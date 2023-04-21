Art galleries in Bangkok you need to visit

PHOTO via Unsplash

Art galleries in Bangkok are rapidly gaining recognition as the city continues to establish itself as a center for modern art. While Bangkok, Thailand’s pulsating and colorful capital, is well known for its magnificent temples, busy markets, and mouthwatering street food, the growing prominence of its art scene cannot be overlooked. Showcasing the works of both domestic and foreign artists, the city’s vast array of galleries cater to a diverse range of artistic tastes. In this post, we will guide you through some of Bangkok’s top art galleries that are essential visits for anyone looking to fully appreciate the vibrant local art scene.

7 best art galleries in Bangkok

Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC)

Address: 939 Rama I Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday; 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Monday closed

The Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC), which opened its doors in 2008, is the hub of Bangkok’s contemporary art community. BACC, a multi-use venue next to the Siam BTS station, hosts a range of exhibitions, concerts, and seminars from Thai and foreign artists. Numerous galleries, an art library, a café, and a gift shop are among the amenities of the nine-story structure. BACC is a must-see for art fans traveling through Bangkok because of its constantly changing exhibitions and events.

Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Address: MOCA BANGKOK, 499 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Rd, Lat Yao, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday closed

One of the largest collections of contemporary Thai art is kept at the privately owned Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). The five-story structure in the Chatuchak area houses around 800 works of art, including sculptures, paintings, and installations. With pieces by eminent Thai artists like Thawan Duchanee, Chalermchai Kositpipat, and Hem Vejakorn, the museum promotes Thai culture and tradition. Thus, you can immerse yourself in the distinctive and varied realm of modern Thai art by visiting MOCA.

100 Tonson Gallery

Address: 100 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening hours: Thursday – Friday; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Saturday – Sunday; 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Monday – Wednesday; closed

The 100 Tonson Gallery, a modest but significant gallery devoted to promoting modern art, is located in the center of Bangkok. The gallery, which was founded in 2003, is renowned for its cutting-edge shows and partnerships with both renowned and up-and-coming Thai and international artists. For those looking for thought-provoking and compelling contemporary art, 100 Tonson Gallery is a must-visit location with a focus on fostering discussion and critical thinking.

The Jam Factory

Address: 41/1-5 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600

Opening hours: daily, 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

The Jam Factory, tucked away on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, is a charming multi-purpose complex that houses an art gallery, a bookshop, a café, and a restaurant. Housed in a renovated warehouse, the gallery showcases rotating exhibitions featuring both Thai and international artists. The Jam Factory is an ideal spot for spending a leisurely afternoon, enjoying the art, browsing the bookshop, and savoring a delicious meal by the river.

Tang Contemporary Art

Address: Room. 201 – 206, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok, 23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday; 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Monday closed

Tang Contemporary Art, located in the heart of Bangkok’s bustling Sathorn district, is a prestigious art gallery that focuses on showcasing contemporary art from Asia, particularly China, Thailand, and other Southeast Asian countries. Established in 1997, the gallery has played a significant role in promoting Asian artists and fostering cultural exchange between the East and West. With its thought-provoking exhibitions and diverse range of artworks, Tang Contemporary Art is a must-visit for those interested in experiencing the cutting-edge of Asian contemporary art.

SAC Gallery

Address: 160, 3 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Sunday – Monday closed

Subhashok, S.A.C. The Arts Centre is a vibrant art center that develops and promotes up-and-coming Thai and international artists. It is located in the upscale Sukhumvit neighborhood. The gallery, which Subhashok Angkasuvan, a well-known Thai art collector, founded in 2012, focuses on supporting contemporary art through exhibitions, workshops, and residencies. The roomy, contemporary gallery provides a warm setting for guests to interact with and admire the creations of both well-known and emerging artists. A visit to S.A.C. Subhashok The Arts Centre is an excellent opportunity to discover the fresh and innovative talent in Bangkok’s contemporary art scene.

Ardel Gallery of Modern Art

Address: 99/45 moo. 18 Km 10.5,, Boromratchonnanee Rd., Taveewathana, Sala Thammasop, Thawi Watthana, Bangkok 10170

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday; 10:30 AM – 7:00 PM, Sunday; 10:30 AM – 5:30 AM, Monday closed

In the Thonburi neighborhood of Bangkok, the Ardel Gallery of Modern Art is a venue for cutting-edge and provocative contemporary art that features the creations of both well-known and up-and-coming Thai artists. The gallery, which was established in 2006 by well-known Thai artist Thavorn Ko-udomvit, strives to stimulate creativity, advance cross-cultural understanding, and promote a love of modern art. Ardel Gallery of Modern Art is a must-visit location for art fans looking to explore the vibrant and exciting world of modern Thai art because of its diversified exhibitions and kind atmosphere.

