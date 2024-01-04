A guide to stem cell therapy in Thailand

PHOTO: Stem Cell Therapy at Identity Clinic

You probably have heard about stem cell therapy and its ability to improve your quality of life and feel sceptical about it. While the procedure may sound like something out of science fiction, it’s actually a promising medical procedure with a wide range of benefits. In fact, it has grown in popularity and shown remarkable effectiveness over the past few years. Thailand has been quick to adapt stem cell therapy and is now leading the charge in Asia.

If you’re thinking about getting stem cell therapy in Thailand, you probably have a lot of questions about it. What exactly is it? Is it the appropriate procedure for your condition? Can it really reverse ageing? Where should you head to in Thailand to receive this treatment? To answer some of your questions, we sat down with Dr. Puii and Josh from Identity Clinic Bangkok to get an insight into stem cell therapy in Thailand.

What is stem cell therapy?

Before we go into details on stem cell therapy in Thailand, let’s first talk about the basics.

Stem cell therapy is a newer medical procedure that uses the power of stem cells, which are unspecialized cells that provide new cells for your body as you grow, and replace specialised cells that are damaged or lost. We’re born with these cells and they continue to multiply until we reach the age of around 20. After that, though, their numbers and effectiveness start to decline. At around the age of 30 to 35 years old, they take a significant dip in both quality and quantity. This reduction in stem cells is one reason why our bodies start showing signs of ageing.

Stem cells play a crucial role in our health, helping with growth, repair, and even tackling inflammation. That’s why stem cell therapy is a promising medical procedure to treat various medical conditions.

Who benefits from stem cell therapy?

Stem cell therapy provides a wide range of benefits. While it can be used to treat a range of health conditions, stem cell therapy also makes its way into cosmetic treatments and wellness initiatives. Here are some of the main benefits of stem cell therapy that you can get in Identity Clinic Bangkok, Thailand:

Wellness and cosmetic procedures

Stem cell therapy offers a wide range of benefits for those seeking enhanced well-being.

1. Skin rejuvenation

One of the most popular benefits of stem cell therapy is skin rejuvenation. The therapy facilitates the healing of bruises, cuts, and other skin imperfections. In addition, it can also reduce wrinkles and increase the strength of your dermis – the thick layer of living tissue that forms your true skin beneath the epidermis. Stem cell therapy restores the skin deep down to the cellular level, causing your skin to become brighter and tighter. Thus, you’ll feel refreshed and rejuvenated after each treatment.

2. Boosted energy levels

In addition to enhancing your immune system, this cutting-edge treatment can also positively impact your sleep quality, which in turn will boost your overall energy levels. Research by DVC Stem reveals that patients undergoing stem cell therapy have reported impressive results, with a notable 75% increase in stamina and a significant 51.40% improvement in energy levels 3 months after treatment.

3. Enhanced cognitive and motor functions

Stem cell therapy can improve your cognitive function, such as memory and decision-making abilities. Plus, it can make a big difference in how well your nerves send signals to your muscles, which means it can enhance your motor functions.

4. Organ function improvements

You’d be amazed to know how much your blood work can benefit from consistent stem cell therapy. Over time, this can also boost the performance of your kidneys and liver, and generally enhance the health of all your organs.

Medical treatments

Stem cell therapy in Identity Clinic Bangkok, Thailand can also be used as targeted treatment for specific conditions.

1. Knee osteoarthritis

If you’ve been dealing with knee pain, stem cell therapy may be able to regenerate your knee joints due to arthritis, traumatic ligament injuries, and degenerative conditions.

2. Alzheimer and dementia

Stem cell therapy has shown promise in slowing down dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease. This is achieved by substituting impaired cells with robust ones, enhancing memory functionality, and regenerating neurons.

3. Erectile dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction, the inability to keep an erection, can be treated with stem cell therapy. With this therapy, the stem cells act as a muscle inside the penis, thereby rejuvenating its tissues and restoring their functionality.

4. Crohn’s disease

Stem cell therapy is a breakthrough in the treatment of Crohn’s disease. It has the potential to lessen intestinal inflammation, foster the recovery of the intestinal lining, and enhance your overall life quality.

5. Pathological conditions

According to Dr. Puii, another significant benefit of stem cell therapy is helping individuals with pathological conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart conditions. Stem cell therapy becomes a continuous treatment option for those seeking to improve and manage their conditions.

