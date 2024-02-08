Thailand’s guide to keeping your car safe

Vehicle theft in Thailand is on a worrying upward trend, with figures ranging from 24,000 to 52,000 annually. This staggering number is not just a statistic; it represents a growing concern for vehicle owners. The thought of your car being stolen might seem distant until it happens to you. Despite the common belief of being prepared, the truth is, no one’s entirely safe from this misfortune. But don’t fret; you’re not powerless in this situation.

Simple steps you can take to protect your car from theft

Always lock your doors and take your keys

Ensuring the security of your vehicle starts with the basics. At the forefront, locking your doors and safeguarding your keys stand as essential actions. This habit alone significantly deters potential thieves. Let’s dive into specifics that could make a difference.

Remove the valet key

Modern vehicles often come equipped with a valet key. Typically, you’ll find this key hidden in the glove compartment or nestled within the owner’s manual. Its purpose? To allow parking attendants access to your vehicle without giving them the keys to the kingdom. However, this also poses a risk if it falls into the wrong hands. Be proactive. Search for this key and remove it from your vehicle to eliminate an easy access point for thieves.

Upgrade to power locks

If your car predates the era of power locks, consider an upgrade. The convenience of locking all your doors with the press of a button isn’t just about ease—it’s also about enhancing security. With manual locks, it’s easy to overlook a door, especially if you’re in a hurry. Upgrading to power locks minimizes this risk, making it harder for opportunists to find an easy entry into your vehicle. While there’s an investment involved, particularly in professional installation, the peace of mind and added security it brings make it worthwhile. Remember, a single unsecured door can be all it takes for your car to become an easy target.

GPS or other tracking software

Lastly, consider the cutting-edge option of GPS or tracking software. In the unfortunate event, your car is stolen, having GPS tracking installed turns the table on thieves. You’ll be able to track your vehicle’s location in real time, significantly increasing the chances of recovery. Ensure the system includes features like real-time tracking and geofencing to keep your car within a virtual boundary. By keeping a pulse on your vehicle’s whereabouts, you’re setting up a formidable defence against theft.

Why opt for a GPS tracker?

Immediate location tracking : In the unfortunate event of theft, a GPS tracker reveals your vehicle’s location in real-time. Boosts recovery rates : The faster you locate your stolen vehicle, the higher the chance of its recovery before it’s damaged or stripped for parts. Potential insurance discounts : Some insurers offer lower premiums for vehicles equipped with anti-theft devices, including GPS trackers.



Get a smart car alarm

Investing in a smart car alarm elevates your vehicle’s security to new heights. Unlike traditional alarms, this innovative solution keeps you informed regardless of your distance from the car. If someone tries to tamper with your vehicle, not only does it unleash a loud alarm to draw attention, but it also instantly notifies you on your smartphone. This dual-alert system ensures you’re always in the loop, making it an indispensable tool for safeguarding your car.

Don’t leave your car running when you’re not there

It’s tempting to leave the engine running on cold mornings or when you’re dashing into the shop, but this habit invites thieves. An unattended, running car is like a beacon for those with ill intent. Always turn off your engine and take the keys with you, even if you’ll be gone for just a minute. It’s a simple move, but it significantly lowers theft risks.

Car theft can happen to anyone

You might not think it’ll happen to you, but vehicle theft is a reality that spares no one. Regardless of your car’s make, model, or value, thieves often target vehicles unpredictably. Even if you park in what seems like a secure spot, your car could still be at risk.

Understanding that car theft doesn’t only occur in shady areas is crucial. Surprisingly, the majority of these incidents happen right in your driveway or along the street where you live. It’s a startling fact, but with most stolen cars taken from these locations, it’s clear that securing your driveway and garage is not something you can afford to ignore. A clever tip is to ensure your driveway is always well-lit. Additionally, technology like Garage Door Control can alert you if your garage is open or being accessed, offering peace of mind through your smartphone.

Additional theft prevention tips

Inclining your vehicle when parked, particularly with the wheels turned towards a curb or obstruction, complicates potential towing attempts. Also, in situations where you might face a carjacker, prioritize your safety above all. Remember, vehicles are replaceable; your well-being is paramount.

By taking proactive steps like VIN etching and being mindful of parking practices, you’re not only securing your vehicle more effectively but also peace of mind knowing you’ve taken tangible measures to deter theft.

