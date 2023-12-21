Asia Hospital: Where expertise meets transformation through cosmetic surgery

PHOTO: Asia Hospital

If you want to rebuild your confidence with a cosmetic enhancement, correction, or other procedure, then Asia Hospital is for you. Located a little outside of Bangkok in Nonthaburi, the hospital offers high-quality plastic surgery at an affordable price. One of the most sought-after procedures at Asia Hospital is a facelift, a cosmetic surgery to eliminate visual signs of ageing in the face and neck by removing excess skin. But what does the process involve in Asia Hospital? We’ve talked with the Asia Hospital medical team, as well as a patient willing to share her firsthand experience with the procedure, for the answers.

How facelift is performed at Asia Hospital

The facelift procedure has garnered quite a buzz in recent years due to the significant anti-ageing benefits it offers. According to the Asia Hospital medical team, the surgery involves creating a vertical incision along the hairline to achieve optimal results, countering the effects of gravity and wrinkles.

One of the top doctors in Asia Hospital, this professional’s credentials speak volumes. Trained in cosmetic surgery by The Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of Thailand, they are also a member of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. With specialized training in face-lifting techniques from Australia and the US, their expertise, combined with a team of trained professionals, is a driving force behind Asia Hospital’s top-notch reputation.

For the team, assessing a patient’s suitability for a facelift is an art. Plastic surgeries like facelift is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Therefore, the doctors meticulously determine if surgery is the appropriate course of action, prioritizing the patient’s well-being over mere desires. In cases involving younger patients, the team frequently recommends alternative treatments as part of a more tailored approach. They also listen carefully to patients’ worries and expectations, going into detail with them to make sure that the surgery suits their desired goals.

Pre- and post-operative care

In addition to the surgery, the team places a strong focus on both pre-and post-operative care. Before the surgery, patients are required to provide information about their medical history, medications, and allergies. Additionally, they must cease the intake of dietary supplements and mentally prepare for the changes that come after surgery. Patients over 45 may also be required to undergo a checkup and obtain a certificate.

On the day of the surgery, specific preparations are essential. Patients must arrive with clean hair, devoid of makeup and jewellery, and abstain from smoking. It’s crucial to ensure clean nails without polish.

Following the surgery, the recovery phase typically spans 2 to 3 weeks with mild pain. During this period, patients should anticipate swelling, discolouration, and bruising. It’s also normal to experience dry eyes or excessive tearing in the first week. To aid in recovery, patients are advised to keep the area bandaged for 3 days, engage in gentle face washing, and apply a cold compress. They should also sleep with an elevated head for 1 to 2 weeks post-surgery. Patients should avoid strenuous activities should for 2 to 4 weeks. Plus, refraining from alcohol and smoking is advised for the same duration or until the wound fully heals. Throughout this recovery journey, The team will closely monitor the process to ensure both safety and the overall success of the procedure.

Patient’s story: A journey to radiance

One of Asia Hospital’s patients shares that her journey started when her son said, “Mom, you look awful,” and that struck a nerve. Determined to find a solution, she began looking for a reputable hospital with a specialized doctor and high safety standards. And that’s when she found Asia Hospital.

When asked about her preparation for the facelift surgery, both physically and mentally, her response was straightforward: “You should be well-rested and prepared.” This underscores the importance of approaching such a transformative procedure with a clear mind and a well-rested body.

Reflecting on the recovery process, she described it as easy. She explained that the recovery process does have its challenges. However, proper mental preparation and avoiding certain foods can significantly contribute to a smoother recovery.

She also expressed genuine love for the outcome, stating, “It’s exactly what I expected, and my son loves it so much.” Offering advice based on her personal experience, she extends a heartfelt recommendation to ladies grappling with wrinkles: “For ladies who have a problem with wrinkles, just think about Asia Hospital. They won’t let you down, with premium service and an excellent medical team.”

Why Asia Hospital?

Asia Hospital is a prestigious hospital in Thailand. It’s popular among both Thai and international patients for its global-standard service. The hospital ensures that each procedure benefits from the expertise of specialized surgeons and medical professionals with over 20 years of experience.

The hospital doesn’t just rely on its plastic surgeons; it has a comprehensive team of professionals. Cardiologists meticulously assess each patient before surgery, overseeing all aspects of medication administration. Anaesthetists play a crucial role, closely monitoring patients throughout the surgical procedure to ensure optimal safety. Plus, nurses and medical staff are available round the clock to provide assistance and ensure you have a comfortable experience. Post-surgery, Asia Hospital continues its commitment by diligently following up on patient progress and providing necessary guidance.

Moreover, the operating rooms at Asia Hospital adhere to international sterile standards and hold certification from the Ministry of Public Health. The hospital has also been awarded the C1 Global Standard Certification and the HA Hospital Quality Award.

With its world-class surgeons, dedicated staff, and cutting-edge technology, each procedure in Asia Hospital is more than just a surgery – it’s a transformation. For more information on the services they offer and to book a consultation, be sure to visit their website HERE.

