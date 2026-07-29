Roojai strengthens EV insurance to support green mobility as Thailand’s EV market surges 74%

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 29, 2026, 2:45 PM
2 minutes read
Roojai strengthens EV insurance to support green mobility as Thailand’s EV market surges 74% | Thaiger

Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) market is experiencing rapid growth, driving increasing demand for specialised products and services that support the evolving needs of EV owners. In response to this shift, Roojai Insurance, Thailand’s leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) digital insurer, is strengthening its EV insurance solutions with protection tailored specifically for electric vehicles, supporting both EV owners and Thailand’s transition to greener mobility.

Demand for electric vehicles in Thailand continued to rise in 2025. According to data from the Automotive Industry Club of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), 147,522 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were registered during the year, including 122,123 passenger cars. This represents a 74.7% increase compared with the previous year.

As EV adoption continues to grow, Roojai insurance remains committed to providing simple digital insurance solutions that offer accessible, transparent coverage aligned with the needs and driving habits of modern EV users.

Recognising that EVs have different insurance requirements from conventional vehicles, Roojai has designed our EV insurance policy around three core pillars:

  • Worry-Free Protection: Comprehensive coverage specifically designed to minimise unexpected out-of-pocket expenses unique to EVs.
  • High Sums Insured: Strategic valuations that accurately reflect the high replacement costs of EV components, particularly advanced battery systems.
  • Lifestyle Customisation: Flexible, digital-first plans that empower drivers to tailor protection to their specific budget and usage patterns.

Commenting on the growing demand for EV-specific protection, Nicolas Faquet, CEO and Founder of Roojai, said:

“As Thailand’s EV market hits record speeds, insurance must evolve to meet the unique realities of electric car ownership. We are leveraging our digital platform to address specific concerns, from high-value battery risks to specialised repair standards and charging incidents. By offering features like battery coverage, flood protection, and optional home wall charger coverage, we ensure our customers can embrace the transition to cleaner transport with genuine peace of mind.”

Beyond financial protection, Roojai is committed to making EV ownership easier and more rewarding. Through the Roojai Mobile App, customers can easily check their policy, report claims, and request 24hr roadside assistance all in one place. They can also redeem points for rewards, such as fuel vouchers, shopping vouchers, e-Wallet credits, and more.

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Roojai strengthens EV insurance to support green mobility as Thailand’s EV market surges 74% | News by Thaiger

As Thailand’s EV market continues to grow, Roojai remains focused on supporting EV drivers with innovative and customer-centric insurance solutions. By combining technology with a deep understanding of customer needs, the company continues to evolve alongside the market. Through our ongoing focus on innovation, Roojai is helping support Thailand’s transition to greener mobility and the long-term growth of the country’s EV ecosystem.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 29, 2026, 2:45 PM
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