million baht (around US$115,000) Gross rental yield: 5% to 7%

5% to 7% Market condition: stable; strong short-let demand from Russian and Chinese buyers

Pattaya sits in the mid-range of Thailand real estate prices, with the median condo price across the broader market running approximately 67,000 to 75,000 baht per square metre.

Beachfront and well-managed buildings in Central Pattaya, Jomtien, and Pratamnak range from 100,000 to 150,000 baht per square metre. A typical unit costs around 3.6 million baht (approximately US$115,000).

Russian and Chinese buyers have kept certain segments active, and gross yields of 5% to 7% make Pattaya a credible income play for buyers focused on short-let returns.

The price of a house in Thailand’s coastal resort markets rarely gets cheaper than this, which is why yield-focused buyers keep returning to the Jomtien and Pratamnak corridors specifically.

The spread within the market is wide, and a modern, well-managed building and a dated high-rise two streets away can differ by 30% to 40% per square metre even in the same postcode. Building quality and management matter more here than in any other Thai market, and it is worth doing the research before committing.

Hua Hin house prices

At a glance:

Median property price: approximately US$241,500 (FazWaz, 2025)

approximately US$241,500 (FazWaz, 2025) Median price per sqm: approximately US$2,100 (approximately 66,000 baht)

approximately US$2,100 (approximately 66,000 baht) Gross rental yield: 5% to 7% across both condos and villas

5% to 7% across both condos and villas Market condition: stable; driven by retirees and long-stay expats

Hua Hin is the most underpriced lifestyle market in Thailand relative to what it offers, with the median property price sitting at approximately US$241,500 and a median per-square-metre rate of around US$2,100 (approximately 66,000 baht), per FazWaz 2025 market data.

Both figures put it well below Bangkok and Phuket, with studios available from around 2.5 million baht and mid-range villas starting at roughly 8 million to 12 million baht

The comparison most Bangkok buyers stop at is the same-budget test. Around 15 million baht gets an 80 to 90 square metre condo in central Bangkok, while in Hua Hin the same money buys a three to four-bedroom pool villa.

Rental yields on both condos and villas run 5% to 7%, which is an unusual parity between property types, and demand is driven by foreign retirees and expat professionals who want a functional beach town with hospital access and a quieter pace, not a resort premium.

Infrastructure is improving too, with the Rama II expressway upgrade and an international airport project both in progress, pointing to a considerably better-connected Hua Hin by the end of the decade.

Chiang Mai house prices

At a glance:

Median condo price: approximately 58,000 to 63,000 baht per sqm

approximately 58,000 to 63,000 baht per sqm Typical condo unit price: approximately 3 million baht (US$85,000)

approximately 3 million baht (US$85,000) Houses: approximately 25,000 baht per sqm; typical unit around 5 million baht

approximately 25,000 baht per sqm; typical unit around 5 million baht Gross rental yield: 5% to 7%

5% to 7% Market condition: stable; slowest capital appreciation of the six markets

Chiang Mai has the lowest house prices in Thailand among the major buyer destinations, and the gap to Bangkok or Phuket is not marginal.

Condos average approximately 58,000 to 63,000 baht per square metre with a typical unit price around 3 million baht (US$85,000), and houses and landed property average around 25,000 baht per square metre, roughly 5 million baht for a standard detached home.

Capital appreciation is slower than in coastal markets, and the buyer base is mostly digital nomads, retirees, and expats choosing a lower cost of living over proximity to a business district or beach.

Chiang Mai has good international hospital access, a homely community and a walkable old city that regularly ranks among the most liveable destinations in Southeast Asia for location-independent residents.

Buyers whose priority is usable space at a manageable entry price, with no particular interest in yield or quick resale, will find it more interesting than most of the Thailand property coverage would lead them to expect.

Koh Samui house prices

At a glance:

Average price: approximately 75,000 baht per sqm (island-wide blend)

approximately 75,000 baht per sqm (island-wide blend) Standard three-bedroom villa: approximately 15 million baht (US$480,000)

approximately 15 million baht (US$480,000) Gross rental yield: 6% to 10% for villas

6% to 10% for villas Market condition: appreciating; villa supply rising, short-let competition increasing

Around 80% of purchases on the island fall in the 8 million to 35 million baht range, with a standard three-bedroom villa averaging approximately 15 million baht (around US$480,000).

Property prices grew an estimated 6% between January 2025 and January 2026, which puts Koh Samui among the stronger-performing markets in Thailand over that period. V

illa rental inventory jumped 34% year-on-year as of early 2025, though, putting downward pressure on nightly rates even as sale prices have held, and short-let returns need to be modelled carefully for buyers counting on green-season income to make the numbers work.

Why house prices in Thailand vary so much by region

Foreign buyer concentration is the most direct explanation. Phuket and Bangkok attract the majority of international capital, and that demand sets price floors in premium segments regardless of what the domestic market is doing.

Phuket keeps appreciating while Bangkok corrects because one market runs on foreign cash buyers and the other is absorbing domestic oversupply.

Infrastructure compounds that gap further, as BTS and MRT proximity in Bangkok typically adds a 20% to 40% premium per square metre over equivalent product without rail access, and Phuket’s west coast premium is partly the same logic applied to airport proximity, resort infrastructure, and the international school corridor around Cherngtalay.

Beyond that, Thailand’s household debt sits at roughly 88% of GDP, which keeps domestic buying power constrained and makes banks cautious on lending. It is why Chiang Mai house prices look absurdly cheap relative to the lifestyle on offer – domestic buyers face affordability limits that most foreign buyers do not.

Thailand’s real estate prices heading into the second half of 2026

Bangkok’s correction has further to run in mid-market segments, with new launches staying well below 20,000 units across all of 2025, and Chinese buyer demand not yet recovered to levels that would absorb the backlog quickly.

Phuket is tighter, with limited buildable land on the west coast and persistent foreign demand keeping the premium corridor under upward pressure. The window for buying ahead of the full re-rating in Bang Tao and Cherngtalay is still open, but it is the kind of window that does not announce itself when it closes.

For foreign buyers, the legal framework is consistent across all six markets, freehold title under the 49% foreign quota, purchase funds transferred via FET form, no stamp duty surcharge, and no capital gains tax on exit.

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