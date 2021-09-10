Connect with us

360 Deals

Addidas One Day Special Price

narisasethi

Published

 on 

One day special price!! Adidas 9.9 Sale, discount up to 60%, buy 3 items, get an additional 50% off, add to the shopping cart, prepare to shop, 9.9 should be selected first. Because the size runs out very quickly

Adidas ORIGINALS NMD_R1 black women’s shoes reduced to 879.- (from 4,600.-)
Adidas ORIGINALS Trefoil Men’s Tank Black, reduced to 195.- (from 1,000.-)
Adidas ORIGINALS Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Men’s White T-shirt, reduced to 500. – (From 1,000.-)
Adidas TRAINING AEROREADY 3-Stripes 8-Inch Men’s Black Shorts, reduced to 385.- (from 1,400.-)

For More Information Click HERE.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Follow Thaiger by email:

360 Deals12 seconds ago

Addidas One Day Special Price
Phuket27 mins ago

Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
Krabi1 hour ago

Koh Phi Phi self-isolating for a week after new Covid-19 infections reported
Sponsored19 hours ago

Secure your future and protect your health with cancer insurance

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Friday Covid Update: 189 deaths and 14,403 new cases
Politics1 hour ago

Thai artist to launch legal action over National Artist title being revoked
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Officials to review curfew, Covid-19 restrictions in dark red provinces today
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Vietnam2 hours ago

Vietnam to trial sandbox re-opening to foreign tourists on Phu Quoc island
Protests3 hours ago

Bangkok police to ramp up counter-protest measures
Politics11 hours ago

PM Prayut ousts Thamanat Prompow and Narumon Pinyosinwat
Crime12 hours ago

2 hospital data breaches on Monday exposed patient data
Thailand15 hours ago

Mor Prom app to be used as a Digital Health Pass for travel
Phuket16 hours ago

Saliva Covid-19 test kits not accepted for entry into Phuket
Thailand17 hours ago

Legal action against the Thai PM? Mixing Vaccines | Thailand News Today | September 8
Thailand17 hours ago

Alex Albon will return to Formula 1 alongside Nicholas Latifi
Myanmar18 hours ago

NUG announces defensive war to battle Myanmar coup forces
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending