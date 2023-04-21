Photo: Freepik

EV charging stations in Thailand are quickly growing as the country adopts electric vehicles to fight air pollution and lower fossil fuel use. The Thai government supports electric mobility, and the increasing demand for EVs is boosting the expansion of charging stations. This shift offers opportunities for local and international investors and helps consumers choose eco-friendly transportation. In this guide, we’ll explore Thailand’s EV charging stations and the opportunities they offer.

EV charging stations in Thailand

EA Anywhere

EA Anywhere is a leading EV charging station in Thailand, operated by Energy Absolute. They offer standard and fast-charging stations across the country, making it easy for EV users to charge their vehicles. With a growing network, EA Anywhere supports Thailand’s shift towards electric mobility. As of now, EA Anywhere has over 100 charging stations across Thailand. However, the number of branches is continuously growing as the company expands its network to support the increasing demand for electric vehicles. The compatibility with all vehicle brands and the leadership potential also contribute to its appeal.

To charge your EV vehicle, use the EA Anywhere app, available on both iOS and Android, to find the nearest charging station to your location. If you haven’t already, download the EA Anywhere app and create an account. You will need to provide some personal information and payment details. The app allows you to check if the charging station is available or currently in use. You can also reserve a station in advance. Once you arrive at the charging station, follow the instructions provided at the station to connect your EV to the charging equipment.

Use the EA Anywhere app to start the charging session. The app will show you the progress of the charging and notify you when the session is complete. Once your vehicle is fully charged, disconnect the charging cable, and end the session through the app.

PTT EV Station PluZ

PTT EV Station Pluz is a prominent EV charging station in Thailand, operated by the Petroleum Authority of Thailand (PTT). They provide charging services at their gas stations under the “Blue Point” project. This initiative makes it easy for EV users to access charging facilities while promoting sustainable transportation choices in the country.

PTT currently operates around 50 EV charging stations under the “Blue Point” project in Thailand, with plans to expand further to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. You can use mobile apps like PlugShare or ChargeMap to find the nearest PTT EV charging station to your location. You may need to obtain a PTT Blue Card to access the charging services. You can apply for it online or visit a PTT service station for assistance. Some apps may show you if the charging station is available or occupied. Alternatively, you can check it upon arrival.

Once at the charging station, follow the instructions provided to connect your EV to the charging equipment. Use your PTT Blue Card to start the charging session. The charging station may show the progress of the charging on its display. After your vehicle is fully charged, disconnect the charging cable and end the session using your PTT Blue Card.

MEA EV

MEA EV, operated by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, is a key provider of EV charging stations in Thailand. They focus on offering charging services in Bangkok and nearby provinces, supporting the growing demand for electric vehicles in urban areas. By doing so, MEA EV contributes to the country’s shift towards eco-friendly transportation and a greener future. Within the Metropolitan Electricity Authority office, there are 11 service points, and an additional 2 service points are located outside the office.

You may need to create an account with MEA to access their charging services. Visit the MEA website or contact their customer service for more registration information. Some apps may show you if the charging station is available or currently in use. You can also check upon arrival. Once at the charging station, follow the instructions provided to connect your EV to the charging equipment.

Use your MEA account or any required access card to start the charging session. The charging station may have a display showing the progress of the charging. After your vehicle is fully charged, disconnect the charging cable and end the session using your MEA account or access card.

EGAT EV

EGAT EV, operated by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), is a significant contributor to the EV charging infrastructure in Thailand. They focus on providing accessible charging stations across the country, promoting the adoption of electric vehicles. At present, 42 EGAT EV charging services are available throughout the nation.

You may need to create an account with EGAT or obtain a specific access card to use their charging services. Visit the EGAT website or contact their customer service for more registration information. Use your EGAT account or required access card to start the charging session. The charging station may have a display showing the progress of the charging.

After your vehicle is fully charged, disconnect the charging cable and end the session using your EGAT account or access card.

EVolt

EVolt is a notable EV charging station in Thailand, offering accessible and efficient charging solutions for electric vehicle users. By providing a reliable network of charging stations, EVolt supports Thailand’s transition towards sustainable transportation and a cleaner environment.

You may need to create an account with EVolt or obtain a specific access card to use their charging services. Visit the EVolt website or contact their customer service for more registration information. Use your EVolt account or required access card to start the charging session. The charging station may have a display showing the progress of the charging.

After your vehicle is fully charged, disconnect the charging cable and end the session using your Evolt account or access card.

Is it important to download an app to charge my EV?

EV charging apps are used in Thailand by electric vehicle owners to enhance their charging experience. While it is not mandatory to install an app to charge your EV in Thailand, having one can make the process more convenient. Many charging networks have apps that can help you locate charging stations, check availability, and start charging sessions. Apps like PlugShare, ChargeMap, or the apps provided by specific charging networks like EA Anywhere can be beneficial for EV users in Thailand.

Some apps allow you to reserve a charging station in advance, ensuring that it will be available when you arrive. Additionally, many apps enable you to monitor the charging progress of your EV remotely, so you know when the charging session is complete. Some apps are compatible with various charging networks, offering wider access to charging stations and streamlining the charging experience.

If a charging station does not require an app, you may need to use an access card or follow specific on-site instructions to charge your vehicle. It is essential to familiarize yourself with the requirements of the charging networks you plan to use while in Thailand.