6. Chronic diseases in children

Beyond adult treatments, stem cell therapy shows promise in treating chronic diseases in children, such as cerebral palsy, mental disorders, and movement abnormalities. The therapy offers hope for improving conditions that persist into adulthood.

Fact vs fiction: Will stem cell therapy cause you to grow extra limbs?

If you’ve been reading about stem cell therapy, you’re probably aware that there are misconceptions surrounding it, causing confusion and fear. One prevalent misconception suggests that stem cell therapy can increase your risk of cancer. There have been no reports of the therapy causing cancer, but to mitigate potential risks, it’s essential to get this treatment from trusted clinics that use approved stem cells.

Another misconception about stem cells is that they may lead to the growth of extra limbs. It’s crucial to clarify that such fantastical claims lack scientific basis. Stem cell therapy, when administered responsibly, adheres to stringent safety standards and does not result in abnormal cell proliferation or limb regeneration.

It’s important to remember that while stem cell therapy isn’t a universal solution, it’s not a harmful procedure. Stem cell therapy doesn’t reverse ageing or prompt the growth of additional body parts. Instead, its focus is on aiding the body’s natural healing processes and enhancing overall well-being.

Where to go for Stem Cell Therapy in Thailand

There are many medical centres across Thailand offering stem cell therapy, but not all of them are the same. Just like any other healthcare procedure, the most important thing when it comes to stem cell therapy is choosing the right clinic. Be sure to verify that the doctors and staff are well-versed in the procedure and that the clinic is committed to advancing their stem cell therapy technology, This ensures you receive the best possible treatment with a high success rate.

One of the leading clinics offering stem cell therapy in Thailand is Identity Clinic. With top-notch stem cell banks, world-class laboratories, and VIP rooms, the clinic ensures clients receive a royal and unmatched experience. Here’s what Identity Clinic offers to their patients:

Stringent quality control for the stem cells

What sets Identity Clinic apart is its commitment to high-quality stem cells. They use Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) from the umbilical cord that are carefully screened for health conditions by world-class certified labs and the US FDA. Moreover, these stem cells come with extensive certifications, blood work, and detailed reports. The clinic uses an ID Barcode system to ensure accuracy and traceability. Therefore, clients have full transparency about the stem cells they receive.

Certifications from reputable organisations

Identity Clinic boasts certifications from esteemed global institutions. These include the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB) standards, a recognition highly esteemed by medical organisations worldwide, particularly those in the United States. The clinic also holds the ISO 9001 certification and uses US FDA-approved medical equipment to provide the best and safest procedures for their patients. Furthermore, the clinic has been honoured with the European Society for Quality Research award from Germany, a prestigious recognition given to organisations that demonstrate exceptional quality and ethical practices.

Comfort and luxurious experience

Patients at Identity Clinic enjoy a luxurious and comfortable experience. From the customer service to the interior, the clinic ensures a premium healthcare journey. The staff goes the extra mile to meet all of your needs. Moreover, the treatment rooms are designed to promote both physical comfort and peace of mind as you undergo stem cell therapy.

Continuous innovations and expertise

Identity Clinic takes pride in staying at the forefront of stem cell research and therapy. The dedicated team, led by renowned doctors like Dr. Shin and Dr. Puii, continuously studies and integrates the latest advancements in stem cell treatment.

Comprehensive stem cell therapy

Stem cell therapy can work wonders in addressing a wide range of medical conditions. And Identity Clinic is dedicated to offering stem cell therapies for all kinds of patients, including those seeking skin rejuvenation. They combine stem cell therapy with state-of-the-art skin treatments like laser procedures and Thermage. This integrated approach not only enhances overall health but also greatly improves skin texture and appearance, adding a youthful glow like never before.

Personalised and private care

At Identity Clinic, stem cell therapy is not a one-size-fits-all treatment. They offer personalised care plans for various health conditions to make sure that every patient receives positive and sustained effects from their stem cell therapy. To achieve this, they perform a series of preliminary medical evaluations on every new patient prior to beginning their treatment. Among these tests, checking for allergies and carrying out comprehensive assessments for potential underlying medical conditions are essential parts of their preparation protocol.

If you’re curious about the potential benefits of stem cell therapy, be sure to contact Identity Clinic for more information. With a focus on quality, certifications, and personalised care plans, the clinic ensures a top-notch experience for every patient.

