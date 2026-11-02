Thailand’s EV boom makes cars easier to buy, harder to insure

Thailand’s switch to electric vehicles (EVs) is moving fast, but insuring them is becoming more complex, according to the founder of Roojai Group. Higher repair bills, a shortage of independent repair garages and faster depreciation are changing how EV insurance in Thailand works.

Nicolas Faquet, CEO and founder of Roojai Group, says rising fuel prices, geopolitical uncertainty and changing consumer priorities are driving the shift. What used to be a conversation about “range anxiety” has become something more immediate: fuel uncertainty.

As global oil volatility pushes up transport costs, more Thai consumers are turning to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as a practical way to cut unpredictable long-term running costs. The change is already visible across the market.

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Thailand’s EV market grew by 80% in 2025, passing 120,000 registrations. The Bangkok International Motor Show 2026 recorded an all-time high of more than 132,951 vehicle bookings, driven largely by strong EV demand and growing consumer interest in value, technology and cost efficiency.

Government policy is also speeding up the transition, with support across the EV ecosystem from manufacturing and financing to consumer incentives. Thailand’s 30@30 policy targets at least 30% of domestic vehicle production being electric by 2030.

The policy is backed by the EV 3.5 incentive package, which uses tax incentives and production support measures to strengthen Thailand’s position as an EV manufacturing hub. For consumers, Faquet says, schemes such as the Government Savings Bank’s EV soft loan programme are making EV ownership more accessible than ever.

The EV insurance paradox

“In my view, as EV adoption accelerates, consumer attitudes towards vehicle ownership, risk and protection are evolving alongside the technology itself,” Faquet said.

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He says recent fuel volatility has become a major catalyst for EV adoption. Consumer concern has shifted from traditional “range anxiety” towards a new kind of “fuel uncertainty”, as more drivers look to electric vehicles as a practical hedge against unpredictable long-term transport costs.

While EVs are becoming more attractive to consumers, they also bring a different and still evolving risk profile compared with traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Accidents are typically more frequent in the first year of EV ownership, as drivers adapt to new driving characteristics such as regenerative braking and instant torque.

Regenerative braking recovers energy as the car slows and stores it in the battery. Instant torque lets electric motors deliver maximum power immediately. As drivers get used to these features, accident frequency generally returns to levels comparable to ICE vehicles.

The bigger challenge, according to Faquet, lies in repair costs and complexity. Average repair costs are currently around 39.7% higher than for ICE vehicles. Most of the gap comes from complex battery systems, the need for specialised equipment and trained technicians, and continued limits on parts availability.

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A further structural challenge is the limited number of qualified third-party EV repair networks in Thailand. Most repairs still take place within authorised dealer networks. This creates a bottleneck that restricts competition and pushes up repair costs.

Faquet says expanding the role of properly certified independent repair garages will be essential. Such garages would increase repair capacity, improve pricing efficiency and help reduce claims costs across the industry.

At the same time, aggressive price competition in the EV market is creating more underwriting challenges. Faster and more volatile vehicle depreciation makes accurate risk pricing and claims valuation increasingly complex for insurers.

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Faquet calls this an interesting paradox in the market. EVs are becoming easier to buy thanks to government incentives, competitive manufacturer pricing and financing support, yet insuring them is becoming more complex.

Consumers naturally expect insurance to become more competitive as EV adoption grows. Insurers, however, must also adapt to a fast-changing risk environment shaped by new technologies, evolving repair dynamics and volatile vehicle values.

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Digitally savvy EV buyers

The profile of the EV customer is changing too. Unlike traditional car buyers, EV consumers tend to be more digitally savvy and research-driven. They are also significantly more cautious before deciding to buy.

Faquet says they are not simply buying a new vehicle but adopting a new ownership ecosystem. As a result, their concerns go well beyond engine reliability or routine servicing.

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Battery protection remains one of the most important considerations, given the high cost of replacing EV battery systems. Attention is also increasingly focused on software reliability, charging safety and potential liabilities linked to home charging systems.

Insurance as a safety net

Today’s EV buyers expect seamless digital experiences, transparent coverage and insurance products that keep pace with increasingly sophisticated vehicle systems and emerging ownership risks.

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According to Faquet, this sets a new expectation for insurers: they must protect vehicles and also reduce the uncertainty that comes with adopting unfamiliar technology.

For that reason, he says, EV insurance in Thailand cannot simply be treated as conventional motor insurance with a different engine. Smarter risk pricing, stronger product customisation and greater operational efficiency will become increasingly important in helping insurers provide sustainable and transparent protection in a changing market.

Faquet says insurance plays a critical role in reducing the friction of EV adoption. It turns unfamiliar risks into more predictable and manageable ownership costs, which helps consumers feel more confident about making the switch.

In his view, Thailand’s EV transition is clearly moving beyond early adoption and into mass adoption. Long-term success, however, will depend on vehicle affordability and charging infrastructure. It will also depend on whether the wider ecosystem, including insurance, repairs, charging safety and aftersales support, evolves quickly enough to keep pace.

As EV ownership becomes more accessible, he says, the next challenge is making sure Thai drivers feel confident navigating the realities of owning an EV.

*Insurance cover and premiums depend on individual policy terms and conditions.

Press release