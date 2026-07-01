Renting a scooter or car in Thailand: the costs, the rules and the rental scams that catch foreigners out

Renting a set of wheels is one of the best ways to see Thailand on your own terms. Renting a motorbike opens up the beaches and back roads that tour buses never reach, and a hire car turns a long weekend into a proper road trip.

Most rentals go smoothly, and the overwhelming majority of operators are honest. Still, the industry sits in a legal grey zone, and a small number of shops have built a business model around fake damage claims, held passports and hidden fees. Knowing how the system works before you hand over any cash is the difference between a great trip and an expensive one.

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The paperwork you actually need

The single biggest misunderstanding among visitors is what counts as a legal licence.

To drive legally in Thailand, you need your valid home country licence plus an International Driving Permit, or IDP. The IDP is not a standalone document. It is an official translation of your national licence, so you must carry both together alongside your passport.

The category printed on the IDP matters. Category B covers cars. To ride a motorbike or scooter, you need a motorcycle endorsement, usually shown as Category A. A car licence, even with a matching IDP, does not legally allow you to ride a scooter. Plenty of shops will hand over a bike when you are renting a motorbike, regardless of what your licence says, because they want the revenue. But if you are in an accident without the correct category, your insurance is void, and the costs become your problem entirely.

The IDP must be obtained in your home country before you travel, through the local automobile association. It cannot be issued once you are already in Thailand. Drivers from ASEAN countries can generally drive without one. Foreigners living in Thailand long-term on a work, study or retirement visa are expected to convert to a Thai driving licence rather than relying on an IDP indefinitely.

What it costs

Prices are low, which is part of the appeal. Renting a standard 110cc to 125cc automatic motorbike such as a Honda Click typically can go for 150 to 350 baht a day in 2026, with the cheaper end common in Chiang Mai and the higher end usual for newer bikes in Phuket and Bangkok. Weekly and monthly deals cut the daily rate sharply, with a month often landing between 2,000 and 4,000 baht.

Cars start higher. A small budget model such as a Toyota Yaris or Honda City runs from around 1,200 baht a day, rising to 4,000 baht or more for larger vehicles. International chains including Hertz, Avis and Budget offer standardised service and bigger networks, while local firms tend to be cheaper. Booking ahead through a comparison site usually beats walking up to a counter, especially in the December to March high season.

Deposits vary by vehicle. For a scooter, a reasonable cash deposit is usually 500 to 5,000 baht. For a car, expect a credit card hold or a larger deposit, sometimes several hundred US dollars. Most companies require drivers to be at least 21, and those under 25 often face a young driver surcharge.

Koh Samui is one of the most popular destinations in Thailand for self-guided exploration, which makes it a useful reference point for what renting a motorbike or car actually costs across the island. Prices from operators such as ThaiMoto and the broader Koh Samui rental market give a clear picture of the 2026 market.

Scooters and motorbikes

Model Category Daily rate Honda Scoopy 110i Small scooter 150 baht Honda Click 125i Small scooter 200 baht Yamaha Grand Filano 125 Small scooter 250 baht Honda Click 160i / PCX 160i Mid scooter 300 to 400 baht Yamaha N-Max 155 / Aerox 155 Mid scooter 350 to 400 baht Honda ADV 160i Mid scooter 400 to 450 baht Honda CB150R / Yamaha R15 Road motorcycle 500 to 600 baht Yamaha MT-03 / Honda CRF 250L Road motorcycle 700 baht Yamaha X-Max 300 / Honda Forza 350 Maxi scooter 800 to 900 baht Kawasaki Ninja 650 / Honda Rebel 500 Big bike 900 baht Kawasaki Z900RS / Honda CBR650R Big bike 1,200 to 1,600 baht Honda X-ADV 750 / Yamaha T-Max 560 Large maxi scooter 1,800 baht

Cars

Model Category Daily rate Toyota Yaris Hatchback 1,000 to 1,200 baht Toyota Altis / Honda City Sedan 1,200 to 1,500 baht Ford Ranger / Toyota Hilux Pickup 1,200 to 1,500 baht Toyota Avanza / Sienta MPV 1,500 to 2,000 baht Toyota Fortuner / Honda CR-V SUV 2,000 to 2,500 baht Toyota Camry Premium sedan 2,500 baht and above

Insurance: the part most people get wrong

Every registered Thai vehicle carries compulsory insurance known as Por Ror Bor. It covers the medical costs of other people if you cause an accident. It does not cover damage to the rental vehicle, theft, or your own injuries.

For cars, the standard cover offered by rental firms usually comes with an excess of roughly 8,000 to 15,000 baht per accident. Many companies sell a Super Collision Damage Waiver for around 200 to 400 baht a day that removes this exposure. It is often worth the money.

