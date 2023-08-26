Where to buy used cars in Bangkok The best used car dealers in the city

Looking for second-hand cars in Bangkok, but don’t know where to buy one? You’re not alone! The bustling city is packed with used car dealers, but trying to figure out the reliable ones can be a little overwhelming. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the top five dealerships where you can buy a used car with confidence. These dealerships are known for their good selection, fair prices, and customer services.

MotorwayThailand – Used Car Dealer

Opening hour: Monday – Saturday, 09:00 – 18:00; Sunday, 09:00 – 17:30

Address: 399 Pradit Manutham Rd, Wang Thonglang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand

Stepping into MotorwayThailand, it’s easy to see why this dealership prides itself on being a premium Grade A used car centre. With over 200 cars, spanning a diverse range of brands, you don’t just walk into a showroom – you walk into a world of options.

Whether you’re after a sophisticated European flavor like Mercedes-Benz, BMW or Audi, or the reliable efficiency of Japanese markers such as Toyota or Nissan, their collection caters to a variety of tastes. And rest assured, each car has gone under a thorough evaluation and inspection, backed with their 30-plus years of experience in the automotive business. But it’s not just the cars that makes MotorwayThailand a standout choice. Their spacious showroom is strategically located, making it easy to find.

One thing that shines throughout the dealership is their marketing strategy. They go an extra mile not only in maintaining car conditions but also in developing their staff’s skills. Their mantra is to make their customers happy and feel at ease when using their services. So, it’s not surprising they have a stellar reputation among their clients.

One customer recalls that upon purchasing a car, the dealership made sure to check it thoroughly, and then followed up a few days later to ensure satisfaction. So whether you’re buying your first or second car from Motorway, you can expect nothing short of excellent service.

Siam Motor World

Opening hour: Monday – Saturday, 09:00 – 17:00

Address: Sukhumvit 103 Rd, Nong Bon, Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand

Siam Motor World is a used car dealership that primarily cater to the expatriate community in Thailand. With over two decades of experience, this establishment is managed by a British and Thai duo who have a deep understanding of the local car market. Siam Motor World offers a broad range of services, from selling to maintaining cars. The dealership is well-known for providing quality used and new cars, including 4×4 vehicles straight from the manufacturers, at affordable prices. Whether you’re looking for a Ford or a Ferrari, you can trust Siam Motor World to present you with the best options. They also engage in the local buying and selling of cars and offer monthly rental services. One thing that sets Siam Motor World apart is their all-inclusive services. They handle all the necessary legalities of buying or selling a car – from paperwork and tax to insurance and registration. Therefore, the whole process is easier for expats who are unfamiliar with local regulations. Additionally, this dealership can provide service and regular maintenance for your purchased car. They also facilitate the import and export of vehicles and related accessories. In need of car accessories or a performance upgrade for your vehicle? Siam Motor World handles that too.

Autobest Car Center

Opening hour: Daily, 09:00 – 18:30

Address: 20 Kanchanaphisek Rd, Bang Chueak Nang, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170, Thailand

Auto Best Car Center has been known for their exemplary service in the used car market for over 36 years. Living up to their name, Auto Best is all about providing the ‘best’ to their customers in every aspect. Offering a whole spectrum of well-maintained and carefully selected cars, they ensure uncompromised quality with every purchase.

Their extensive stock carries cars of all kinds and the prices are impressively affordable. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, trade, or exchange cars, Auto Best has got you covered. Not only are the cars Grade A and in good condition, but they also guarantee there’s no crash or heavy accident history – a key concern for many used car buyers.

Their payment terms also accommodate to everyone’s needs, boasting down payments starting from 0% and affordable, easy installment plans. They even promise an easy approval process, regardless of where you are in the country, with a registration book ready to transfer.

One of the key strengths of Auto Best is the high regard they have for their customers, as evident from their skilled technicians who thoroughly check the vehicles to ensure you drive home a car that’s ready to use. And let’s not forget, they’re available everyday – talk about commitment!

Regent Home Car

Opening hour: Daily, 07:30 – 18:30

Address: 41, 41/1 Soi Paknam Krachomthong 15, Bang Phrom, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170, Thailand

Regent Home Car distinguishes itself with its round-cornered pledge of quality – they offer cars in good condition, graded ‘A’. They extend a warranty for engine and transmission for 10,000 km/3 months, assuring the quality of every car they sell. They guarantee none of their stock has been in a serious accident or has sustained flood damage.

Their inventory gets regularly updated, and clients have mentioned that all vehicles in stock are in excellent condition. A standout feature of Regent Home Car is their customer-friendly financial solutions – offering assistance with installments and even free downpayments.

Customers have fondly mentioned how well the staff understands and communicates with expats, going as far as aiding with documentation, all of this served with a side of lunch – talk about service! Most importantly, the trustability and reasonability in Regent Home Car’s pricing have been repeatedly cited by previous customers.

Bangkok Car Center

Opening hour: Daily, 09:30 – 18:00

Address: No. 115 Ramkhamhaeng 133 Alley, Saphan Sung, Bangkok 10240, Thailand

With over two decades of experience, Bangkok Car Center is a dealership that knows its trade well. For those on the hunt for Grade A used cars, they offer a wide selection of vehicles at highly reasonable prices, making them an excellent choice for budget-savvy customers. Their special interest financing service is also a significant appeal for those with varied financial plans.

Though their main clientele is not primarily expats, they still deliver exceptional service to all their customers. Their vast range of options ensures that regardless of who you are or what you’re looking for, there’s likely a car waiting for you.

From the lens of their customers, Bangkok Car Center is known for offering more than a hundred Grade A++ used cars. One customer commended their travel convenience while another shared their positive experience of buying a Nissan Navara NP300 Sportech on-site. Initially uncertain about the quality, the customer was happily surprised after a thorough check revealed the car to be in excellent condition.

So, if you’re looking for used car dealerships in Bangkok that offer quality cars, reasonable prices, and excellent service, these 5 places should definitely be on your radar.

Now that you know where to find used cars in Bangkok, all you need to do is go find that perfect set of wheels. But what about financing? Can you get a car loan in Thailand? Check out our guide on car financing options for expats in Thailand.