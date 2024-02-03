Slash your car’s emissions with these simple tricks

PHOTO VIA: Yura Forrat FROM: Pexels.com

Looking to cut down on your vehicle’s emissions? You’re not alone. With growing concerns over air quality and climate change, reducing emissions from our cars has become a priority for many. It’s not just about meeting state regulations or passing your next MOT; it’s about making a positive impact on the environment and improving your car’s performance and efficiency.

Fortunately, there are several straightforward steps you can take to make a difference. From driving habits to regular maintenance, small changes can lead to significant reductions in your vehicle’s emissions. Not only will you be doing your part for the planet, but you’ll also enjoy the benefits of lower fuel costs and a smoother, more efficient ride. Let’s dive into how you can start making these changes today.

Why is it necessary to reduce vehicle emissions

Reducing vehicle emissions isn’t just about following rules; it’s crucial for the health of our planet and ourselves. Through simple steps, you can lower your car’s emissions, boost its performance, and save money. This section delves into practical ways to make a difference.

How you can reduce vehicle emissions?

Taking responsibility for your vehicle’s impact means actively seeking ways to cut emissions. Here’s how:

1. Use a cleaning agent

Over time, harmful deposits clog your engine. Adding a cleaning agent every few months keeps it running smoothly, slashing emissions.

2. Opt for better fuel

Choosing premium fuels, rich in cleaning agents, can significantly improve your engine’s efficiency and cut down pollutants.

3. Change the oil

Regular oil changes, adhering to your car’s handbook recommendations, ensure peak engine performance. Pick the right oil grade for optimal results.

4. Change the air filter

A clean air filter enhances airflow to the engine, improving combustion and reducing emissions. Check and replace it as needed.

5. Check your tire pressure

Properly inflated tires reduce rolling resistance, leading to better fuel efficiency and lower emissions. Regular checks are key.

6. Manage your air conditioning system

Turning off your air conditioning saves fuel and cuts emissions. Use it judiciously for a lighter environmental footprint.

7. Reduce idle time

Extended idling wastes fuel and increases emissions. Turn off your engine if you’re stopping for more than a minute.

8. Change your driving style

Adopt a smoother driving style. Accelerate gently and shift gears promptly to consume less fuel and emit fewer pollutants.

9. Avoid unnecessary driving

Plan your trips to avoid redundant journeys. Combining errands into one trip reduces emissions and saves time.

10. Maintain aerodynamic efficiency

Remove unnecessary external accessories like roof racks when not in use to minimize drag and improve fuel efficiency.

By implementing these strategies, you actively contribute to a healthier environment and enjoy a more efficient, cleaner-running vehicle. Your efforts not only follow regulations but also set a mark for responsible vehicle ownership aiming for a greener future.

Get a ‘Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate’ for your vehicle

Securing a Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate stands as your first step in contributing to cleaner air. This critical document confirms your vehicle’s emissions stay within the legal threshold. Remember, carrying this certificate, alongside your driver’s license, vehicle registration, and insurance is compulsory for driving on public roads in India.

Should your vehicle’s emissions exceed these limits, it signals the need for immediate servicing or perhaps even a replacement. The PUC certificate, therefore, acts not just as regulatory compliance but as a personal checkpoint for environmental responsibility.

Switching to alternate fuels forms another impactful strategy. Younger drivers, in particular, are gravitating towards vehicles that run on CNG or are fully electric. These alternatives cut down CO2 emissions by 5-10%, showcasing a significant reduction in your carbon footprint.

Adopting these measures doesn’t just help the planet; it also leads to noticeable savings on fuel costs. As environmental awareness surges, understanding and acting upon the importance of the PUC certificate has never been more crucial. This initiative alone sets the foundation for a greener, cleaner driving experience, aligning with broader efforts to improve air quality and combat climate change.

Vehicle emissions: Electric, petrol, and hybrid cars

Understanding the difference in emissions among electric, petrol, and hybrid cars can empower you to make greener choices. Let’s dive into how each vehicle type impacts the environment.

Pure Electric Vehicles (EVs) stand out for their zero tailpipe emissions. When you drive an EV, you’re not adding any carbon emissions directly into the atmosphere, making it a cleaner option. The catch? The production and electricity used to charge the EV can still contribute to carbon footprints, but significantly less than traditional cars.

Petrol and Diesel Cars are known for their considerable carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, with an average car releasing about 4 tonnes annually. But CO2 isn’t the only concern. These vehicles also emit methane, nitrous oxide, and hydrofluorocarbons – gases with a high global warming potential. This fact underscores the urgency in reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Hybrid Cars serve as a bridge towards a more sustainable motoring future. By combining petrol or diesel engines with electric power, hybrids offer a balance. Their emissions depend on how much you rely on the combustion engine versus electric power. Generally, the more you can stay on electric power, the lower your emissions.

For specific numbers on your car’s emissions, glance over your V5C registration certificate or logbook. It provides important emissions data. Alternatively, you can use online resources like the government’s vehicle emissions checker.

Reducing emissions means making informed choices about the vehicles you drive. While fully electric vehicles offer the lowest direct emissions, hybrid cars provide a practical step towards lower emissions without fully committing to electric. Petrol and diesel cars, while currently more common, represent the highest emitter category, pushing the need for transition to cleaner, greener alternatives.

Travel in a more sustainable way

Taking steps to reduce your vehicle’s emissions isn’t just about following regulations; it’s about actively contributing to a healthier planet. By adopting the practices mentioned, you’re not only improving air quality but also enhancing your car’s performance. Remember, every small change counts when it comes to fighting climate change. Whether it’s choosing cleaner fuels, keeping up with maintenance, or transitioning to electric or hybrid options, your choices make a difference. Let’s embrace these changes and move towards a more sustainable.

