All Time High has everything you’re looking for in a cannabis dispensary

Cannabis dispensaries in Bangkok have shown us that limited options and dodgy quality are a thing of the past. And one dispensary that truly excels at delivering top-notch cannabis products is All Time High. With 3 locations across the city, All Time High is not messing around when it comes to quality and a variety that’ll make your head spin (in a good way).

Top-shelf strains and edibles

One thing you’ll notice as soon as you walk inside All Time High stores is how clean and sleek they are. They make sure their stores provide a welcoming atmosphere and comfortable shopping experience for customers.

Their huge variety of cannabis products is neatly organised on shelves behind the counters, allowing you to browse the available products with ease. You can find everything from flowers and pre-rolls to concentrates and extracts. If you prefer to consume your cannabis in edible forms, their extensive selection is impressive. Indulge in baked cookie dough, brownies, cookies, and a range of delightful gummy flavours. Many of the items on the menu are available for less than 350 THB, but you don’t have to worry about quality. For All Time High, quality and safety are job one.

With so many products to choose from, it can be overwhelming to pick the one to bring home. But don’t worry! The friendly budtenders at All Time High are always ready to guide you and answer all of your questions. They are helpful and committed, making the entire experience a pleasure.

Platinum Valley: The perfect strain for various occasions

Among the many strains they offer, one that steals the spotlight is Platinum Valley. Grown indoors right here in Thailand, this 60:40 Sativa dominant strain brings a burst of fresh lemon flavour that’s perfect for your daytime smoke sessions. Chill yet slightly energetic, it strikes the right balance, making it ideal for various occasions. Plus, it has performance-enhancing effects, making it a top choice for those looking to elevate their sports and fitness experiences.

3 locations across Bangkok, free pickup, and delivery options

All Time High has three exclusive locations around Bangkok, so they’re never too far away from where you are. If you want to explore their offerings, visit their location on Sukhumvit 24, which operates daily from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm. For those who want to relax while enjoying their products, the All Time High Cafe Chill Lounge on Sukhumvit 11 is the best place to go. Open every day from 10:00 am to 03:00 am, it’s the ideal spot to unwind into the late hours, especially after a night of partying. Found yourself in the Riverside area? All Time High Riverside is ready to welcome you from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm.

For added convenience, they offer a free pick-up service from your hotel or apartment with a minimum spend of 2,000 THB on in-store items. Don’t feel like going out? They also provide delivery options. Check their menu on their website and consult their online budtenders for recommendations or advice. Then, place your order and provide delivery details via Grab Express (name, number, location). After that, you can sit back and relax – they’ll deliver your goodies in under 30 minutes!

Stay updated on their latest promotions, new arrivals, and more by visiting their website or following them on Instagram and Facebook.