For renting a motorbike or scooter, proper insurance is rare. Your own travel insurance is the practical safety net here, but read the small print before you leave home, because most policies exclude motorbike riding altogether, and almost all of them will refuse to pay if you were riding without the correct licence. Hospital bills for a serious crash in Thailand can run well into six figures in baht.

The scams, and exactly how they work

The tricks used by dishonest operators follow a handful of well-worn patterns. The US Embassy in Thailand has issued formal warnings about several of them, particularly in Phuket and Pattaya.

The passport hostage

The shop insists on holding your physical passport as security. Everything seems fine until you return the vehicle, at which point a dispute suddenly appears. Because they hold your passport and you cannot leave the country without it, your bargaining position collapses. Never leave your original passport. Reputable shops accept a cash deposit plus a photocopy. Any shop that refuses that arrangement is a red flag worth walking away from.

The fake damage claim

When you bring the vehicle back, the operator points to a scratch or a cracked panel and demands a large repair fee. Often the damage was already there, sometimes hidden under the seat or on the underside of the bike where you would not think to look. The same trick is well-documented with jet skis and was the subject of a British television documentary. The defence is documentation. Before you ride or drive away, take timestamped photos and a slow, continuous video of the entire vehicle with the staff present and aware that you are recording.

The spare key re-theft

Some operators keep a copy of the key. After you park at a beach or tourist site, they use it to quietly take the vehicle back, then charge you a steep fee for a bike you were told was stolen. The US Embassy has specifically flagged this practice. Use any lock the shop provides, add your own if you can, and photograph where you park.

Fuel level disputes

The operator argues you returned the vehicle with less fuel than you took it. Photograph the fuel gauge at pickup and refill to the same level before returning.

Forced insurance and add-on upsells

Aggressive operators pressure tourists into buying unnecessary extras that inflate the bill beyond the advertised rate. Know what the base price includes before you agree to anything.

Faulty vehicles

A subtler version involves handing over a bike or car with a known fault, then demanding payment when that fault causes a breakdown or an accident. Check the brakes, tyres, lights and indicators before you leave.

The intimidation team

In the worst cases, a second person arrives to apply pressure until the tourist pays. If you feel unsafe or cornered, this is the moment to involve the Tourist Police on 1155 rather than settling on the spot.

The 2026 rules on the road

Police checkpoints are a routine part of driving in tourist areas, and in 2026, officers are checking for a valid IDP as well as a helmet. Enforcement has tightened noticeably, and Phuket in particular recorded more than 20,900 foreign nationals stopped for riding without a licence in 2025 alone, with proposed penalties for unlicensed rental operators set to rise as high as 100,000 baht under a draft Motor Vehicle Act amendment.

Helmets are mandatory for both the rider and the passenger. Fines for riding without one can reach 2,000 baht. Riding without a valid licence carries a 1,000 baht fine, while failing to produce your licence when requested by an officer draws a 2,000 baht fine, and neither fine makes your riding legal.

Alcohol rules are strict, and the legal limit is 0.05% blood alcohol, checkpoints often carry breathalysers, and penalties for drink driving have risen sharply. Checkpoints multiply during the New Year and Songkran, which are also the most dangerous periods on the road.

A short checklist before you sign

Keep your original passport and offer a cash deposit and a photocopy instead. Carry your home licence, the correct IDP and your passport whenever you drive. Film the whole vehicle before you leave with the staff watching, and record the fuel gauge and odometer.

Read the rental contract, especially the insurance and damage clauses, and keep a copy. Check that your travel insurance covers the vehicle you are actually renting; this matters especially when renting a motorbike, where most policies have the strictest exclusions. Also, as always, wear a helmet every time.

Long-term residents who need a Thai driving licence rather than relying on an IDP should review the requirements for converting a foreign licence to a Thai one before visiting the Department of Land Transport.

If something goes wrong

For some of the emergency numbers that you can contact, you can call 1669 for an ambulance after any accident. For a dispute or a suspected scam, call the Tourist Police on 1155. Do not pay a great demand under pressure if you can avoid it, and never let a financial dispute delay you from getting medical help first.

Renting a motorbike or a car in Thailand remains one of the most rewarding ways to experience the country. Go in with the right paperwork, the right insurance and a camera roll full of pre-rental photos, and the odds are overwhelmingly that your only memories will be of the road, the coast and the ride itself.

Renting in Thailand is genuinely straightforward most of the time. The country’s roads are an experience in themselves, the distances are manageable, and getting off the main tourist trail on two wheels or four opens up a version of Thailand that package tours simply cannot reach.

The operators running legitimate businesses, which is the clear majority, want repeat customers and good reviews when renting motorbikes or cars. The precautions above are not there to make the process feel intimidating, but they are there so that if you do cross paths with the rare bad actor, you have already done everything to protect yourself before it starts.